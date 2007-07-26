|Account: 1530480
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 27, 19:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|45117611
|2007.07.26 04:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0519
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 05:54
|2.0504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|45124942
|2007.07.26 05:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0504
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:00
|2.0532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|45334549
|2007.07.26 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0528
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:00
|2.0531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|45337876
|2007.07.26 18:16
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0516
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:55
|2.0486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|45334629
|2007.07.26 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0531
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:55
|2.0486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|45353130
|2007.07.26 19:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 21:25
|2.0469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|6.40
|45348327
|2007.07.26 18:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0486
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 21:25
|2.0469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|45398390
|2007.07.26 23:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 03:31
|2.0472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45334681
|2007.07.26 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3756
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 03:49
|1.3745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|2.20
|45433409
|2007.07.27 03:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 04:23
|2.0472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45374525
|2007.07.26 21:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0466
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 05:41
|2.0440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|45433794
|2007.07.27 03:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3742
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 05:53
|1.3732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45444904
|2007.07.27 05:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0434
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 06:07
|2.0414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45456164
|2007.07.27 06:11
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3741
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 06:13
|1.3731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45454322
|2007.07.27 06:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0410
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 06:16
|2.0390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45465356
|2007.07.27 06:25
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 06:25
|2.0413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45462096
|2007.07.27 06:19
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0402
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 06:39
|2.0391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|45473396
|2007.07.27 06:54
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0402
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 07:14
|2.0392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|44958178
|2007.07.25 10:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3726
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 07:28
|1.3706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|2.00
|45459996
|2007.07.27 06:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0387
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 07:30
|2.0367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45491137
|2007.07.27 07:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0377
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 08:15
|2.0367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45503773
|2007.07.27 08:33
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0392
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 08:41
|2.0387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45483109
|2007.07.27 07:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3702
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 08:44
|1.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45501565
|2007.07.27 08:22
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0377
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 08:45
|2.0367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45510369
|2007.07.27 08:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3680
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 08:48
|1.3660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45528066
|2007.07.27 09:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0378
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 09:23
|2.0368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45484877
|2007.07.27 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0362
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 09:54
|2.0342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45547797
|2007.07.27 09:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0349
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 10:08
|2.0339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45546415
|2007.07.27 09:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0334
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 10:37
|2.0314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45517540
|2007.07.27 08:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3660
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 10:41
|1.3640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45561642
|2007.07.27 10:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0311
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 11:07
|2.0291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45568029
|2007.07.27 10:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3654
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 11:13
|1.3644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45577666
|2007.07.27 11:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0297
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 11:23
|2.0287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45583820
|2007.07.27 11:36
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0297
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 11:44
|2.0287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45606719
|2007.07.27 12:48
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3669
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 12:50
|1.3664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45589634
|2007.07.27 12:04
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0312
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 13:53
|2.0307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45586970
|2007.07.27 11:52
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0297
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 14:05
|2.0287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45634278
|2007.07.27 14:27
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0312
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 15:00
|2.0307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45630165
|2007.07.27 14:11
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0297
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 15:05
|2.0287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45646903
|2007.07.27 15:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0297
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 16:07
|2.0287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45594175
|2007.07.27 12:22
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3654
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 16:12
|1.3644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45571870
|2007.07.27 11:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0282
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 16:13
|2.0262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45680730
|2007.07.27 18:20
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0280
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 18:39
|2.0275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|65.70
|Closed P/L:
|66.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|45563579
|2007.07.27 10:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3639
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|45658084
|2007.07.27 16:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0250
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.0279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|45664869
|2007.07.27 16:23
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0265
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.0279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|45684840
|2007.07.27 18:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3654
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|Floating P/L:
|-6.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|66.03
|Floating P/L:
|-6.00
|Margin:
|30.00
|Balance:
|473.91
|Equity:
|467.91
|Free Margin:
|437.91
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|81.43
|Gross Loss:
|15.40
|Total Net Profit:
|66.03
|Profit Factor:
|5.29
|Expected Payoff:
|1.54
|Absolute Drawdown:
|15.40
|Maximal Drawdown:
|15.40 (3.78%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.78% (15.40)
|Total Trades:
|43
|Short Positions (won %):
|40 (95.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|38 (88.37%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (11.63%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.41
|loss trade:
|-6.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.14
|loss trade:
|-3.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|38 (81.43)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-15.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|81.43 (38)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-15.40 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|38
|consecutive losses:
|5