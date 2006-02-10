|A/C No: 109561
|Name: Trader
|2006 February 10, 16:49 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|211251
|2006/02/10 00:05
|balance
|deposit
|100000.00
|211253
|2006/02/10 00:12
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2993
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006/02/10 02:02
|1.2975
|0.00
|0.00
|138.72
|211354
|2006/02/10 02:02
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2972
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006/02/10 02:24
|1.3002
|0.00
|0.00
|230.73
|211407
|2006/02/10 02:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3002
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006/02/10 02:49
|1.3015
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.89
|211438
|2006/02/10 02:49
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3012
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006/02/10 07:43
|1.2962
|0.00
|0.00
|385.74
|211584
|2006/02/10 07:44
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2965
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006/02/10 10:26
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|292.24
|211671
|2006/02/10 10:26
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2998
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006/02/10 15:41
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|254.53
|212096
|2006/02/10 15:41
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2970
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006/02/10 17:53
|1.3047
|0.00
|0.00
|590.17
|0.00
|0.00
|1792.24
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 100000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1792.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|212683
|2006/02/10 17:54
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3052
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3083
|0.00
|0.00
|-236.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-236.95
|Floating P/L:
|-236.95
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1792.24
|Floating P/L:
|-236.95
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|101792.24
|Equity:
|101555.29
|Margin Requirement:
|500.00
|Available Margin:
|101055.29