|A/C No: 134120
|Name: 44444
|2006.02.05 04:36 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2567133
|20051021
|2006.01.03 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7287
|1.7294
|1.7367
|2006.01.03 06:39
|1.7294
|7.00
|2
|2836296
|20051021
|2006.01.18 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7615
|1.7589
|1.7535
|2006.01.19 08:53
|1.7589
|26.00
|3
|2933928
|20051021
|2006.01.25 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7895
|1.7901
|1.7975
|2006.01.25 13:13
|1.7901
|6.00
|4
|2987952
|20051021
|2006.01.27 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7679
|1.7661
|1.7599
|2006.01.30 10:43
|1.7661
|18.00
|5
|3079849
|20051021
|2006.02.02 20:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7800
|1.7733
|1.7880
|2006.02.03 14:29
|1.7733
|-67.00
|6
|3095926
|20051021
|2006.02.03 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7625
|1.7619
|1.7545
|2006.02.03 17:05
|1.7619
|6.00
|-4.00
|Summary P/L:
|-4.00
|Winning trades:
|(5) 63.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -67.00
|Max summary P/L:
|57.00
|Largest winning trade:
|26.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-67.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (57.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-67.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|57.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-67.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|67.00 (1.32%)
|Profit factor:
|0.94
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.19
|Risk factor:
|-0.06