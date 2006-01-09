Interbank FX, LLC - mini demo
A/C No: 217438Name: BronzeWarrior01 15min2006 January 14, 02:25 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
2285043 2006/01/09 01:14balancedeposit10000.00
2324615 2006/01/11 17:04buy0.10usdchf1.27341.17361.2836 2006/01/12 13:571.27930.002.4846.11
2324626 2006/01/11 17:05buy0.10usdchf1.27341.17371.2837 2006/01/12 13:591.27950.002.4847.67
2324653 2006/01/11 17:05buy0.10usdchf1.27331.17391.2839 2006/01/12 14:001.28110.002.4860.88
2324657 2006/01/11 17:06buy0.10usdchf1.27331.17371.2837 2006/01/12 14:011.28190.002.4867.08
2324679 2006/01/11 17:06buy0.10usdchf1.27291.17341.2834 2006/01/12 14:021.28310.002.4879.49
2324721 2006/01/11 17:07buy0.10usdchf1.27281.17371.2837 2006/01/12 14:051.28250.002.4875.63
2324797 2006/01/11 17:09buy0.10usdchf1.27321.17361.2836 2006/01/12 14:061.28360.002.4881.02
2324726 2006/01/11 17:07buy0.10usdchf1.27301.17391.2839 2006/01/12 14:061.28390.002.4884.89
2324750 2006/01/11 17:08buy0.10usdchf1.27281.17391.2839 2006/01/12 14:061.28390.002.4886.45
2324766 2006/01/11 17:08buy0.10usdchf1.27301.17391.2839 2006/01/12 14:061.28390.002.4884.89
2324785 2006/01/11 17:09buy0.10usdchf1.27331.17391.2839 2006/01/12 14:061.28390.002.4882.56
2324789 2006/01/11 17:09buy0.10usdchf1.27321.17391.2839 2006/01/12 14:061.28390.002.4883.33
2324776 2006/01/11 17:08buy0.10usdchf1.27311.17401.2840 2006/01/12 14:061.28400.002.4884.89
2322238 2006/01/11 14:45sell0.10gbpusd1.76031.86031.7503 2006/01/13 17:161.77430.00-1.72-140.00
2324821 2006/01/11 17:11buy0.10gbpusd1.76581.66541.7754 2006/01/13 17:171.77370.001.3279.00
2324827 2006/01/11 17:12buy0.10gbpusd1.76561.66601.7760 2006/01/13 17:171.77360.001.3280.00
2324837 2006/01/11 17:12buy0.10gbpusd1.76551.66611.7761 2006/01/13 17:171.77360.001.3281.00
2324851 2006/01/11 17:13buy0.10gbpusd1.76541.66651.7765 2006/01/13 17:181.77350.001.3281.00
2324858 2006/01/11 17:13buy0.10gbpusd1.76571.66661.7766 2006/01/13 17:181.77360.001.3279.00
2324866 2006/01/11 17:14buy0.10gbpusd1.76551.66621.7762 2006/01/13 17:191.77340.001.3279.00
2324870 2006/01/11 17:14buy0.10gbpusd1.76561.66601.7760 2006/01/13 17:191.77360.001.3280.00
2324876 2006/01/11 17:15buy0.10gbpusd1.76571.66571.7757 2006/01/13 17:191.77370.001.3280.00
 0.0041.021463.89
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:1504.91
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
2307881 2006/01/10 10:20sell0.10eurusd1.21031.31011.2001  1.21350.003.18-32.00
2328838 2006/01/12 01:43buy0.10eurusd1.21551.11551.2255  1.21330.00-1.19-22.00
2339483 2006/01/12 14:38sell0.10usdchf1.28541.38561.2756  1.27680.00-1.7567.35
2345245 2006/01/12 23:16sell0.10eurjpy137.95147.95136.95  138.670.00-0.73-63.01
2357091 2006/01/13 16:59buy0.10eurjpy138.52128.52139.52  138.630.000.699.62
2357094 2006/01/13 16:59buy0.10eurjpy138.53128.57139.57  138.630.000.698.75
2357098 2006/01/13 17:00buy0.10eurjpy138.51128.55139.55  138.630.000.6910.50
2358202 2006/01/13 17:46sell0.10gbpusd1.77611.87641.7664  1.77600.00-0.431.00
 0.001.15-19.79
 Floating P/L:-18.64
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:1504.91 Floating P/L:-18.64
Deposit/Withdrawal:10000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:11504.90 Equity:11486.26
Margin Requirement:600.00 Available Margin:10886.26