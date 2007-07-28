Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1562186 Name: John Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 July 31, 20:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
456900152007.07.28 10:14balanceDeposit250.00
456912922007.07.29 22:02sell0.10eurusdm1.36090.00001.35992007.07.30 08:001.36720.000.000.00-6.30
  L
456930142007.07.29 22:05sell0.40gbpusdm2.02012.02622.01912007.07.29 22:302.01910.000.000.004.00
  L[tp]
457035362007.07.29 22:30sell0.40gbpusdm2.01872.02412.01772007.07.29 23:112.02410.000.000.00-21.60
  L[sl]
457051452007.07.29 22:36sell0.20gbpusdm2.02032.02582.01932007.07.30 07:062.02580.000.000.00-11.00
  L[sl]
457214012007.07.29 23:11sell0.20gbpusdm2.02372.02912.02272007.07.29 23:372.02270.000.000.002.00
  L[tp]
457255552007.07.29 23:37sell0.20gbpusdm2.02232.02772.02132007.07.30 04:392.02130.000.000.002.00
  L[tp]
457628362007.07.30 04:44sell0.20gbpusdm2.02192.02732.02092007.07.30 07:382.02730.000.000.00-10.80
  L[sl]
457782342007.07.30 07:06sell0.20gbpusdm2.02532.03072.02432007.07.30 10:002.02650.000.000.00-2.40
  L
457866842007.07.30 07:38sell0.20gbpusdm2.02692.03262.02592007.07.30 08:562.02590.000.000.002.00
  L[tp]
458095862007.07.30 10:00buy0.10gbpusdm2.02650.00002.02752007.07.30 13:012.02750.000.000.001.00
  L[tp]
458096102007.07.30 10:00buy0.40eurusdm1.36801.36281.36902007.07.30 14:311.36900.000.000.004.00
  L[tp]
458229952007.07.30 11:46buy0.20eurusdm1.36651.36131.36752007.07.30 12:511.36750.000.000.002.00
  L[tp]
458496052007.07.30 14:31buy0.10eurusdm1.36920.00001.37022007.07.30 19:251.37020.000.000.001.00
  L[tp]
458538022007.07.30 15:10buy0.40eurusdm1.36771.36251.36872007.07.30 16:541.36870.000.000.004.00
  L[tp]
458802012007.07.30 19:25buy0.10eurusdm1.37050.00001.37152007.07.30 22:101.37150.000.00-0.061.00
  L[tp]
458991282007.07.30 22:11buy0.10eurusdm1.37170.00001.37272007.07.31 11:001.36960.000.000.00-2.10
  L
459505332007.07.31 05:14buy0.40eurusdm1.37011.36491.37112007.07.31 06:231.37110.000.000.004.00
  L[tp]
459649412007.07.31 06:43buy0.40eurusdm1.37011.36491.37112007.07.31 08:211.37110.000.000.004.00
  L[tp]
459912952007.07.31 11:00sell0.10eurusdm1.36970.00001.36872007.07.31 14:211.36870.000.000.001.00
  L[tp]
460006472007.07.31 12:19sell0.40eurusdm1.37121.37641.37022007.07.31 13:081.37020.000.000.004.00
  L[tp]
460152142007.07.31 13:41sell0.40eurusdm1.37121.37641.37022007.07.31 14:091.37020.000.000.004.00
  L[tp]
460299882007.07.31 14:39sell0.40eurusdm1.37001.37521.36902007.07.31 14:591.36900.000.000.004.00
  L[tp]
460371222007.07.31 15:07sell0.40eurusdm1.37001.37521.36902007.07.31 17:451.36900.000.000.004.00
  L[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -0.06 -6.20
Closed P/L: -6.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
460246162007.07.31 14:21sell0.10eurusdm1.36850.00001.3675 1.36830.000.000.000.20
  L
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.20
 Floating P/L: 0.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 250.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -6.26 Floating P/L: 0.20 Margin: 5.00
Balance: 243.74 Equity: 243.94 Free Margin: 238.94
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 47.94 Gross Loss: 54.20 Total Net Profit: -6.26
Profit Factor: 0.88 Expected Payoff: -0.27  
Absolute Drawdown: 42.10 Maximal Drawdown: 46.10 (18.15%) Relative Drawdown: 18.15% (46.10)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 14 (64.29%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (73.91%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (26.09%)
Largest profit trade: 4.00 loss trade: -21.60
Average profit trade: 2.82 loss trade: -9.03
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (20.94) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-28.10)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 20.94 (8) consecutive loss (count): -28.10 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2