Interbank FX, LLC - mini demo
|A/C No: 217438
|Name: BronzeWarrior01 15min
|2006 January 14, 02:25 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|2285043
| 2006/01/09 01:14
|balance
|deposit
|10000.00
|2324615
| 2006/01/11 17:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2734
|1.1736
|1.2836
| 2006/01/12 13:57
|1.2793
|0.00
|2.48
|46.11
|2324626
| 2006/01/11 17:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2734
|1.1737
|1.2837
| 2006/01/12 13:59
|1.2795
|0.00
|2.48
|47.67
|2324653
| 2006/01/11 17:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2733
|1.1739
|1.2839
| 2006/01/12 14:00
|1.2811
|0.00
|2.48
|60.88
|2324657
| 2006/01/11 17:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2733
|1.1737
|1.2837
| 2006/01/12 14:01
|1.2819
|0.00
|2.48
|67.08
|2324679
| 2006/01/11 17:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2729
|1.1734
|1.2834
| 2006/01/12 14:02
|1.2831
|0.00
|2.48
|79.49
|2324721
| 2006/01/11 17:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2728
|1.1737
|1.2837
| 2006/01/12 14:05
|1.2825
|0.00
|2.48
|75.63
|2324797
| 2006/01/11 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2732
|1.1736
|1.2836
| 2006/01/12 14:06
|1.2836
|0.00
|2.48
|81.02
|2324726
| 2006/01/11 17:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2730
|1.1739
|1.2839
| 2006/01/12 14:06
|1.2839
|0.00
|2.48
|84.89
|2324750
| 2006/01/11 17:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2728
|1.1739
|1.2839
| 2006/01/12 14:06
|1.2839
|0.00
|2.48
|86.45
|2324766
| 2006/01/11 17:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2730
|1.1739
|1.2839
| 2006/01/12 14:06
|1.2839
|0.00
|2.48
|84.89
|2324785
| 2006/01/11 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2733
|1.1739
|1.2839
| 2006/01/12 14:06
|1.2839
|0.00
|2.48
|82.56
|2324789
| 2006/01/11 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2732
|1.1739
|1.2839
| 2006/01/12 14:06
|1.2839
|0.00
|2.48
|83.33
|2324776
| 2006/01/11 17:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2731
|1.1740
|1.2840
| 2006/01/12 14:06
|1.2840
|0.00
|2.48
|84.89
|2322238
| 2006/01/11 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7603
|1.8603
|1.7503
| 2006/01/13 17:16
|1.7743
|0.00
|-1.72
|-140.00
|2324821
| 2006/01/11 17:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7658
|1.6654
|1.7754
| 2006/01/13 17:17
|1.7737
|0.00
|1.32
|79.00
|2324827
| 2006/01/11 17:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7656
|1.6660
|1.7760
| 2006/01/13 17:17
|1.7736
|0.00
|1.32
|80.00
|2324837
| 2006/01/11 17:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7655
|1.6661
|1.7761
| 2006/01/13 17:17
|1.7736
|0.00
|1.32
|81.00
|2324851
| 2006/01/11 17:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7654
|1.6665
|1.7765
| 2006/01/13 17:18
|1.7735
|0.00
|1.32
|81.00
|2324858
| 2006/01/11 17:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7657
|1.6666
|1.7766
| 2006/01/13 17:18
|1.7736
|0.00
|1.32
|79.00
|2324866
| 2006/01/11 17:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7655
|1.6662
|1.7762
| 2006/01/13 17:19
|1.7734
|0.00
|1.32
|79.00
|2324870
| 2006/01/11 17:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7656
|1.6660
|1.7760
| 2006/01/13 17:19
|1.7736
|0.00
|1.32
|80.00
|2324876
| 2006/01/11 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7657
|1.6657
|1.7757
| 2006/01/13 17:19
|1.7737
|0.00
|1.32
|80.00
|
|0.00
|41.02
|1463.89
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1504.91
|
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|2307881
| 2006/01/10 10:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2103
|1.3101
|1.2001
|
|1.2135
|0.00
|3.18
|-32.00
|2328838
| 2006/01/12 01:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2155
|1.1155
|1.2255
|
|1.2133
|0.00
|-1.19
|-22.00
|2339483
| 2006/01/12 14:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2854
|1.3856
|1.2756
|
|1.2768
|0.00
|-1.75
|67.35
|2345245
| 2006/01/12 23:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|137.95
|147.95
|136.95
|
|138.67
|0.00
|-0.73
|-63.01
|2357091
| 2006/01/13 16:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|138.52
|128.52
|139.52
|
|138.63
|0.00
|0.69
|9.62
|2357094
| 2006/01/13 16:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|138.53
|128.57
|139.57
|
|138.63
|0.00
|0.69
|8.75
|2357098
| 2006/01/13 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|138.51
|128.55
|139.55
|
|138.63
|0.00
|0.69
|10.50
|2358202
| 2006/01/13 17:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7761
|1.8764
|1.7664
|
|1.7760
|0.00
|-0.43
|1.00
|
|0.00
|1.15
|-19.79
|
|Floating P/L:
|-18.64
|
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No Transactions
|
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1504.91
|
|Floating P/L:
|-18.64
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10000.00
|
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11504.90
|
|Equity:
|11486.26
|Margin Requirement:
|600.00
|
|Available Margin:
|10886.26