|A/C No: 134115
|Name: 33333
|2006.02.06 12:22 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2567134
|20051021
|2006.01.03 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7287
|1.7294
|1.7367
|2006.01.03 06:39
|1.7294
|7.00
|2
|2836297
|20051021
|2006.01.18 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7615
|1.7589
|1.7535
|2006.01.19 08:53
|1.7589
|26.00
|3
|2933929
|20051021
|2006.01.25 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7895
|1.7902
|1.7975
|2006.01.25 13:13
|1.7902
|7.00
|4
|2987955
|20051021
|2006.01.27 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7679
|1.7658
|1.7599
|2006.01.30 10:42
|1.7658
|21.00
|5
|3079783
|20051021
|2006.02.02 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7798
|1.7733
|1.7878
|2006.02.03 14:29
|1.7733
|-65.00
|6
|3095927
|20051021
|2006.02.03 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7625
|1.7619
|1.7545
|2006.02.03 17:05
|1.7619
|6.00
|2.00
|Summary P/L:
|2.00
|Winning trades:
|(5) 67.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -65.00
|Max summary P/L:
|61.00
|Largest winning trade:
|26.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-65.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (61.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-65.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|61.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-65.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|65.00 (1.28%)
|Profit factor:
|1.03
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.21
|Risk factor:
|0.03