|Account: 1562186
|Name: John Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 31, 20:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|45690015
|2007.07.28 10:14
|balance
|Deposit
|250.00
|45691292
|2007.07.29 22:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3609
|0.0000
|1.3599
|2007.07.30 08:00
|1.3672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.30
|L
|45693014
|2007.07.29 22:05
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0201
|2.0262
|2.0191
|2007.07.29 22:30
|2.0191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|L[tp]
|45703536
|2007.07.29 22:30
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0187
|2.0241
|2.0177
|2007.07.29 23:11
|2.0241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.60
|L[sl]
|45705145
|2007.07.29 22:36
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0203
|2.0258
|2.0193
|2007.07.30 07:06
|2.0258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|L[sl]
|45721401
|2007.07.29 23:11
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0237
|2.0291
|2.0227
|2007.07.29 23:37
|2.0227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|L[tp]
|45725555
|2007.07.29 23:37
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0223
|2.0277
|2.0213
|2007.07.30 04:39
|2.0213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|L[tp]
|45762836
|2007.07.30 04:44
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0219
|2.0273
|2.0209
|2007.07.30 07:38
|2.0273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.80
|L[sl]
|45778234
|2007.07.30 07:06
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0253
|2.0307
|2.0243
|2007.07.30 10:00
|2.0265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|L
|45786684
|2007.07.30 07:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0269
|2.0326
|2.0259
|2007.07.30 08:56
|2.0259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|L[tp]
|45809586
|2007.07.30 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0265
|0.0000
|2.0275
|2007.07.30 13:01
|2.0275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|L[tp]
|45809610
|2007.07.30 10:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3680
|1.3628
|1.3690
|2007.07.30 14:31
|1.3690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|L[tp]
|45822995
|2007.07.30 11:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3665
|1.3613
|1.3675
|2007.07.30 12:51
|1.3675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|L[tp]
|45849605
|2007.07.30 14:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3692
|0.0000
|1.3702
|2007.07.30 19:25
|1.3702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|L[tp]
|45853802
|2007.07.30 15:10
|buy
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3677
|1.3625
|1.3687
|2007.07.30 16:54
|1.3687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|L[tp]
|45880201
|2007.07.30 19:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3705
|0.0000
|1.3715
|2007.07.30 22:10
|1.3715
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|1.00
|L[tp]
|45899128
|2007.07.30 22:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3717
|0.0000
|1.3727
|2007.07.31 11:00
|1.3696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|L
|45950533
|2007.07.31 05:14
|buy
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3701
|1.3649
|1.3711
|2007.07.31 06:23
|1.3711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|L[tp]
|45964941
|2007.07.31 06:43
|buy
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3701
|1.3649
|1.3711
|2007.07.31 08:21
|1.3711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|L[tp]
|45991295
|2007.07.31 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3697
|0.0000
|1.3687
|2007.07.31 14:21
|1.3687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|L[tp]
|46000647
|2007.07.31 12:19
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3712
|1.3764
|1.3702
|2007.07.31 13:08
|1.3702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|L[tp]
|46015214
|2007.07.31 13:41
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3712
|1.3764
|1.3702
|2007.07.31 14:09
|1.3702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|L[tp]
|46029988
|2007.07.31 14:39
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3700
|1.3752
|1.3690
|2007.07.31 14:59
|1.3690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|L[tp]
|46037122
|2007.07.31 15:07
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3700
|1.3752
|1.3690
|2007.07.31 17:45
|1.3690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|L[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-6.20
|Closed P/L:
|-6.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|46024616
|2007.07.31 14:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3685
|0.0000
|1.3675
|1.3683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|L
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|Floating P/L:
|0.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|250.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-6.26
|Floating P/L:
|0.20
|Margin:
|5.00
|Balance:
|243.74
|Equity:
|243.94
|Free Margin:
|238.94
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|47.94
|Gross Loss:
|54.20
|Total Net Profit:
|-6.26
|Profit Factor:
|0.88
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.27
|Absolute Drawdown:
|42.10
|Maximal Drawdown:
|46.10 (18.15%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|18.15% (46.10)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (64.29%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (73.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (26.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4.00
|loss trade:
|-21.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.82
|loss trade:
|-9.03
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (20.94)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-28.10)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|20.94 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-28.10 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2