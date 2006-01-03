|A/C No: 134114
|Name: 22222
|2006.02.06 07:24 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2563781
|20051021
|2006.01.02 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3150
|1.3126
|1.3230
|2006.01.03 01:18
|1.3126
|-24.00
|2
|2570243
|20051021
|2006.01.03 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3094
|1.3060
|1.3174
|2006.01.03 10:59
|1.3060
|-34.00
|3
|2576703
|20051021
|2006.01.03 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3085
|1.3056
|1.3165
|2006.01.03 15:28
|1.3056
|-29.00
|4
|2592277
|20051021
|2006.01.03 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2913
|1.2885
|1.2993
|2006.01.04 00:01
|1.2900
|-13.00
|5
|2596742
|20051021
|2006.01.04 05:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2865
|1.2880
|1.2945
|2006.01.04 08:40
|1.2880
|15.00
|6
|2606221
|20051021
|2006.01.04 12:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2865
|1.2832
|1.2945
|2006.01.04 13:00
|1.2855
|-10.00
|7
|2619355
|20051021
|2006.01.04 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2757
|1.2757
|1.2837
|2006.01.05 01:17
|1.2763
|6.00
|8
|2621846
|20051021
|2006.01.05 02:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2787
|1.2790
|1.2867
|2006.01.05 09:30
|1.2790
|3.00
|9
|2629020
|20051021
|2006.01.05 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2812
|1.2785
|1.2892
|2006.01.05 13:50
|1.2785
|-27.00
|10
|2642720
|20051021
|2006.01.05 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2768
|1.2747
|1.2848
|2006.01.06 01:32
|1.2747
|-21.00
|11
|2644217
|20051021
|2006.01.06 02:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2774
|1.2743
|1.2854
|2006.01.06 05:15
|1.2777
|3.00
|12
|2644980
|20051021
|2006.01.06 05:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2787
|1.2769
|1.2867
|2006.01.06 10:14
|1.2769
|-18.00
|13
|2648116
|20051021
|2006.01.06 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2789
|1.2759
|1.2869
|2006.01.06 14:29
|1.2759
|-30.00
|14
|2660168
|20051021
|2006.01.06 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2713
|1.2678
|1.2793
|2006.01.06 18:09
|1.2678
|-35.00
|15
|2663269
|20051021
|2006.01.06 21:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2702
|1.2703
|1.2782
|2006.01.09 01:56
|1.2703
|1.00
|16
|2676323
|20051021
|2006.01.09 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2765
|1.2779
|1.2685
|2006.01.09 15:59
|1.2779
|-14.00
|17
|2684784
|20051021
|2006.01.10 03:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2787
|1.2794
|1.2867
|2006.01.10 08:58
|1.2794
|7.00
|18
|2698162
|20051021
|2006.01.10 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2786
|1.2826
|1.2706
|2006.01.11 07:01
|1.2826
|-40.00
|19
|2771260
|20051021
|2006.01.13 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2862
|1.2818
|1.2940
|2006.01.13 16:47
|1.2818
|-44.00
|20
|2790387
|20051021
|2006.01.16 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2802
|1.2819
|1.2882
|2006.01.17 02:46
|1.2819
|17.00
|21
|2831591
|20051021
|2006.01.18 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2787
|1.2818
|1.2867
|2006.01.18 19:32
|1.2818
|31.00
|22
|2866826
|20051021
|2006.01.20 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2832
|1.2832
|1.2752
|2006.01.20 15:40
|1.2832
|0.00
|23
|2891107
|20051021
|2006.01.23 10:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2631
|1.2622
|1.2551
|2006.01.23 12:27
|1.2622
|9.00
|24
|2922131
|20051021
|2006.01.24 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2627
|1.2585
|1.2707
|2006.01.25 10:54
|1.2585
|-42.00
|25
|2974074
|20051021
|2006.01.27 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2732
|1.2745
|1.2812
|2006.01.27 12:28
|1.2745
|13.00
|26
|2979407
|20051021
|2006.01.27 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2692
|1.2751
|1.2612
|2006.01.27 16:21
|1.2751
|-59.00
|27
|2982520
|20051021
|2006.01.27 16:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2749
|1.2785
|1.2829
|2006.01.27 17:21
|1.2785
|36.00
|28
|2990663
|20051021
|2006.01.30 00:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2822
|1.2847
|1.2742
|2006.01.30 01:41
|1.2847
|-25.00
|29
|2997531
|20051021
|2006.01.30 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2855
|1.2876
|1.2935
|2006.01.30 14:34
|1.2876
|21.00
|30
|3074121
|20051021
|2006.02.02 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2920
|1.2882
|1.3000
|2006.02.02 16:12
|1.2882
|-38.00
|31
|3075579
|20051021
|2006.02.02 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2872
|1.2862
|1.2792
|2006.02.02 17:49
|1.2862
|10.00
|-331.00
|Summary P/L:
|-331.00
|Winning trades:
|(13) 172.00
|Losing trades:
|(17) -503.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|36.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-59.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (57.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|4 (-100.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|57.00 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-100.00 (4)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|341.00 (6.82%)
|Profit factor:
|0.34
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.45
|Risk factor:
|-0.97