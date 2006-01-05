Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134113Name: 111112006.02.06 07:17 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12622788200510212006.01.05 05:03buy0.10usdchf1.27911.27911.28712006.01.05 09:301.27910.00
22644470200510212006.01.06 03:00buy0.10usdchf1.27871.27491.28672006.01.06 14:301.2749-38.00
32773863200510212006.01.13 18:00sell0.10usdchf1.28011.27671.27212006.01.16 12:201.276734.00
42983732200510242006.01.27 17:00buy0.10usdchf1.27871.27871.28672006.01.27 17:211.27870.00
-4.00
 
Summary P/L:-4.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 34.00
Losing trades:(1) -38.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:34.00
Largest losing trade:-38.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (34.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-38.00)
Max consecutive profit:34.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-38.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:38.00 (0.76%)
Profit factor:0.89
Avg. profit factor:0.89
Risk factor:-0.11
 
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