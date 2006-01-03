Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134115Name: 333332006.02.06 12:22 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12567134200510212006.01.03 04:00buy0.10gbpusd1.72871.72941.73672006.01.03 06:391.72947.00
22836297200510212006.01.18 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76151.75891.75352006.01.19 08:531.758926.00
32933929200510212006.01.25 12:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78951.79021.79752006.01.25 13:131.79027.00
42987955200510212006.01.27 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76791.76581.75992006.01.30 10:421.765821.00
53079783200510212006.02.02 20:00buy0.10gbpusd1.77981.77331.78782006.02.03 14:291.7733-65.00
63095927200510212006.02.03 16:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76251.76191.75452006.02.03 17:051.76196.00
2.00
 
Summary P/L:2.00
 
Winning trades:(5) 67.00
Losing trades:(1) -65.00
Max summary P/L:61.00
Largest winning trade:26.00
Largest losing trade:-65.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (61.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-65.00)
Max consecutive profit:61.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-65.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:65.00 (1.28%)
Profit factor:1.03
Avg. profit factor:0.21
Risk factor:0.03
 
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