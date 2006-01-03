Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134114Name: 222222006.02.06 07:24 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12563781200510212006.01.02 23:00buy0.10usdchf1.31501.31261.32302006.01.03 01:181.3126-24.00
22570243200510212006.01.03 07:45buy0.10usdchf1.30941.30601.31742006.01.03 10:591.3060-34.00
32576703200510212006.01.03 14:00buy0.10usdchf1.30851.30561.31652006.01.03 15:281.3056-29.00
42592277200510212006.01.03 23:15buy0.10usdchf1.29131.28851.29932006.01.04 00:011.2900-13.00
52596742200510212006.01.04 05:30buy0.10usdchf1.28651.28801.29452006.01.04 08:401.288015.00
62606221200510212006.01.04 12:47buy0.10usdchf1.28651.28321.29452006.01.04 13:001.2855-10.00
72619355200510212006.01.04 22:00buy0.10usdchf1.27571.27571.28372006.01.05 01:171.27636.00
82621846200510212006.01.05 02:15buy0.10usdchf1.27871.27901.28672006.01.05 09:301.27903.00
92629020200510212006.01.05 11:45buy0.10usdchf1.28121.27851.28922006.01.05 13:501.2785-27.00
102642720200510212006.01.05 23:15buy0.10usdchf1.27681.27471.28482006.01.06 01:321.2747-21.00
112644217200510212006.01.06 02:30buy0.10usdchf1.27741.27431.28542006.01.06 05:151.27773.00
122644980200510212006.01.06 05:45buy0.10usdchf1.27871.27691.28672006.01.06 10:141.2769-18.00
132648116200510212006.01.06 11:00buy0.10usdchf1.27891.27591.28692006.01.06 14:291.2759-30.00
142660168200510212006.01.06 17:30buy0.10usdchf1.27131.26781.27932006.01.06 18:091.2678-35.00
152663269200510212006.01.06 21:47buy0.10usdchf1.27021.27031.27822006.01.09 01:561.27031.00
162676323200510212006.01.09 14:45sell0.10usdchf1.27651.27791.26852006.01.09 15:591.2779-14.00
172684784200510212006.01.10 03:30buy0.10usdchf1.27871.27941.28672006.01.10 08:581.27947.00
182698162200510212006.01.10 16:15sell0.10usdchf1.27861.28261.27062006.01.11 07:011.2826-40.00
192771260200510212006.01.13 15:31buy0.10usdchf1.28621.28181.29402006.01.13 16:471.2818-44.00
202790387200510212006.01.16 17:00buy0.10usdchf1.28021.28191.28822006.01.17 02:461.281917.00
212831591200510212006.01.18 16:15buy0.10usdchf1.27871.28181.28672006.01.18 19:321.281831.00
222866826200510212006.01.20 10:15sell0.10usdchf1.28321.28321.27522006.01.20 15:401.28320.00
232891107200510212006.01.23 10:45sell0.10usdchf1.26311.26221.25512006.01.23 12:271.26229.00
242922131200510212006.01.24 20:30buy0.10usdchf1.26271.25851.27072006.01.25 10:541.2585-42.00
252974074200510212006.01.27 11:45buy0.10usdchf1.27321.27451.28122006.01.27 12:281.274513.00
262979407200510212006.01.27 14:45sell0.10usdchf1.26921.27511.26122006.01.27 16:211.2751-59.00
272982520200510212006.01.27 16:31buy0.10usdchf1.27491.27851.28292006.01.27 17:211.278536.00
282990663200510212006.01.30 00:19sell0.10usdchf1.28221.28471.27422006.01.30 01:411.2847-25.00
292997531200510212006.01.30 09:30buy0.10usdchf1.28551.28761.29352006.01.30 14:341.287621.00
303074121200510212006.02.02 15:00buy0.10usdchf1.29201.28821.30002006.02.02 16:121.2882-38.00
313075579200510212006.02.02 16:15sell0.10usdchf1.28721.28621.27922006.02.02 17:491.286210.00
-331.00
 
Summary P/L:-331.00
 
Winning trades:(13) 172.00
Losing trades:(17) -503.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:36.00
Largest losing trade:-59.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (57.00)
Max consecutive losers:4 (-100.00)
Max consecutive profit:57.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-100.00 (4)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:341.00 (6.82%)
Profit factor:0.34
Avg. profit factor:0.45
Risk factor:-0.97
 
* * *