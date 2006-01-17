|A/C No: 134115
|Name: 33333
|2006.02.06 12:24 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2808950
|20051021
|2006.01.17 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2844
|1.2761
|1.2924
|2006.01.18 09:01
|1.2761
|-83.00
|2
|2825787
|20051021
|2006.01.18 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2758
|1.2754
|1.2678
|2006.01.18 14:53
|1.2754
|4.00
|-79.00
|Summary P/L:
|-79.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 4.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -83.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|4.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-83.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (4.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-83.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|4.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-83.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|83.00 (1.66%)
|Profit factor:
|0.05
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.05
|Risk factor:
|-0.95