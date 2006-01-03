Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134114Name: 222222006.02.06 07:20 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12564910200510212006.01.03 01:15buy0.10eurusd1.18361.18861.19162006.01.03 07:331.188650.00
22574762200510212006.01.03 11:45buy0.10eurusd1.18911.18591.19712006.01.03 12:451.1874-17.00
32578814200510212006.01.03 15:30buy0.10eurusd1.19041.19611.19842006.01.03 17:121.196157.00
42592807200510212006.01.04 00:15buy0.10eurusd1.20211.20301.21012006.01.04 02:001.20309.00
52603142200510212006.01.04 10:30buy0.10eurusd1.20701.20731.21502006.01.04 10:401.20733.00
62607178200510212006.01.04 13:15buy0.10eurusd1.20731.20881.21532006.01.04 13:501.208815.00
72613711200510212006.01.04 17:15buy0.10eurusd1.20941.20661.21742006.01.04 17:451.2076-18.00
82622074200510212006.01.05 02:46buy0.10eurusd1.21181.20901.21982006.01.05 08:451.2090-28.00
92627168200510212006.01.05 10:00buy0.10eurusd1.21041.20811.21852006.01.05 11:501.2081-23.00
102635102200510212006.01.05 15:45buy0.10eurusd1.20941.20941.21742006.01.05 22:131.20940.00
112643695200510212006.01.06 01:31buy0.10eurusd1.21141.20881.21942006.01.06 02:361.2088-26.00
122645058200510212006.01.06 06:17buy0.10eurusd1.20931.20771.21732006.01.06 06:301.2086-7.00
132645444200510212006.01.06 07:15buy0.10eurusd1.20951.21131.21752006.01.06 14:331.211318.00
142661061200510212006.01.06 18:15buy0.10eurusd1.21621.21271.22422006.01.09 01:331.2127-35.00
-2.00
 
Summary P/L:-2.00
 
Winning trades:(6) 152.00
Losing trades:(7) -154.00
Max summary P/L:117.00
Largest winning trade:57.00
Largest losing trade:-35.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (84.00)
Max consecutive losers:5 (-102.00)
Max consecutive profit:84.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-102.00 (5)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:119.00 (2.33%)
Profit factor:0.99
Avg. profit factor:1.15
Risk factor:-0.02
 
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