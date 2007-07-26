Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1530480 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 July 26, 21:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
451249422007.07.26 05:54sell0.10gbpusdm2.05040.00000.00002007.07.26 18:002.05320.000.000.00-2.80
453345492007.07.26 18:00sell0.20gbpusdm2.05280.00000.00002007.07.26 18:002.05310.000.000.00-0.60
453378762007.07.26 18:16buy0.20gbpusdm2.05160.00000.00002007.07.26 18:552.04860.000.000.00-6.00
453346292007.07.26 18:00buy0.10gbpusdm2.05310.00000.00002007.07.26 18:552.04860.000.000.00-4.50
453531302007.07.26 19:03sell0.20gbpusdm2.05010.00000.00002007.07.26 21:252.04690.000.000.016.40
453483272007.07.26 18:55sell0.10gbpusdm2.04860.00000.00002007.07.26 21:252.04690.000.000.001.70
  0.00 0.00 0.01 -5.80
Closed P/L: -5.79
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
449581782007.07.25 10:36sell0.10eurusdm1.37260.00000.0000 1.37430.000.000.21-1.70
453346812007.07.26 18:00sell0.20eurusdm1.37560.00000.0000 1.37430.000.000.112.60
453745252007.07.26 21:25sell0.10gbpusdm2.04660.00000.0000 2.04610.000.000.000.50
  0.00 0.00 0.32 1.40
 Floating P/L: 1.72
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -5.79 Floating P/L: 1.72 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 400.59 Equity: 402.31 Free Margin: 382.31
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 8.11 Gross Loss: 13.90 Total Net Profit: -5.79
Profit Factor: 0.58 Expected Payoff: -0.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 13.90 Maximal Drawdown: 13.90 (3.42%) Relative Drawdown: 3.42% (13.90)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 6.41 loss trade: -6.00
Average profit trade: 4.06 loss trade: -3.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (8.11) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-13.90)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 8.11 (2) consecutive loss (count): -13.90 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4