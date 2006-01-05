Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134115Name: 333332006.02.06 12:23 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12629392200510212006.01.05 12:00buy0.10usdjpy116.32115.76117.122006.01.05 20:00115.94-38.00
22715417200510212006.01.11 16:01sell0.10usdjpy114.10114.05113.282006.01.12 09:01114.055.00
32884272200510212006.01.23 04:01sell0.10usdjpy114.84114.70114.042006.01.23 05:03114.7014.00
43047074200510212006.02.01 12:00buy0.10usdjpy117.54117.90118.342006.02.01 20:45117.9036.00
17.00
 
Summary P/L:17.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 55.00
Losing trades:(1) -38.00
Max summary P/L:17.00
Largest winning trade:36.00
Largest losing trade:-38.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (55.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-38.00)
Max consecutive profit:55.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-38.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:38.00 (0.76%)
Profit factor:1.45
Avg. profit factor:0.48
Risk factor:0.45
 
* * *