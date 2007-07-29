|Account: 1530480
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 31, 20:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|45715922
|2007.07.29 22:58
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0232
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.29 23:37
|2.0227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45724219
|2007.07.29 23:29
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3640
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.29 23:41
|1.3635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45728265
|2007.07.29 23:57
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3640
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.30 00:00
|1.3634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|45733570
|2007.07.30 00:13
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3640
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.30 00:28
|1.3635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45731621
|2007.07.30 00:09
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0231
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.30 00:34
|2.0226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45746568
|2007.07.30 01:39
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0231
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.30 04:25
|2.0225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|45761570
|2007.07.30 04:36
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0231
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.30 04:38
|2.0224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|45763696
|2007.07.30 04:57
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0231
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.30 05:40
|2.0226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45769448
|2007.07.30 05:47
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0231
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.30 06:03
|2.0226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45765159
|2007.07.30 05:14
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3640
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.30 23:15
|1.3728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-35.20
|45913120
|2007.07.30 23:16
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.30 23:17
|1.3728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|45913579
|2007.07.30 23:17
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.30 23:34
|1.3720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45916490
|2007.07.30 23:35
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3718
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.31 00:14
|1.3711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|45920812
|2007.07.31 00:14
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3711
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.31 05:11
|1.3706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45949737
|2007.07.31 05:12
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.31 05:16
|1.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|45951612
|2007.07.31 05:16
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3696
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.31 14:16
|1.3691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|46023246
|2007.07.31 14:16
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3689
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.31 18:37
|1.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-4.00
|Closed P/L:
|-3.78
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|45691597
|2007.07.29 22:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3610
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-7.40
|45717547
|2007.07.29 23:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3625
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-11.80
|45693949
|2007.07.29 22:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|2.0201
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.0319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.80
|45711391
|2007.07.29 22:44
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|2.0216
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.0319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-20.60
|45772025
|2007.07.30 06:20
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|2.0231
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.0319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-35.20
|46064552
|2007.07.31 18:37
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3683
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-87.20
|Floating P/L:
|-87.02
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-3.78
|Floating P/L:
|-87.02
|Margin:
|70.00
|Balance:
|490.89
|Equity:
|403.87
|Free Margin:
|333.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|32.40
|Gross Loss:
|36.18
|Total Net Profit:
|-3.78
|Profit Factor:
|0.90
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.22
|Absolute Drawdown:
|16.58
|Maximal Drawdown:
|36.18 (7.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.04% (36.18)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (88.24%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (88.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (11.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2.80
|loss trade:
|-34.98
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.16
|loss trade:
|-18.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (19.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-36.18)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|19.60 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-36.18 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|2