|Account:
|Name:
|Currency:
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|Closed P/L:
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|Floating P/L:
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|Credit Facility:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|Floating P/L:
|Margin:
|Balance:
|Equity:
|Free Margin:
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|Gross Loss:
|Total Net Profit:
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|Absolute Drawdown:
|Maximal Drawdown:
|Relative Drawdown:
|Total Trades:
|Short Positions (won %):
|Long Positions (won %):
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|Loss trades (% of total):
|Largest
|profit trade:
|loss trade:
|Average
|profit trade:
|loss trade:
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|consecutive losses ($):
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|consecutive loss (count):
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|consecutive losses: