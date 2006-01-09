|A/C No: 140860
|Name: 18_18_18_18
|2006.02.09 03:15 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2667623
|20051021
|2006.01.09 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2717
|1.2764
|1.2817
|2006.01.09 10:37
|1.2764
|47.00
|2
|2682073
|20051021
|2006.01.09 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2757
|1.2792
|1.2657
|2006.01.10 03:30
|1.2792
|-35.00
|3
|2685016
|20051021
|2006.01.10 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2791
|1.2794
|1.2891
|2006.01.10 08:58
|1.2794
|3.00
|4
|2689998
|20051021
|2006.01.10 10:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2777
|1.2771
|1.2675
|2006.01.10 11:29
|1.2771
|6.00
|5
|2696538
|20051021
|2006.01.10 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2816
|1.2762
|1.2916
|2006.01.11 04:02
|1.2797
|-19.00
|6
|2705250
|20051021
|2006.01.11 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2824
|1.2792
|1.2924
|2006.01.11 13:00
|1.2807
|-17.00
|7
|2728544
|20051021
|2006.01.12 08:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2733
|1.2760
|1.2634
|2006.01.12 10:51
|1.2760
|-27.00
|8
|2732941
|20051021
|2006.01.12 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2757
|1.2769
|1.2857
|2006.01.12 14:34
|1.2769
|12.00
|9
|2755657
|20051021
|2006.01.13 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2850
|1.2871
|1.2750
|2006.01.13 06:05
|1.2863
|-13.00
|10
|2758854
|20051021
|2006.01.13 08:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2834
|1.2834
|1.2734
|2006.01.13 11:30
|1.2834
|0.00
|11
|2773862
|20051021
|2006.01.13 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2801
|1.2752
|1.2701
|2006.01.16 02:22
|1.2752
|49.00
|12
|2786252
|20051021
|2006.01.16 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2777
|1.2785
|1.2877
|2006.01.16 16:32
|1.2785
|8.00
|13
|2797155
|20051021
|2006.01.17 07:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2797
|1.2788
|1.2697
|2006.01.17 10:23
|1.2788
|9.00
|14
|2805351
|20051021
|2006.01.17 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2833
|1.2840
|1.2933
|2006.01.17 17:08
|1.2840
|7.00
|15
|2818219
|20051021
|2006.01.18 06:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2822
|1.2789
|1.2922
|2006.01.18 08:47
|1.2789
|-33.00
|16
|2832907
|20051021
|2006.01.18 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2806
|1.2819
|1.2906
|2006.01.18 19:32
|1.2819
|13.00
|17
|2854234
|20051021
|2006.01.19 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2814
|1.2873
|1.2714
|2006.01.20 03:11
|1.2867
|-53.00
|18
|2867935
|20051021
|2006.01.20 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2841
|1.2832
|1.2741
|2006.01.20 15:40
|1.2832
|9.00
|19
|2906092
|20051021
|2006.01.24 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2598
|1.2612
|1.2698
|2006.01.24 13:16
|1.2612
|14.00
|20
|2919963
|20051021
|2006.01.24 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2595
|1.2628
|1.2495
|2006.01.24 20:24
|1.2628
|-33.00
|21
|2930165
|20051021
|2006.01.25 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2609
|1.2602
|1.2509
|2006.01.25 11:43
|1.2602
|7.00
|22
|2939568
|20051021
|2006.01.25 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2627
|1.2634
|1.2727
|2006.01.26 02:32
|1.2634
|7.00
|23
|2951330
|20051021
|2006.01.26 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2631
|1.2654
|1.2531
|2006.01.26 10:03
|1.2654
|-23.00
|24
|2968386
|20051021
|2006.01.27 05:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2692
|1.2714
|1.2589
|2006.01.27 06:44
|1.2714
|-22.00
|25
|2979981
|20051021
|2006.01.27 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2698
|1.2751
|1.2598
|2006.01.27 16:21
|1.2751
|-53.00
|26
|2983747
|20051021
|2006.01.27 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2785
|1.2785
|1.2885
|2006.01.27 17:21
|1.2785
|0.00
|27
|2995307
|20051021
|2006.01.30 08:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2822
|1.2853
|1.2722
|2006.01.30 09:28
|1.2853
|-31.00
|28
|3013336
|20051021
|2006.01.31 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2866
|1.2866
|1.2766
|2006.01.31 08:27
|1.2866
|0.00
|29
|3042239
|20051021
|2006.02.01 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2804
|1.2827
|1.2904
|2006.02.01 14:00
|1.2827
|23.00
|30
|3083753
|20051021
|2006.02.03 07:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2869
|1.2880
|1.2969
|2006.02.03 14:30
|1.2880
|11.00
|31
|3103663
|20051021
|2006.02.06 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2918
|1.2970
|1.2818
|2006.02.06 08:48
|1.2970
|-52.00
|32
|3109513
|20051021
|2006.02.06 09:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2970
|1.2981
|1.3070
|2006.02.06 15:32
|1.2981
|11.00
|33
|3129230
|20051021
|2006.02.07 05:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3003
|1.3000
|1.2903
|2006.02.07 09:25
|1.3000
|3.00
|34
|3146154
|20051021
|2006.02.07 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3020
|1.2963
|1.3120
|2006.02.07 21:01
|1.2979
|-41.00
|35
|3155635
|20051021
|2006.02.08 05:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2984
|1.2952
|1.3084
|2006.02.08 12:00
|1.2963
|-21.00
|-234.00
|Summary P/L:
|-234.00
|Winning trades:
|(17) 239.00
|Losing trades:
|(15) -473.00
|Max summary P/L:
|47.00
|Largest winning trade:
|49.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-53.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (73.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|4 (-129.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|73.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-129.00 (4)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|281.00 (2.80%)
|Profit factor:
|0.51
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.45
|Risk factor:
|-0.83