Account: Name: Currency:
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
 
Closed P/L:
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
 
 Floating P/L:
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: Credit Facility:  
Closed Trade P/L: Floating P/L: Margin:
Balance: Equity: Free Margin: