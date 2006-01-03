|A/C No: 134115
|Name: 33333
|2006.02.06 12:20 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2567174
|20051021
|2006.01.03 04:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1873
|1.1886
|1.1953
|2006.01.03 07:33
|1.1886
|13.00
|2
|2657614
|20051021
|2006.01.06 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2156
|1.2089
|1.2236
|2006.01.09 09:41
|1.2089
|-67.00
|3
|2808942
|20051021
|2006.01.17 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2065
|1.2141
|1.1985
|2006.01.18 09:48
|1.2141
|-76.00
|4
|2847333
|20051021
|2006.01.19 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2073
|1.2062
|1.1993
|2006.01.20 09:40
|1.2062
|11.00
|5
|2878105
|20051021
|2006.01.20 20:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2137
|1.2184
|1.2211
|2006.01.23 01:40
|1.2211
|74.00
|6
|3053378
|20051021
|2006.02.01 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2091
|1.2069
|1.2011
|2006.02.01 22:56
|1.2069
|22.00
|-23.00
|Summary P/L:
|-23.00
|Winning trades:
|(4) 120.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -143.00
|Max summary P/L:
|13.00
|Largest winning trade:
|74.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-76.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (107.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-143.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|107.00 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-143.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|143.00 (2.85%)
|Profit factor:
|0.84
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.42
|Risk factor:
|-0.16