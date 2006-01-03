Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134120Name: 444442006.02.05 04:36 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12567133200510212006.01.03 04:00buy0.10gbpusd1.72871.72941.73672006.01.03 06:391.72947.00
22836296200510212006.01.18 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76151.75891.75352006.01.19 08:531.758926.00
32933928200510212006.01.25 12:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78951.79011.79752006.01.25 13:131.79016.00
42987952200510212006.01.27 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76791.76611.75992006.01.30 10:431.766118.00
53079849200510212006.02.02 20:03buy0.10gbpusd1.78001.77331.78802006.02.03 14:291.7733-67.00
63095926200510212006.02.03 16:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76251.76191.75452006.02.03 17:051.76196.00
-4.00
 
Summary P/L:-4.00
 
Winning trades:(5) 63.00
Losing trades:(1) -67.00
Max summary P/L:57.00
Largest winning trade:26.00
Largest losing trade:-67.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (57.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-67.00)
Max consecutive profit:57.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-67.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:67.00 (1.32%)
Profit factor:0.94
Avg. profit factor:0.19
Risk factor:-0.06
 
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