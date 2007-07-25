North Finance Co Ltd
|Account: 326946
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 27, 06:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11282888
|2007.07.25 03:09
|sell
|1.00
|gold
|680.18
|687.65
|670.37
|2007.07.26 15:08
|670.37
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|981.00
|11312992
|2007.07.25 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2165
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:35
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|-83.72
|11314036
|2007.07.25 17:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2149
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:35
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|-140.92
|11326786
|2007.07.26 03:25
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2134
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 04:00
|1.2138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.18
|11326799
|2007.07.26 03:26
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 03:44
|1.3715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11331296
|2007.07.26 08:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 09:05
|1.3715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11333307
|2007.07.26 09:36
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 09:48
|1.3715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11334411
|2007.07.26 10:13
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2134
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 14:31
|1.2138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.18
|11335894
|2007.07.26 11:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 11:55
|1.3715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11338065
|2007.07.26 12:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 13:40
|1.3715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11340775
|2007.07.26 13:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 14:13
|1.3715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11343784
|2007.07.26 14:34
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2134
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 17:03
|1.2065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-228.76
|11345725
|2007.07.26 15:13
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3721
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 16:36
|1.3716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11351526
|2007.07.26 16:49
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:05
|1.3715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11352403
|2007.07.26 17:01
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3736
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 17:01
|1.3733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|11352479
|2007.07.26 17:02
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3736
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 17:05
|1.3733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|11352641
|2007.07.26 17:03
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2070
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 17:04
|1.2075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.56
|11352799
|2007.07.26 17:04
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2076
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 17:06
|1.2080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.25
|11353002
|2007.07.26 17:06
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2086
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 17:20
|1.2090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.23
|11353644
|2007.07.26 17:20
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2090
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:35
|1.2065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.88
|11356566
|2007.07.26 18:35
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2068
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:35
|1.2062
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.90
|11356601
|2007.07.26 18:35
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2068
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 18:36
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.63
|11356645
|2007.07.26 18:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2062
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 19:07
|1.2069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.80
|
|0.00
|0.00
|16.86
|585.79
|Closed P/L:
|602.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11315318
|2007.07.25 17:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.3745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-41.00
|11356458
|2007.07.26 18:34
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.3745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-50.00
|11358561
|2007.07.26 19:25
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3736
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.3745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-36.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|-127.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-124.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|602.65
|Floating P/L:
|-124.80
|Margin:
|192.18
|Balance:
|52 915.42
|Equity:
|52 790.62
|Free Margin:
|52 598.44