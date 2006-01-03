Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134115Name: 333332006.02.06 12:20 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12567174200510212006.01.03 04:01buy0.10eurusd1.18731.18861.19532006.01.03 07:331.188613.00
22657614200510212006.01.06 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.21561.20891.22362006.01.09 09:411.2089-67.00
32808942200510212006.01.17 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.20651.21411.19852006.01.18 09:481.2141-76.00
42847333200510212006.01.19 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.20731.20621.19932006.01.20 09:401.206211.00
52878105200510212006.01.20 20:02buy0.10eurusd1.21371.21841.22112006.01.23 01:401.221174.00
63053378200510212006.02.01 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.20911.20691.20112006.02.01 22:561.206922.00
-23.00
 
Summary P/L:-23.00
 
Winning trades:(4) 120.00
Losing trades:(2) -143.00
Max summary P/L:13.00
Largest winning trade:74.00
Largest losing trade:-76.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (107.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-143.00)
Max consecutive profit:107.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-143.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:143.00 (2.85%)
Profit factor:0.84
Avg. profit factor:0.42
Risk factor:-0.16
 
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