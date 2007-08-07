|Account: 1554951
|Name: marek
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 7, 13:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|46989818
|2007.08.07 07:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0269
|0.0000
|2.0239
|2007.08.07 12:49
|2.0239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|46797532
|2007.08.06 06:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0465
|0.0000
|2.0495
|2007.08.07 12:43
|2.0248
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-217.00
|71
|RSI Buy
|46803348
|2007.08.06 07:14
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0429
|0.0000
|2.0459
|2007.08.07 12:43
|2.0247
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-291.20
|71
|RSI Buy
|46820775
|2007.08.06 09:24
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|2.0393
|0.0000
|2.0423
|2007.08.07 12:43
|2.0246
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-382.20
|71
|RSI Buy
|46825423
|2007.08.06 09:57
|buy
|0.42
|gbpusd
|2.0357
|0.0000
|2.0387
|2007.08.07 12:43
|2.0245
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-470.40
|71
|RSI Buy
|46830326
|2007.08.06 10:20
|buy
|0.68
|gbpusd
|2.0321
|0.0000
|2.0351
|2007.08.07 12:43
|2.0245
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-516.80
|71
|so: 28.9%/133.0/460.0
|46834679
|2007.08.06 10:48
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0303
|0.0000
|2.0273
|2007.08.07 07:27
|2.0273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|46826179
|2007.08.06 09:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0337
|0.0000
|2.0307
|2007.08.06 10:48
|2.0307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|46822885
|2007.08.06 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0375
|0.0000
|2.0345
|2007.08.06 09:58
|2.0345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|46818625
|2007.08.06 09:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0409
|0.0000
|2.0379
|2007.08.06 09:45
|2.0379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|46778869
|2007.08.06 02:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0406
|0.0000
|2.0376
|2007.08.06 09:04
|2.0411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|72
|RSI SELL
|46794397
|2007.08.06 06:27
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0442
|0.0000
|2.0412
|2007.08.06 09:04
|2.0412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|46693265
|2007.08.03 16:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0431
|0.0000
|2.0461
|2007.08.06 06:39
|2.0461
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|30.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|46736297
|2007.08.03 19:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0404
|0.0000
|2.0374
|2007.08.06 02:14
|2.0410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-6.00
|72
|RSI SELL
|46771792
|2007.08.06 00:47
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0440
|0.0000
|2.0410
|2007.08.06 02:14
|2.0410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|46177480
|2007.08.01 06:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0211
|0.0000
|2.0181
|2007.08.03 19:55
|2.0409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-198.00
|72
|RSI SELL
|46539410
|2007.08.02 17:50
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0359
|0.0000
|2.0329
|2007.08.03 19:55
|2.0408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-78.40
|72
|RSI SELL
|46668599
|2007.08.03 14:27
|sell
|0.26
|gbpusd
|2.0403
|0.0000
|2.0373
|2007.08.03 19:55
|2.0408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|72
|RSI SELL
|46710002
|2007.08.03 18:44
|sell
|0.42
|gbpusd
|2.0438
|0.0000
|2.0408
|2007.08.03 19:55
|2.0408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|46642638
|2007.08.03 13:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0397
|0.0000
|2.0427
|2007.08.03 16:10
|2.0427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|46539413
|2007.08.02 17:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0363
|0.0000
|2.0393
|2007.08.03 13:21
|2.0393
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|30.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|46180901
|2007.08.01 06:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0248
|0.0000
|2.0278
|2007.08.01 12:22
|2.0278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|46043352
|2007.07.31 15:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0357
|0.0000
|2.0387
|2007.08.01 06:11
|2.0246
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-111.00
|71
|RSI Buy
|46114833
|2007.08.01 00:57
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0286
|0.0000
|2.0316
|2007.08.01 06:11
|2.0245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.60
|71
|RSI Buy
|46177550
|2007.08.01 06:07
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|2.0215
|0.0000
|2.0245
|2007.08.01 06:11
|2.0245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|46077662
|2007.07.31 19:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0309
|0.0000
|2.0279
|2007.08.01 04:06
|2.0279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|45955906
|2007.07.31 05:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0272
|0.0000
|2.0242
|2007.07.31 19:58
|2.0313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.00
|72
|RSI SELL
|46042741
|2007.07.31 15:46
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0343
|0.0000
|2.0313
|2007.07.31 19:58
|2.0313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|45935332
|2007.07.31 02:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0323
|0.0000
|2.0353
|2007.07.31 15:46
|2.0353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|45817697
|2007.07.30 10:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0234
|0.0000
|2.0204
|2007.07.31 05:38
|2.0275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-41.00
|72
|RSI SELL
|45911472
|2007.07.30 23:12
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0304
|0.0000
|2.0274
|2007.07.31 05:38
|2.0274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|45791116
|2007.07.30 07:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0289
|0.0000
|2.0319
|2007.07.31 02:47
|2.0319
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|30.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|45693019
|2007.07.29 22:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0201
|0.0000
|2.0171
|2007.07.30 10:52
|2.0240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.00
|72
|RSI SELL
|45786898
|2007.07.30 07:39
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0271
|0.0000
|2.0241
|2007.07.30 10:52
|2.0241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|45614065
|2007.07.27 13:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0324
|0.0000
|2.0354
|2007.07.30 07:58
|2.0284
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-40.00
|71
|RSI Buy
|45658659
|2007.07.27 16:14
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0254
|0.0000
|2.0284
|2007.07.30 07:58
|2.0284
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|48.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|45658582
|2007.07.27 16:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0249
|0.0000
|2.0219
|2007.07.29 22:03
|2.0219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|45571877
|2007.07.27 11:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0284
|0.0000
|2.0254
|2007.07.27 16:14
|2.0254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|45590130
|2007.07.27 12:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0314
|0.0000
|2.0344
|2007.07.27 12:49
|2.0344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|45407400
|2007.07.26 23:53
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0496
|0.0000
|2.0526
|2007.07.27 12:05
|2.0311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-185.00
|71
|RSI Buy
|45453091
|2007.07.27 06:05
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0425
|0.0000
|2.0455
|2007.07.27 12:05
|2.0311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-182.40
|71
|RSI Buy
|45542550
|2007.07.27 09:41
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|2.0355
|0.0000
|2.0385
|2007.07.27 12:04
|2.0316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-101.40
|71
|RSI Buy
|45574158
|2007.07.27 11:13
|buy
|0.42
|gbpusd
|2.0284
|0.0000
|2.0314
|2007.07.27 12:04
