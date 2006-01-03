Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134113Name: 111112006.02.06 07:15 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12565935200510212006.01.03 03:00buy0.10gbpusd1.72491.72681.73292006.01.03 05:061.726819.00
22584099200510212006.01.03 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.73921.74271.74722006.01.03 20:111.742735.00
32794854200510212006.01.17 02:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76451.76831.75652006.01.17 08:201.7683-38.00
42979966200510252006.01.27 15:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78631.77831.79432006.01.27 16:231.7783-80.00
-64.00
 
Summary P/L:-64.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 54.00
Losing trades:(2) -118.00
Max summary P/L:54.00
Largest winning trade:35.00
Largest losing trade:-80.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (54.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-118.00)
Max consecutive profit:54.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-118.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:118.00 (2.33%)
Profit factor:0.46
Avg. profit factor:0.46
Risk factor:-0.54
 
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