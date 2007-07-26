|Account: 1530480
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 26, 21:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|45124942
|2007.07.26 05:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0504
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:00
|2.0532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|45334549
|2007.07.26 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0528
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:00
|2.0531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|45337876
|2007.07.26 18:16
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0516
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:55
|2.0486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|45334629
|2007.07.26 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0531
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:55
|2.0486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|45353130
|2007.07.26 19:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 21:25
|2.0469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|6.40
|45348327
|2007.07.26 18:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0486
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 21:25
|2.0469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-5.80
|Closed P/L:
|-5.79
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|44958178
|2007.07.25 10:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3726
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-1.70
|45334681
|2007.07.26 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3756
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|2.60
|45374525
|2007.07.26 21:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0466
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.0461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|1.40
|Floating P/L:
|1.72
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-5.79
|Floating P/L:
|1.72
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|400.59
|Equity:
|402.31
|Free Margin:
|382.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|8.11
|Gross Loss:
|13.90
|Total Net Profit:
|-5.79
|Profit Factor:
|0.58
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.96
|Absolute Drawdown:
|13.90
|Maximal Drawdown:
|13.90 (3.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.42% (13.90)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.41
|loss trade:
|-6.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.06
|loss trade:
|-3.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (8.11)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-13.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|8.11 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13.90 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4