|A/C No: 134113
|Name: 11111
|2006.02.06 07:15 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2565935
|20051021
|2006.01.03 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7249
|1.7268
|1.7329
|2006.01.03 05:06
|1.7268
|19.00
|2
|2584099
|20051021
|2006.01.03 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7392
|1.7427
|1.7472
|2006.01.03 20:11
|1.7427
|35.00
|3
|2794854
|20051021
|2006.01.17 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7645
|1.7683
|1.7565
|2006.01.17 08:20
|1.7683
|-38.00
|4
|2979966
|20051025
|2006.01.27 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7863
|1.7783
|1.7943
|2006.01.27 16:23
|1.7783
|-80.00
|-64.00
|Summary P/L:
|-64.00
|Winning trades:
|(2) 54.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -118.00
|Max summary P/L:
|54.00
|Largest winning trade:
|35.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-80.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (54.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-118.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|54.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-118.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|118.00 (2.33%)
|Profit factor:
|0.46
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.46
|Risk factor:
|-0.54