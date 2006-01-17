Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134120Name: 444442006.02.05 04:43 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12809294200510212006.01.17 16:14buy0.10usdchf1.28571.27611.29372006.01.18 09:011.2761-96.00
22825786200510212006.01.18 12:00sell0.10usdchf1.27581.27541.26782006.01.18 14:531.27544.00
-92.00
 
Summary P/L:-92.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 4.00
Losing trades:(1) -96.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:4.00
Largest losing trade:-96.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (4.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-96.00)
Max consecutive profit:4.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-96.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:96.00 (1.92%)
Profit factor:0.04
Avg. profit factor:0.04
Risk factor:-0.96
 
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