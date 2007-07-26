Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1530480 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 July 27, 19:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
451176112007.07.26 04:46buy0.10gbpusdm2.05190.00000.00002007.07.26 05:542.05040.000.000.00-1.50
451249422007.07.26 05:54sell0.10gbpusdm2.05040.00000.00002007.07.26 18:002.05320.000.000.00-2.80
453345492007.07.26 18:00sell0.20gbpusdm2.05280.00000.00002007.07.26 18:002.05310.000.000.00-0.60
453378762007.07.26 18:16buy0.20gbpusdm2.05160.00000.00002007.07.26 18:552.04860.000.000.00-6.00
453346292007.07.26 18:00buy0.10gbpusdm2.05310.00000.00002007.07.26 18:552.04860.000.000.00-4.50
453531302007.07.26 19:03sell0.20gbpusdm2.05010.00000.00002007.07.26 21:252.04690.000.000.016.40
453483272007.07.26 18:55sell0.10gbpusdm2.04860.00000.00002007.07.26 21:252.04690.000.000.001.70
453983902007.07.26 23:02sell0.20gbpusdm2.04820.00000.00002007.07.27 03:312.04720.000.000.002.00
453346812007.07.26 18:00sell0.20eurusdm1.37560.00000.00002007.07.27 03:491.37450.000.000.112.20
454334092007.07.27 03:45sell0.20gbpusdm2.04820.00000.00002007.07.27 04:232.04720.000.000.002.00
453745252007.07.26 21:25sell0.10gbpusdm2.04660.00000.00002007.07.27 05:412.04400.000.000.002.60
454337942007.07.27 03:50sell0.20eurusdm1.37420.00000.00002007.07.27 05:531.37320.000.000.002.00
454449042007.07.27 05:41sell0.10gbpusdm2.04340.00000.00002007.07.27 06:072.04140.000.000.002.00
454561642007.07.27 06:11sell0.20eurusdm1.37410.00000.00002007.07.27 06:131.37310.000.000.002.00
454543222007.07.27 06:08sell0.10gbpusdm2.04100.00000.00002007.07.27 06:162.03900.000.000.002.00
454653562007.07.27 06:25sell0.40gbpusdm2.04180.00000.00002007.07.27 06:252.04130.000.000.002.00
454620962007.07.27 06:19sell0.20gbpusdm2.04020.00000.00002007.07.27 06:392.03910.000.000.002.20
454733962007.07.27 06:54sell0.20gbpusdm2.04020.00000.00002007.07.27 07:142.03920.000.000.002.00
449581782007.07.25 10:36sell0.10eurusdm1.37260.00000.00002007.07.27 07:281.37060.000.000.212.00
454599962007.07.27 06:16sell0.10gbpusdm2.03870.00000.00002007.07.27 07:302.03670.000.000.002.00
454911372007.07.27 07:42sell0.20gbpusdm2.03770.00000.00002007.07.27 08:152.03670.000.000.002.00
455037732007.07.27 08:33sell0.40gbpusdm2.03920.00000.00002007.07.27 08:412.03870.000.000.002.00
454831092007.07.27 07:28sell0.10eurusdm1.37020.00000.00002007.07.27 08:441.36820.000.000.002.00
455015652007.07.27 08:22sell0.20gbpusdm2.03770.00000.00002007.07.27 08:452.03670.000.000.002.00
455103692007.07.27 08:44sell0.10eurusdm1.36800.00000.00002007.07.27 08:481.36600.000.000.002.00
455280662007.07.27 09:02sell0.20gbpusdm2.03780.00000.00002007.07.27 09:232.03680.000.000.002.00
454848772007.07.27 07:30sell0.10gbpusdm2.03620.00000.00002007.07.27 09:542.03420.000.000.002.00
455477972007.07.27 09:59sell0.20gbpusdm2.03490.00000.00002007.07.27 10:082.03390.000.000.002.00
455464152007.07.27 09:54sell0.10gbpusdm2.03340.00000.00002007.07.27 10:372.03140.000.000.002.00
455175402007.07.27 08:48sell0.10eurusdm1.36600.00000.00002007.07.27 10:411.36400.000.000.002.00
455616422007.07.27 10:37sell0.10gbpusdm2.03110.00000.00002007.07.27 11:072.02910.000.000.002.00
455680292007.07.27 10:59sell0.20eurusdm1.36540.00000.00002007.07.27 11:131.36440.000.000.002.00
455776662007.07.27 11:18sell0.20gbpusdm2.02970.00000.00002007.07.27 11:232.02870.000.000.002.00
455838202007.07.27 11:36sell0.20gbpusdm2.02970.00000.00002007.07.27 11:442.02870.000.000.002.00
456067192007.07.27 12:48sell0.40eurusdm1.36690.00000.00002007.07.27 12:501.36640.000.000.002.00
455896342007.07.27 12:04sell0.40gbpusdm2.03120.00000.00002007.07.27 13:532.03070.000.000.002.00
455869702007.07.27 11:52sell0.20gbpusdm2.02970.00000.00002007.07.27 14:052.02870.000.000.002.00
456342782007.07.27 14:27sell0.40gbpusdm2.03120.00000.00002007.07.27 15:002.03070.000.000.002.00
456301652007.07.27 14:11sell0.20gbpusdm2.02970.00000.00002007.07.27 15:052.02870.000.000.002.00
456469032007.07.27 15:18sell0.20gbpusdm2.02970.00000.00002007.07.27 16:072.02870.000.000.002.00
455941752007.07.27 12:22sell0.20eurusdm1.36540.00000.00002007.07.27 16:121.36440.000.000.002.00
455718702007.07.27 11:07sell0.10gbpusdm2.02820.00000.00002007.07.27 16:132.02620.000.000.002.00
456807302007.07.27 18:20sell0.40gbpusdm2.02800.00000.00002007.07.27 18:392.02750.000.000.002.00
  0.00 0.00 0.33 65.70
Closed P/L: 66.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
455635792007.07.27 10:41sell0.10eurusdm1.36390.00000.0000 1.36500.000.000.00-1.10
456580842007.07.27 16:13sell0.10gbpusdm2.02500.00000.0000 2.02790.000.000.00-2.90
456648692007.07.27 16:23sell0.20gbpusdm2.02650.00000.0000 2.02790.000.000.00-2.80
456848402007.07.27 18:55sell0.20eurusdm1.36540.00000.0000 1.36500.000.000.000.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -6.00
 Floating P/L: -6.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 66.03 Floating P/L: -6.00 Margin: 30.00
Balance: 473.91 Equity: 467.91 Free Margin: 437.91
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 81.43 Gross Loss: 15.40 Total Net Profit: 66.03
Profit Factor: 5.29 Expected Payoff: 1.54  
Absolute Drawdown: 15.40 Maximal Drawdown: 15.40 (3.78%) Relative Drawdown: 3.78% (15.40)
 
Total Trades: 43 Short Positions (won %): 40 (95.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 38 (88.37%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (11.63%)
Largest profit trade: 6.41 loss trade: -6.00
Average profit trade: 2.14 loss trade: -3.08
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 38 (81.43) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-15.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 81.43 (38) consecutive loss (count): -15.40 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 38 consecutive losses: 5