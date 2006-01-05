|A/C No: 134113
|Name: 11111
|2006.02.06 07:17 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2622788
|20051021
|2006.01.05 05:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2791
|1.2791
|1.2871
|2006.01.05 09:30
|1.2791
|0.00
|2
|2644470
|20051021
|2006.01.06 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2787
|1.2749
|1.2867
|2006.01.06 14:30
|1.2749
|-38.00
|3
|2773863
|20051021
|2006.01.13 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2801
|1.2767
|1.2721
|2006.01.16 12:20
|1.2767
|34.00
|4
|2983732
|20051024
|2006.01.27 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2787
|1.2787
|1.2867
|2006.01.27 17:21
|1.2787
|0.00
|-4.00
|Summary P/L:
|-4.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 34.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -38.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|34.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-38.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (34.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-38.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|34.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-38.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|38.00 (0.76%)
|Profit factor:
|0.89
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.89
|Risk factor:
|-0.11