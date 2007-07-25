North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 326946 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 July 27, 06:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
112828882007.07.25 03:09sell1.00gold680.18687.65670.372007.07.26 15:08670.370.000.0015.00981.00
113129922007.07.25 17:09buy0.10usdchf1.21650.00000.00002007.07.26 18:351.20640.000.000.62-83.72
113140362007.07.25 17:30buy0.20usdchf1.21490.00000.00002007.07.26 18:351.20640.000.001.24-140.92
113267862007.07.26 03:25buy0.40usdchf1.21340.00000.00002007.07.26 04:001.21380.000.000.0013.18
113267992007.07.26 03:26sell0.20eurusd1.37200.00000.00002007.07.26 03:441.37150.000.000.0010.00
113312962007.07.26 08:40sell0.20eurusd1.37200.00000.00002007.07.26 09:051.37150.000.000.0010.00
113333072007.07.26 09:36sell0.20eurusd1.37200.00000.00002007.07.26 09:481.37150.000.000.0010.00
113344112007.07.26 10:13buy0.40usdchf1.21340.00000.00002007.07.26 14:311.21380.000.000.0013.18
113358942007.07.26 11:03sell0.20eurusd1.37200.00000.00002007.07.26 11:551.37150.000.000.0010.00
113380652007.07.26 12:14sell0.20eurusd1.37200.00000.00002007.07.26 13:401.37150.000.000.0010.00
113407752007.07.26 13:54sell0.20eurusd1.37200.00000.00002007.07.26 14:131.37150.000.000.0010.00
113437842007.07.26 14:34buy0.40usdchf1.21340.00000.00002007.07.26 17:031.20650.000.000.00-228.76
113457252007.07.26 15:13sell0.20eurusd1.37210.00000.00002007.07.26 16:361.37160.000.000.0010.00
113515262007.07.26 16:49sell0.20eurusd1.37200.00000.00002007.07.26 18:051.37150.000.000.0010.00
113524032007.07.26 17:01sell0.40eurusd1.37360.00000.00002007.07.26 17:011.37330.000.000.0012.00
113524792007.07.26 17:02sell0.40eurusd1.37360.00000.00002007.07.26 17:051.37330.000.000.0012.00
113526412007.07.26 17:03buy0.40usdchf1.20700.00000.00002007.07.26 17:041.20750.000.000.0016.56
113527992007.07.26 17:04buy0.40usdchf1.20760.00000.00002007.07.26 17:061.20800.000.000.0013.25
113530022007.07.26 17:06buy0.40usdchf1.20860.00000.00002007.07.26 17:201.20900.000.000.0013.23
113536442007.07.26 17:20buy0.40usdchf1.20900.00000.00002007.07.26 18:351.20650.000.000.00-82.88
113565662007.07.26 18:35buy0.40usdchf1.20680.00000.00002007.07.26 18:351.20620.000.000.00-19.90
113566012007.07.26 18:35buy0.20usdchf1.20680.00000.00002007.07.26 18:361.20640.000.000.00-6.63
113566452007.07.26 18:36sell0.10usdchf1.20620.00000.00002007.07.26 19:071.20690.000.000.00-5.80
  0.00 0.00 16.86 585.79
Closed P/L: 602.65
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
113153182007.07.25 17:55sell0.10eurusd1.37040.00000.0000 1.37450.000.000.88-41.00
113564582007.07.26 18:34sell0.20eurusd1.37200.00000.0000 1.37450.000.000.44-50.00
113585612007.07.26 19:25sell0.40eurusd1.37360.00000.0000 1.37450.000.000.88-36.00
  0.00 0.00 2.20 -127.00
 Floating P/L: -124.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 602.65 Floating P/L: -124.80 Margin: 192.18
Balance: 52 915.42 Equity: 52 790.62 Free Margin: 52 598.44