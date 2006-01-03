Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134120Name: 444442006.02.05 04:30 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12567173200510212006.01.03 04:01buy0.10eurusd1.18731.18861.19532006.01.03 07:331.188613.00
22657615200510212006.01.06 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.21561.20891.22362006.01.09 09:411.2089-67.00
32775483200510212006.01.13 20:01buy0.10eurusd1.21331.21381.22132006.01.18 15:461.21385.00
42847332200510212006.01.19 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.20731.20631.19932006.01.20 09:401.206310.00
53053377200510212006.02.01 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.20911.20691.20112006.02.01 22:561.206922.00
-17.00
 
Summary P/L:-17.00
 
Winning trades:(4) 50.00
Losing trades:(1) -67.00
Max summary P/L:13.00
Largest winning trade:22.00
Largest losing trade:-67.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (37.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-67.00)
Max consecutive profit:37.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-67.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:67.00 (1.34%)
Profit factor:0.75
Avg. profit factor:0.19
Risk factor:-0.25
 
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