Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1530480 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 July 31, 20:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
457159222007.07.29 22:58sell0.40gbpusdm2.02320.00000.00002007.07.29 23:372.02270.000.000.002.00
457242192007.07.29 23:29sell0.40eurusdm1.36400.00000.00002007.07.29 23:411.36350.000.000.002.00
457282652007.07.29 23:57sell0.40eurusdm1.36400.00000.00002007.07.30 00:001.36340.000.000.002.40
457335702007.07.30 00:13sell0.40eurusdm1.36400.00000.00002007.07.30 00:281.36350.000.000.002.00
457316212007.07.30 00:09sell0.40gbpusdm2.02310.00000.00002007.07.30 00:342.02260.000.000.002.00
457465682007.07.30 01:39sell0.40gbpusdm2.02310.00000.00002007.07.30 04:252.02250.000.000.002.40
457615702007.07.30 04:36sell0.40gbpusdm2.02310.00000.00002007.07.30 04:382.02240.000.000.002.80
457636962007.07.30 04:57sell0.40gbpusdm2.02310.00000.00002007.07.30 05:402.02260.000.000.002.00
457694482007.07.30 05:47sell0.40gbpusdm2.02310.00000.00002007.07.30 06:032.02260.000.000.002.00
457651592007.07.30 05:14sell0.40eurusdm1.36400.00000.00002007.07.30 23:151.37280.000.000.22-35.20
459131202007.07.30 23:16sell0.40eurusdm1.37250.00000.00002007.07.30 23:171.37280.000.000.00-1.20
459135792007.07.30 23:17sell0.40eurusdm1.37250.00000.00002007.07.30 23:341.37200.000.000.002.00
459164902007.07.30 23:35sell0.40eurusdm1.37180.00000.00002007.07.31 00:141.37110.000.000.002.80
459208122007.07.31 00:14sell0.40eurusdm1.37110.00000.00002007.07.31 05:111.37060.000.000.002.00
459497372007.07.31 05:12sell0.40eurusdm1.37040.00000.00002007.07.31 05:161.36990.000.000.002.00
459516122007.07.31 05:16sell0.40eurusdm1.36960.00000.00002007.07.31 14:161.36910.000.000.002.00
460232462007.07.31 14:16sell0.40eurusdm1.36890.00000.00002007.07.31 18:371.36840.000.000.002.00
  0.00 0.00 0.22 -4.00
Closed P/L: -3.78
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
456915972007.07.29 22:02sell0.10eurusdm1.36100.00000.0000 1.36840.000.000.05-7.40
457175472007.07.29 23:02sell0.20eurusdm1.36250.00000.0000 1.36840.000.000.11-11.80
456939492007.07.29 22:10sell0.10gbpusdm2.02010.00000.0000 2.03190.000.000.00-11.80
457113912007.07.29 22:44sell0.20gbpusdm2.02160.00000.0000 2.03190.000.000.01-20.60
457720252007.07.30 06:20sell0.40gbpusdm2.02310.00000.0000 2.03190.000.000.01-35.20
460645522007.07.31 18:37sell0.40eurusdm1.36830.00000.0000 1.36840.000.000.00-0.40
  0.00 0.00 0.18 -87.20
 Floating P/L: -87.02
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -3.78 Floating P/L: -87.02 Margin: 70.00
Balance: 490.89 Equity: 403.87 Free Margin: 333.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 32.40 Gross Loss: 36.18 Total Net Profit: -3.78
Profit Factor: 0.90 Expected Payoff: -0.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 16.58 Maximal Drawdown: 36.18 (7.04%) Relative Drawdown: 7.04% (36.18)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 17 (88.24%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (88.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (11.76%)
Largest profit trade: 2.80 loss trade: -34.98
Average profit trade: 2.16 loss trade: -18.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (19.60) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-36.18)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 19.60 (9) consecutive loss (count): -36.18 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 2