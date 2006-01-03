Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134113Name: 111112006.02.06 07:14 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12565279200510212006.01.03 02:00buy0.10eurusd1.18411.18861.19202006.01.03 07:331.188645.00
22638405200510212006.01.05 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.21011.21041.21812006.01.06 02:261.21043.00
32650584200510212006.01.06 14:01buy0.10eurusd1.21011.21131.21812006.01.06 14:331.211312.00
42685019200510212006.01.10 04:00sell0.10eurusd1.20581.20571.19782006.01.10 08:581.20571.00
52696607200510212006.01.10 15:02sell0.10eurusd1.20551.20961.19752006.01.11 13:291.2096-41.00
62805279200510212006.01.17 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.20701.21241.19902006.01.18 08:591.2124-54.00
72821121200510212006.01.18 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.21191.21291.21992006.01.18 10:061.212910.00
82834194200510212006.01.18 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.20791.20761.19992006.01.19 15:431.20763.00
92854241200510212006.01.19 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.21151.20641.21952006.01.20 07:121.2064-51.00
102924676200510232006.01.25 01:02sell0.10eurusd1.22631.22951.21832006.01.25 10:001.2295-32.00
112983744200510232006.01.27 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.21351.21081.20552006.01.27 20:151.210827.00
122998667200510232006.01.30 10:01sell0.10eurusd1.20841.21111.20032006.01.31 08:541.2111-27.00
133076966200510232006.02.02 17:01buy0.10eurusd1.20901.20471.21682006.02.03 14:321.2047-43.00
-147.00
 
Summary P/L:-147.00
 
Winning trades:(7) 101.00
Losing trades:(6) -248.00
Max summary P/L:61.00
Largest winning trade:45.00
Largest losing trade:-54.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (61.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-95.00)
Max consecutive profit:61.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-95.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:208.00 (4.11%)
Profit factor:0.41
Avg. profit factor:0.35
Risk factor:-0.71
 
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