|Account: 881457
|Name: msmmo
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 3, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10210399
|2007.07.30 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3616
|0.0000
|1.3606
|2007.07.30 12:00
|1.3673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.00
|L
|10210682
|2007.07.30 00:02
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0233
|2.0287
|2.0223
|2007.07.30 00:27
|2.0223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10212005
|2007.07.30 00:27
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0219
|2.0273
|2.0209
|2007.07.30 00:49
|2.0209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10212418
|2007.07.30 00:49
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0204
|2.0258
|2.0194
|2007.07.30 01:22
|2.0194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10213029
|2007.07.30 01:22
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0189
|2.0243
|2.0179
|2007.07.30 02:05
|2.0243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-216.00
|L[sl]
|10213285
|2007.07.30 01:28
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0204
|2.0258
|2.0194
|2007.07.30 10:06
|2.0258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|L[sl]
|10214527
|2007.07.30 02:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0240
|2.0294
|2.0230
|2007.07.30 02:35
|2.0230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|L[tp]
|10215441
|2007.07.30 02:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0226
|2.0280
|2.0216
|2007.07.30 02:49
|2.0216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|L[tp]
|10216127
|2007.07.30 02:51
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0219
|2.0273
|2.0209
|2007.07.30 07:39
|2.0209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|L[tp]
|10223612
|2007.07.30 07:44
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0219
|2.0273
|2.0209
|2007.07.30 10:38
|2.0273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|L[sl]
|10230711
|2007.07.30 10:06
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0253
|2.0307
|2.0243
|2007.07.30 10:25
|2.0243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|L[tp]
|10232550
|2007.07.30 10:25
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0240
|2.0294
|2.0230
|2007.07.30 13:00
|2.0263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|L
|10234169
|2007.07.30 10:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0268
|2.0322
|2.0258
|2007.07.30 11:56
|2.0258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|L[tp]
|10238149
|2007.07.30 11:56
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0255
|2.0309
|2.0245
|2007.07.30 13:00
|2.0264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|L
|10240659
|2007.07.30 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3679
|0.0000
|1.3689
|2007.07.30 17:31
|1.3689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10243766
|2007.07.30 14:47
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3663
|1.3611
|1.3673
|2007.07.30 15:50
|1.3673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10249933
|2007.07.30 17:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3691
|0.0000
|1.3701
|2007.07.30 22:25
|1.3701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10251298
|2007.07.30 18:10
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3676
|1.3624
|1.3686
|2007.07.30 19:54
|1.3686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10257008
|2007.07.30 22:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3703
|0.0000
|1.3713
|2007.07.31 01:09
|1.3713
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10260714
|2007.07.31 01:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3715
|0.0000
|1.3725
|2007.07.31 02:15
|1.3725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10262505
|2007.07.31 02:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3727
|0.0000
|1.3737
|2007.07.31 15:48
|1.3709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|L
|10263769
|2007.07.31 03:08
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3712
|1.3660
|1.3722
|2007.07.31 06:08
|1.3722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10269247
|2007.07.31 07:13
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3712
|1.3660
|1.3722
|2007.07.31 15:48
|1.3710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|L
|10271861
|2007.07.31 08:17
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3697
|1.3645
|1.3707
|2007.07.31 09:21
|1.3707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|L[tp]
|10291628
|2007.07.31 15:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3708
|0.0000
|1.3698
|2007.07.31 17:10
|1.3698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10295141
|2007.07.31 17:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0299
|0.0000
|2.0309
|2007.07.31 17:39
|2.0309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10297268
|2007.07.31 17:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3700
|0.0000
|1.3690
|2007.07.31 17:59
|1.3690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10298329
|2007.07.31 17:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3687
|0.0000
|1.3677
|2007.08.01 00:17
|1.3677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10299094
|2007.07.31 18:08
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3702
|1.3754
|1.3692
|2007.07.31 20:44
|1.3692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10313263
|2007.08.01 00:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3675
|0.0000
|1.3665
|2007.08.01 03:34
|1.3665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10316749
|2007.08.01 03:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3663
|0.0000
|1.3653
|2007.08.01 07:44
|1.3653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10317417
|2007.08.01 04:01
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0283
|2.0337
|2.0273
|2007.08.01 07:06
|2.0273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10321733
|2007.08.01 07:06
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0269
|2.0323
|2.0259
|2007.08.01 07:21
|2.0259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10322339
|2007.08.01 07:21
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0255
|2.0309
|2.0245
|2007.08.01 08:18
|2.0245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10323673
|2007.08.01 08:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0240
|0.0000
|2.0230
|2007.08.01 08:20
|2.0230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10323824
|2007.08.01 08:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0227
|0.0000
|2.0217
|2007.08.01 09:02
|2.0217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10326101
|2007.08.01 09:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3645
|0.0000
|1.3635
|2007.08.01 18:40
|1.3681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|L
|10326104
|2007.08.01 09:02
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0212