|2.0314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|45557444
|2007.07.27 10:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0322
|0.0000
|2.0292
|2007.07.27 11:07
|2.0292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|45485004
|2007.07.27 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0360
|0.0000
|2.0330
|2007.07.27 10:29
|2.0330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|45458823
|2007.07.27 06:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0394
|0.0000
|2.0364
|2007.07.27 07:30
|2.0364
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|45188729
|2007.07.26 11:21
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0429
|0.0000
|2.0399
|2007.07.27 06:14
|2.0399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|45305097
|2007.07.26 16:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0550
|0.0000
|2.0580
|2007.07.26 23:53
|2.0491
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-59.00
|71
|RSI Buy
|45390596
|2007.07.26 22:05
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0461
|0.0000
|2.0491
|2007.07.26 23:53
|2.0491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|45296473
|2007.07.26 16:20
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0499
|0.0000
|2.0469
|2007.07.26 21:25
|2.0469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|48.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|45297073
|2007.07.26 16:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0516
|0.0000
|2.0546
|2007.07.26 16:28
|2.0546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|44776575
|2007.07.24 22:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0621
|0.0000
|2.0651
|2007.07.26 16:21
|2.0511
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-110.00
|71
|RSI Buy
|44912530
|2007.07.25 07:57
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0551
|0.0000
|2.0581
|2007.07.26 16:21
|2.0512
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-62.40
|71
|RSI Buy
|45151640
|2007.07.26 08:50
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|2.0481
|0.0000
|2.0511
|2007.07.26 16:21
|2.0511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|45151614
|2007.07.26 08:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0478
|0.0000
|2.0448
|2007.07.26 11:18
|2.0448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|44938562
|2007.07.25 09:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0512
|0.0000
|2.0482
|2007.07.26 08:50
|2.0482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|44920695
|2007.07.25 08:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0545
|0.0000
|2.0515
|2007.07.25 09:01
|2.0515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|44793720
|2007.07.25 00:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0579
|0.0000
|2.0549
|2007.07.25 08:42
|2.0549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|44776574
|2007.07.24 22:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0617
|0.0000
|2.0587
|2007.07.25 00:26
|2.0587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|44509668
|2007.07.23 17:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2077
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 16:37
|1.2069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|-6.63
|1
|0
|44509662
|2007.07.23 17:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3802
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 16:37
|1.3816
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|14.00
|1
|0
|44652289
|2007.07.24 10:35
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3814
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 10:35
|1.3810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|hege kontrol
|44518665
|2007.07.23 18:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2073
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 18:13
|1.2068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|kontrol hedge posit
|44518571
|2007.07.23 18:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3801
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 18:13
|1.3800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|kontrol hedge posit
|44502672
|2007.07.23 16:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2065
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 18:01
|1.2072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|44502635
|2007.07.23 16:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3810
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 18:01
|1.3799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|44509633
|2007.07.23 17:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2077
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 17:18
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.31
|1
|0
|44509628
|2007.07.23 17:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3801
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 17:18
|1.3800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|1
|0
|44509580
|2007.07.23 17:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2077
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 17:18
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.31
|1
|0
|44509574
|2007.07.23 17:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3802
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 17:18
|1.3799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|1
|0
|44509361
|2007.07.23 17:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2077
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 17:18
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.31
|1
|0
|44509344
|2007.07.23 17:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 17:18
|1.3800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|1
|0
|44501484
|2007.07.23 16:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3816
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 16:26
|1.3817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|44501190
|2007.07.23 16:24
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-1 689.29
|Closed P/L:
|-1 689.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|44652459
|2007.07.24 10:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3815
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3769
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.51
|-46.00
|hedge kontrol
|44652383
|2007.07.24 10:35
|buy
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2054
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|14.96
|-128.79
|hedge kontrol
|47020534
|2007.08.07 12:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0251
|0.0000
|2.0281
|2.0216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|71
|RSI Buy
|47023732
|2007.08.07 12:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0235
|0.0000
|2.0205
|2.0220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|72
|RSI SELL
|47031887
|2007.08.07 13:26
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|2.0216
|0.0000
|2.0246
|2.0216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71
|RSI Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|6.45
|-194.79
|Floating P/L:
|-188.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 689.77
|Floating P/L:
|-188.34
|Margin:
|120.00
|Balance:
|310.23
|Equity:
|121.89
|Free Margin:
|1.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 556.05
|Gross Loss:
|3 245.82
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 689.77
|Profit Factor:
|0.48
|Expected Payoff:
|-23.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 719.77
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 072.98 (88.09%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|88.09% (2 072.98)
|Total Trades:
|73
|Short Positions (won %):
|33 (72.73%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|40 (37.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (53.42%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|34 (46.58%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|126.00
|loss trade:
|-517.07
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.90
|loss trade:
|-95.47
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (228.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-18.13)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|246.03 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 878.24 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2