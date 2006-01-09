Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 140860Name: 18_18_18_182006.02.09 03:15 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12667623200510212006.01.09 08:00buy0.10usdchf1.27171.27641.28172006.01.09 10:371.276447.00
22682073200510212006.01.09 21:00sell0.10usdchf1.27571.27921.26572006.01.10 03:301.2792-35.00
32685016200510212006.01.10 04:00buy0.10usdchf1.27911.27941.28912006.01.10 08:581.27943.00
42689998200510212006.01.10 10:02sell0.10usdchf1.27771.27711.26752006.01.10 11:291.27716.00
52696538200510212006.01.10 15:00buy0.10usdchf1.28161.27621.29162006.01.11 04:021.2797-19.00
62705250200510212006.01.11 07:00buy0.10usdchf1.28241.27921.29242006.01.11 13:001.2807-17.00
72728544200510212006.01.12 08:01sell0.10usdchf1.27331.27601.26342006.01.12 10:511.2760-27.00
82732941200510212006.01.12 11:00buy0.10usdchf1.27571.27691.28572006.01.12 14:341.276912.00
92755657200510212006.01.13 04:00sell0.10usdchf1.28501.28711.27502006.01.13 06:051.2863-13.00
102758854200510212006.01.13 08:01sell0.10usdchf1.28341.28341.27342006.01.13 11:301.28340.00
112773862200510212006.01.13 18:00sell0.10usdchf1.28011.27521.27012006.01.16 02:221.275249.00
122786252200510212006.01.16 13:00buy0.10usdchf1.27771.27851.28772006.01.16 16:321.27858.00
132797155200510212006.01.17 07:01sell0.10usdchf1.27971.27881.26972006.01.17 10:231.27889.00
142805351200510212006.01.17 13:00buy0.10usdchf1.28331.28401.29332006.01.17 17:081.28407.00
152818219200510212006.01.18 06:00buy0.10usdchf1.28221.27891.29222006.01.18 08:471.2789-33.00
162832907200510212006.01.18 17:00buy0.10usdchf1.28061.28191.29062006.01.18 19:321.281913.00
172854234200510212006.01.19 17:00sell0.10usdchf1.28141.28731.27142006.01.20 03:111.2867-53.00
182867935200510212006.01.20 11:00sell0.10usdchf1.28411.28321.27412006.01.20 15:401.28329.00
192906092200510212006.01.24 04:00buy0.10usdchf1.25981.26121.26982006.01.24 13:161.261214.00
202919963200510212006.01.24 18:00sell0.10usdchf1.25951.26281.24952006.01.24 20:241.2628-33.00
212930165200510212006.01.25 10:00sell0.10usdchf1.26091.26021.25092006.01.25 11:431.26027.00
222939568200510212006.01.25 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.26271.26341.27272006.01.26 02:321.26347.00
232951330200510212006.01.26 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.26311.26541.25312006.01.26 10:031.2654-23.00
242968386200510212006.01.27 05:02sell0.10usdchf1.26921.27141.25892006.01.27 06:441.2714-22.00
252979981200510212006.01.27 15:00sell0.10usdchf1.26981.27511.25982006.01.27 16:211.2751-53.00
262983747200510212006.01.27 17:00buy0.10usdchf1.27851.27851.28852006.01.27 17:211.27850.00
272995307200510212006.01.30 08:01sell0.10usdchf1.28221.28531.27222006.01.30 09:281.2853-31.00
283013336200510212006.01.31 00:02sell0.10usdchf1.28661.28661.27662006.01.31 08:271.28660.00
293042239200510212006.02.01 09:00buy0.10usdchf1.28041.28271.29042006.02.01 14:001.282723.00
303083753200510212006.02.03 07:01buy0.10usdchf1.28691.28801.29692006.02.03 14:301.288011.00
313103663200510212006.02.06 02:00sell0.10usdchf1.29181.29701.28182006.02.06 08:481.2970-52.00
323109513200510212006.02.06 09:02buy0.10usdchf1.29701.29811.30702006.02.06 15:321.298111.00
333129230200510212006.02.07 05:01sell0.10usdchf1.30031.30001.29032006.02.07 09:251.30003.00
343146154200510212006.02.07 17:00buy0.10usdchf1.30201.29631.31202006.02.07 21:011.2979-41.00
353155635200510212006.02.08 05:02buy0.10usdchf1.29841.29521.30842006.02.08 12:001.2963-21.00
-234.00
 
Summary P/L:-234.00
 
Winning trades:(17) 239.00
Losing trades:(15) -473.00
Max summary P/L:47.00
Largest winning trade:49.00
Largest losing trade:-53.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (73.00)
Max consecutive losers:4 (-129.00)
Max consecutive profit:73.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-129.00 (4)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:281.00 (2.80%)
Profit factor:0.51
Avg. profit factor:0.45
Risk factor:-0.83
 
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