|2.0266
|2.0202
|2007.08.01 14:30
|2.0266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-216.00
|L[sl]
|10326958
|2007.08.01 09:10
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0227
|2.0281
|2.0217
|2007.08.01 11:44
|2.0217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|L[tp]
|10334437
|2007.08.01 12:08
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0227
|2.0281
|2.0217
|2007.08.01 15:22
|2.0281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|L[sl]
|10339259
|2007.08.01 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0262
|2.0316
|2.0252
|2007.08.01 14:47
|2.0252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|L[tp]
|10340301
|2007.08.01 14:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0249
|2.0303
|2.0239
|2007.08.01 15:37
|2.0303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|L[sl]
|10342186
|2007.08.01 15:22
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0276
|2.0330
|2.0266
|2007.08.01 15:42
|2.0330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|L[sl]
|10343480
|2007.08.01 15:37
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0300
|2.0354
|2.0290
|2007.08.01 18:39
|2.0301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|L
|10344484
|2007.08.01 15:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0330
|2.0384
|2.0320
|2007.08.01 16:01
|2.0320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|L[tp]
|10355139
|2007.08.01 18:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0301
|0.0000
|2.0311
|2007.08.01 19:18
|2.0311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10355157
|2007.08.01 18:41
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3682
|1.3630
|1.3692
|2007.08.02 07:00
|1.3660
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.74
|-88.00
|L
|10357084
|2007.08.01 20:13
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3667
|1.3615
|1.3677
|2007.08.02 00:39
|1.3677
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.74
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10357543
|2007.08.01 20:20
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3652
|1.3600
|1.3662
|2007.08.01 20:31
|1.3662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|L[tp]
|10369792
|2007.08.02 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3660
|0.0000
|1.3650
|2007.08.02 18:00
|1.3674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|L
|10375714
|2007.08.02 09:49
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3676
|1.3728
|1.3666
|2007.08.02 10:01
|1.3666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10380738
|2007.08.02 14:00
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0305
|2.0363
|2.0295
|2007.08.02 14:00
|2.0295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10380818
|2007.08.02 14:01
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0290
|2.0344
|2.0280
|2007.08.02 16:46
|2.0314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|L
|10388647
|2007.08.02 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3673
|0.0000
|1.3683
|2007.08.02 18:26
|1.3683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10389541
|2007.08.02 18:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3684
|0.0000
|1.3694
|2007.08.02 18:33
|1.3694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10390129
|2007.08.02 18:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3697
|0.0000
|1.3707
|2007.08.03 01:44
|1.3707
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10398291
|2007.08.03 01:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3709
|0.0000
|1.3719
|2007.08.03 15:33
|1.3719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10408418
|2007.08.03 10:48
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3694
|1.3642
|1.3704
|2007.08.03 15:30
|1.3704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|L[tp]
|10416794
|2007.08.03 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0384
|0.0000
|2.0374
|2007.08.03 15:38
|2.0374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10417533
|2007.08.03 15:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0371
|0.0000
|2.0361
|2007.08.03 15:44
|2.0361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10418090
|2007.08.03 15:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0357
|0.0000
|2.0347
|2007.08.03 18:02
|2.0395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|L
|10427830
|2007.08.03 18:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3768
|0.0000
|1.3778
|2007.08.03 18:31
|1.3778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10429130
|2007.08.03 18:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3780
|0.0000
|1.3790
|2007.08.03 18:35
|1.3790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10429578
|2007.08.03 18:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3793
|0.0000
|1.3803
|2007.08.03 21:53
|1.3803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|10433842
|2007.08.03 21:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3805
|0.0000
|1.3815
|2007.08.03 22:04
|1.3815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|L[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.16
|-403.00
|Closed P/L:
|-415.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10434238
|2007.08.03 22:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3818
|0.0000
|1.3828
|1.3787
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-31.00
|L
|10434990
|2007.08.03 22:42
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3802
|1.3750
|1.3812
|1.3787
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.93
|-60.00
|L
|10435280
|2007.08.03 22:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3787
|1.3735
|1.3797
|1.3787
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.97
|0.00
|L
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.38
|-91.00
|Floating P/L:
|-94.38
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-415.16
|Floating P/L:
|-94.38
|Margin:
|483.00
|Balance:
|19 723.62
|Equity:
|19 629.24
|Free Margin:
|19 146.24
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|983.58
|Gross Loss:
|1 398.74
|Total Net Profit:
|-415.16
|Profit Factor:
|0.70
|Expected Payoff:
|-6.39
|Absolute Drawdown:
|516.68
|Maximal Drawdown:
|636.68 (3.14%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.14% (636.68)
|Total Trades:
|65
|Short Positions (won %):
|41 (63.41%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|47 (72.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (27.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.00
|loss trade:
|-216.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.93
|loss trade:
|-77.71
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (260.28)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-324.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|260.28 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-324.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2