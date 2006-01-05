|A/C No: 134120
|Name: 44444
|2006.02.05 04:39 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2629393
|20051021
|2006.01.05 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.32
|115.76
|117.12
|2006.01.05 20:00
|115.94
|-38.00
|2
|2715419
|20051021
|2006.01.11 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.10
|114.06
|113.28
|2006.01.12 09:01
|114.06
|4.00
|3
|2884269
|20051021
|2006.01.23 04:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.84
|114.70
|114.04
|2006.01.23 05:03
|114.70
|14.00
|4
|3047077
|20051021
|2006.02.01 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.54
|117.90
|118.34
|2006.02.01 20:45
|117.90
|36.00
|16.00
|Summary P/L:
|16.00
|Winning trades:
|(3) 54.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -38.00
|Max summary P/L:
|16.00
|Largest winning trade:
|36.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-38.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (54.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-38.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|54.00 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-38.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|38.00 (0.76%)
|Profit factor:
|1.42
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.47
|Risk factor:
|0.42