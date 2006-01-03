|A/C No: 134120
|Name: 44444
|2006.02.05 04:30 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2567173
|20051021
|2006.01.03 04:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1873
|1.1886
|1.1953
|2006.01.03 07:33
|1.1886
|13.00
|2
|2657615
|20051021
|2006.01.06 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2156
|1.2089
|1.2236
|2006.01.09 09:41
|1.2089
|-67.00
|3
|2775483
|20051021
|2006.01.13 20:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2133
|1.2138
|1.2213
|2006.01.18 15:46
|1.2138
|5.00
|4
|2847332
|20051021
|2006.01.19 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2073
|1.2063
|1.1993
|2006.01.20 09:40
|1.2063
|10.00
|5
|3053377
|20051021
|2006.02.01 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2091
|1.2069
|1.2011
|2006.02.01 22:56
|1.2069
|22.00
|-17.00
|Summary P/L:
|-17.00
|Winning trades:
|(4) 50.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -67.00
|Max summary P/L:
|13.00
|Largest winning trade:
|22.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-67.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (37.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-67.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|37.00 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-67.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|67.00 (1.34%)
|Profit factor:
|0.75
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.19
|Risk factor:
|-0.25