|Account:
|Name:
|Currency:
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|Closed P/L:
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|Floating P/L:
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|Credit Facility:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|Floating P/L:
|Margin:
|Balance:
|Equity:
|Free Margin: