FXDD

Account: 881457 Name: msmmo Currency: USD 2007 August 3, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
102103992007.07.30 00:01sell0.10eurusd1.36160.00001.36062007.07.30 12:001.36730.000.000.00-57.00
  L
102106822007.07.30 00:02sell0.40gbpusd2.02332.02872.02232007.07.30 00:272.02230.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
102120052007.07.30 00:27sell0.40gbpusd2.02192.02732.02092007.07.30 00:492.02090.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
102124182007.07.30 00:49sell0.40gbpusd2.02042.02582.01942007.07.30 01:222.01940.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
102130292007.07.30 01:22sell0.40gbpusd2.01892.02432.01792007.07.30 02:052.02430.000.000.00-216.00
  L[sl]
102132852007.07.30 01:28sell0.20gbpusd2.02042.02582.01942007.07.30 10:062.02580.000.000.00-108.00
  L[sl]
102145272007.07.30 02:05sell0.20gbpusd2.02402.02942.02302007.07.30 02:352.02300.000.000.0020.00
  L[tp]
102154412007.07.30 02:35sell0.20gbpusd2.02262.02802.02162007.07.30 02:492.02160.000.000.0020.00
  L[tp]
102161272007.07.30 02:51sell0.20gbpusd2.02192.02732.02092007.07.30 07:392.02090.000.000.0020.00
  L[tp]
102236122007.07.30 07:44sell0.20gbpusd2.02192.02732.02092007.07.30 10:382.02730.000.000.00-108.00
  L[sl]
102307112007.07.30 10:06sell0.20gbpusd2.02532.03072.02432007.07.30 10:252.02430.000.000.0020.00
  L[tp]
102325502007.07.30 10:25sell0.20gbpusd2.02402.02942.02302007.07.30 13:002.02630.000.000.00-46.00
  L
102341692007.07.30 10:38sell0.20gbpusd2.02682.03222.02582007.07.30 11:562.02580.000.000.0020.00
  L[tp]
102381492007.07.30 11:56sell0.20gbpusd2.02552.03092.02452007.07.30 13:002.02640.000.000.00-18.00
  L
102406592007.07.30 13:00buy0.10eurusd1.36790.00001.36892007.07.30 17:311.36890.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
102437662007.07.30 14:47buy0.40eurusd1.36631.36111.36732007.07.30 15:501.36730.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
102499332007.07.30 17:31buy0.10eurusd1.36910.00001.37012007.07.30 22:251.37010.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
102512982007.07.30 18:10buy0.40eurusd1.36761.36241.36862007.07.30 19:541.36860.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
102570082007.07.30 22:25buy0.10eurusd1.37030.00001.37132007.07.31 01:091.37130.000.00-0.4810.00
  L[tp]
102607142007.07.31 01:09buy0.10eurusd1.37150.00001.37252007.07.31 02:151.37250.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
102625052007.07.31 02:15buy0.10eurusd1.37270.00001.37372007.07.31 15:481.37090.000.000.00-18.00
  L
102637692007.07.31 03:08buy0.40eurusd1.37121.36601.37222007.07.31 06:081.37220.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
102692472007.07.31 07:13buy0.40eurusd1.37121.36601.37222007.07.31 15:481.37100.000.000.00-8.00
  L
102718612007.07.31 08:17buy0.20eurusd1.36971.36451.37072007.07.31 09:211.37070.000.000.0020.00
  L[tp]
102916282007.07.31 15:48sell0.10eurusd1.37080.00001.36982007.07.31 17:101.36980.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
102951412007.07.31 17:10buy0.10gbpusd2.02990.00002.03092007.07.31 17:392.03090.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
102972682007.07.31 17:39sell0.10eurusd1.37000.00001.36902007.07.31 17:591.36900.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
102983292007.07.31 17:59sell0.10eurusd1.36870.00001.36772007.08.01 00:171.36770.000.000.2810.00
  L[tp]
102990942007.07.31 18:08sell0.40eurusd1.37021.37541.36922007.07.31 20:441.36920.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
103132632007.08.01 00:17sell0.10eurusd1.36750.00001.36652007.08.01 03:341.36650.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
103167492007.08.01 03:34sell0.10eurusd1.36630.00001.36532007.08.01 07:441.36530.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
103174172007.08.01 04:01sell0.40gbpusd2.02832.03372.02732007.08.01 07:062.02730.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
103217332007.08.01 07:06sell0.40gbpusd2.02692.03232.02592007.08.01 07:212.02590.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
103223392007.08.01 07:21sell0.40gbpusd2.02552.03092.02452007.08.01 08:182.02450.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
103236732007.08.01 08:18sell0.10gbpusd2.02400.00002.02302007.08.01 08:202.02300.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
103238242007.08.01 08:20sell0.10gbpusd2.02270.00002.02172007.08.01 09:022.02170.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
103261012007.08.01 09:02sell0.10eurusd1.36450.00001.36352007.08.01 18:401.36810.000.000.00-36.00
  L
103261042007.08.01 09:02sell0.40gbpusd2.02122.02662.02022007.08.01 14:302.02660.000.000.00-216.00
