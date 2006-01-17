Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134115Name: 333332006.02.06 12:24 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12808950200510212006.01.17 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.28441.27611.29242006.01.18 09:011.2761-83.00
22825787200510212006.01.18 12:00sell0.10usdchf1.27581.27541.26782006.01.18 14:531.27544.00
-79.00
 
Summary P/L:-79.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 4.00
Losing trades:(1) -83.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:4.00
Largest losing trade:-83.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (4.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-83.00)
Max consecutive profit:4.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-83.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:83.00 (1.66%)
Profit factor:0.05
Avg. profit factor:0.05
Risk factor:-0.95
 
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