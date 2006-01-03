|A/C No: 134113
|Name: 11111
|2006.02.06 07:14 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2565279
|20051021
|2006.01.03 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1841
|1.1886
|1.1920
|2006.01.03 07:33
|1.1886
|45.00
|2
|2638405
|20051021
|2006.01.05 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2101
|1.2104
|1.2181
|2006.01.06 02:26
|1.2104
|3.00
|3
|2650584
|20051021
|2006.01.06 14:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2101
|1.2113
|1.2181
|2006.01.06 14:33
|1.2113
|12.00
|4
|2685019
|20051021
|2006.01.10 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2058
|1.2057
|1.1978
|2006.01.10 08:58
|1.2057
|1.00
|5
|2696607
|20051021
|2006.01.10 15:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2055
|1.2096
|1.1975
|2006.01.11 13:29
|1.2096
|-41.00
|6
|2805279
|20051021
|2006.01.17 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2070
|1.2124
|1.1990
|2006.01.18 08:59
|1.2124
|-54.00
|7
|2821121
|20051021
|2006.01.18 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2119
|1.2129
|1.2199
|2006.01.18 10:06
|1.2129
|10.00
|8
|2834194
|20051021
|2006.01.18 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2079
|1.2076
|1.1999
|2006.01.19 15:43
|1.2076
|3.00
|9
|2854241
|20051021
|2006.01.19 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2115
|1.2064
|1.2195
|2006.01.20 07:12
|1.2064
|-51.00
|10
|2924676
|20051023
|2006.01.25 01:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2263
|1.2295
|1.2183
|2006.01.25 10:00
|1.2295
|-32.00
|11
|2983744
|20051023
|2006.01.27 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2135
|1.2108
|1.2055
|2006.01.27 20:15
|1.2108
|27.00
|12
|2998667
|20051023
|2006.01.30 10:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2084
|1.2111
|1.2003
|2006.01.31 08:54
|1.2111
|-27.00
|13
|3076966
|20051023
|2006.02.02 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2090
|1.2047
|1.2168
|2006.02.03 14:32
|1.2047
|-43.00
|-147.00
|Summary P/L:
|-147.00
|Winning trades:
|(7) 101.00
|Losing trades:
|(6) -248.00
|Max summary P/L:
|61.00
|Largest winning trade:
|45.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-54.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (61.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-95.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|61.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-95.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|208.00 (4.11%)
|Profit factor:
|0.41
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.35
|Risk factor:
|-0.71