  L[sl]
103269582007.08.01 09:10sell0.20gbpusd2.02272.02812.02172007.08.01 11:442.02170.000.000.0020.00
  L[tp]
103344372007.08.01 12:08sell0.20gbpusd2.02272.02812.02172007.08.01 15:222.02810.000.000.00-108.00
  L[sl]
103392592007.08.01 14:30sell0.20gbpusd2.02622.03162.02522007.08.01 14:472.02520.000.000.0020.00
  L[tp]
103403012007.08.01 14:47sell0.20gbpusd2.02492.03032.02392007.08.01 15:372.03030.000.000.00-108.00
  L[sl]
103421862007.08.01 15:22sell0.20gbpusd2.02762.03302.02662007.08.01 15:422.03300.000.000.00-108.00
  L[sl]
103434802007.08.01 15:37sell0.20gbpusd2.03002.03542.02902007.08.01 18:392.03010.000.000.00-2.00
  L
103444842007.08.01 15:42sell0.20gbpusd2.03302.03842.03202007.08.01 16:012.03200.000.000.0020.00
  L[tp]
103551392007.08.01 18:41buy0.10gbpusd2.03010.00002.03112007.08.01 19:182.03110.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
103551572007.08.01 18:41buy0.40eurusd1.36821.36301.36922007.08.02 07:001.36600.000.00-5.74-88.00
  L
103570842007.08.01 20:13buy0.40eurusd1.36671.36151.36772007.08.02 00:391.36770.000.00-5.7440.00
  L[tp]
103575432007.08.01 20:20buy0.20eurusd1.36521.36001.36622007.08.01 20:311.36620.000.000.0020.00
  L[tp]
103697922007.08.02 07:00sell0.10eurusd1.36600.00001.36502007.08.02 18:001.36740.000.000.00-14.00
  L
103757142007.08.02 09:49sell0.40eurusd1.36761.37281.36662007.08.02 10:011.36660.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
103807382007.08.02 14:00sell0.40gbpusd2.03052.03632.02952007.08.02 14:002.02950.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
103808182007.08.02 14:01sell0.40gbpusd2.02902.03442.02802007.08.02 16:462.03140.000.000.00-96.00
  L
103886472007.08.02 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.36730.00001.36832007.08.02 18:261.36830.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
103895412007.08.02 18:26buy0.10eurusd1.36840.00001.36942007.08.02 18:331.36940.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
103901292007.08.02 18:33buy0.10eurusd1.36970.00001.37072007.08.03 01:441.37070.000.00-0.4810.00
  L[tp]
103982912007.08.03 01:44buy0.10eurusd1.37090.00001.37192007.08.03 15:331.37190.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
104084182007.08.03 10:48buy0.40eurusd1.36941.36421.37042007.08.03 15:301.37040.000.000.0040.00
  L[tp]
104167942007.08.03 15:34sell0.10gbpusd2.03840.00002.03742007.08.03 15:382.03740.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
104175332007.08.03 15:38sell0.10gbpusd2.03710.00002.03612007.08.03 15:442.03610.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
104180902007.08.03 15:44sell0.10gbpusd2.03570.00002.03472007.08.03 18:022.03950.000.000.00-38.00
  L
104278302007.08.03 18:02buy0.10eurusd1.37680.00001.37782007.08.03 18:311.37780.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
104291302007.08.03 18:32buy0.10eurusd1.37800.00001.37902007.08.03 18:351.37900.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
104295782007.08.03 18:35buy0.10eurusd1.37930.00001.38032007.08.03 21:531.38030.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
104338422007.08.03 21:53buy0.10eurusd1.38050.00001.38152007.08.03 22:041.38150.000.000.0010.00
  L[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -12.16 -403.00
Closed P/L: -415.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
104342382007.08.03 22:04buy0.10eurusd1.38180.00001.3828 1.37870.000.00-0.48-31.00
  L
104349902007.08.03 22:42buy0.40eurusd1.38021.37501.3812 1.37870.000.00-1.93-60.00
  L
104352802007.08.03 22:53buy0.20eurusd1.37871.37351.3797 1.37870.000.00-0.970.00
  L
  0.00 0.00 -3.38 -91.00
 Floating P/L: -94.38
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -415.16 Floating P/L: -94.38 Margin: 483.00
Balance: 19 723.62 Equity: 19 629.24 Free Margin: 19 146.24
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 983.58 Gross Loss: 1 398.74 Total Net Profit: -415.16
Profit Factor: 0.70 Expected Payoff: -6.39  
Absolute Drawdown: 516.68 Maximal Drawdown: 636.68 (3.14%) Relative Drawdown: 3.14% (636.68)
 
Total Trades: 65 Short Positions (won %): 41 (63.41%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 47 (72.31%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (27.69%)
Largest profit trade: 40.00 loss trade: -216.00
Average profit trade: 20.93 loss trade: -77.71
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (260.28) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-324.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 260.28 (13) consecutive loss (count): -324.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2