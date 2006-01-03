|A/C No: 134114
|Name: 22222
|2006.02.06 07:20 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2564910
|20051021
|2006.01.03 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1836
|1.1886
|1.1916
|2006.01.03 07:33
|1.1886
|50.00
|2
|2574762
|20051021
|2006.01.03 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1891
|1.1859
|1.1971
|2006.01.03 12:45
|1.1874
|-17.00
|3
|2578814
|20051021
|2006.01.03 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1904
|1.1961
|1.1984
|2006.01.03 17:12
|1.1961
|57.00
|4
|2592807
|20051021
|2006.01.04 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2021
|1.2030
|1.2101
|2006.01.04 02:00
|1.2030
|9.00
|5
|2603142
|20051021
|2006.01.04 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2070
|1.2073
|1.2150
|2006.01.04 10:40
|1.2073
|3.00
|6
|2607178
|20051021
|2006.01.04 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2073
|1.2088
|1.2153
|2006.01.04 13:50
|1.2088
|15.00
|7
|2613711
|20051021
|2006.01.04 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2094
|1.2066
|1.2174
|2006.01.04 17:45
|1.2076
|-18.00
|8
|2622074
|20051021
|2006.01.05 02:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2118
|1.2090
|1.2198
|2006.01.05 08:45
|1.2090
|-28.00
|9
|2627168
|20051021
|2006.01.05 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2104
|1.2081
|1.2185
|2006.01.05 11:50
|1.2081
|-23.00
|10
|2635102
|20051021
|2006.01.05 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2094
|1.2094
|1.2174
|2006.01.05 22:13
|1.2094
|0.00
|11
|2643695
|20051021
|2006.01.06 01:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2114
|1.2088
|1.2194
|2006.01.06 02:36
|1.2088
|-26.00
|12
|2645058
|20051021
|2006.01.06 06:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2093
|1.2077
|1.2173
|2006.01.06 06:30
|1.2086
|-7.00
|13
|2645444
|20051021
|2006.01.06 07:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2095
|1.2113
|1.2175
|2006.01.06 14:33
|1.2113
|18.00
|14
|2661061
|20051021
|2006.01.06 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2162
|1.2127
|1.2242
|2006.01.09 01:33
|1.2127
|-35.00
|-2.00
|Summary P/L:
|-2.00
|Winning trades:
|(6) 152.00
|Losing trades:
|(7) -154.00
|Max summary P/L:
|117.00
|Largest winning trade:
|57.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-35.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (84.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|5 (-102.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|84.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-102.00 (5)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|119.00 (2.33%)
|Profit factor:
|0.99
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.15
|Risk factor:
|-0.02