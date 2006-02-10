StrategyBuilderFX
A/C No: 109561Name: Trader2006 February 10, 16:49 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
211251 2006/02/10 00:05balancedeposit100000.00
211253 2006/02/10 00:12sell1.00usdchf1.29930.00000.0000 2006/02/10 02:021.29750.000.00138.72
211354 2006/02/10 02:02buy1.00usdchf1.29720.00000.0000 2006/02/10 02:241.30020.000.00230.73
211407 2006/02/10 02:24sell1.00usdchf1.30020.00000.0000 2006/02/10 02:491.30150.000.00-99.89
211438 2006/02/10 02:49sell1.00usdchf1.30120.00000.0000 2006/02/10 07:431.29620.000.00385.74
211584 2006/02/10 07:44buy1.00usdchf1.29650.00000.0000 2006/02/10 10:261.30030.000.00292.24
211671 2006/02/10 10:26sell1.00usdchf1.29980.00000.0000 2006/02/10 15:411.29650.000.00254.53
212096 2006/02/10 15:41buy1.00usdchf1.29700.00000.0000 2006/02/10 17:531.30470.000.00590.17
 0.000.001792.24
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:1792.24
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
212683 2006/02/10 17:54sell1.00usdchf1.30520.00000.0000  1.30830.000.00-236.95
 0.000.00-236.95
 Floating P/L:-236.95
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:1792.24 Floating P/L:-236.95
Deposit/Withdrawal:100000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:101792.24 Equity:101555.29
Margin Requirement:500.00 Available Margin:101055.29