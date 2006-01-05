Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134120Name: 444442006.02.05 04:39 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12629393200510212006.01.05 12:00buy0.10usdjpy116.32115.76117.122006.01.05 20:00115.94-38.00
22715419200510212006.01.11 16:01sell0.10usdjpy114.10114.06113.282006.01.12 09:01114.064.00
32884269200510212006.01.23 04:01sell0.10usdjpy114.84114.70114.042006.01.23 05:03114.7014.00
43047077200510212006.02.01 12:00buy0.10usdjpy117.54117.90118.342006.02.01 20:45117.9036.00
16.00
 
Summary P/L:16.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 54.00
Losing trades:(1) -38.00
Max summary P/L:16.00
Largest winning trade:36.00
Largest losing trade:-38.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (54.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-38.00)
Max consecutive profit:54.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-38.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:38.00 (0.76%)
Profit factor:1.42
Avg. profit factor:0.47
Risk factor:0.42
 
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