Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1554951 Name: marek Currency: USD 2007 August 7, 13:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
469898182007.08.07 07:27sell0.10gbpusd2.02690.00002.02392007.08.07 12:492.02390.000.000.0030.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
467975322007.08.06 06:39buy0.10gbpusd2.04650.00002.04952007.08.07 12:432.02480.000.00-0.04-217.00
 71RSI Buy
468033482007.08.06 07:14buy0.16gbpusd2.04290.00002.04592007.08.07 12:432.02470.000.00-0.06-291.20
 71RSI Buy
468207752007.08.06 09:24buy0.26gbpusd2.03930.00002.04232007.08.07 12:432.02460.000.00-0.10-382.20
 71RSI Buy
468254232007.08.06 09:57buy0.42gbpusd2.03570.00002.03872007.08.07 12:432.02450.000.00-0.17-470.40
 71RSI Buy
468303262007.08.06 10:20buy0.68gbpusd2.03210.00002.03512007.08.07 12:432.02450.000.00-0.27-516.80
 71so: 28.9%/133.0/460.0
468346792007.08.06 10:48sell0.10gbpusd2.03030.00002.02732007.08.07 07:272.02730.000.000.0330.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
468261792007.08.06 09:58sell0.10gbpusd2.03370.00002.03072007.08.06 10:482.03070.000.000.0030.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
468228852007.08.06 09:45sell0.10gbpusd2.03750.00002.03452007.08.06 09:582.03450.000.000.0030.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
468186252007.08.06 09:04sell0.10gbpusd2.04090.00002.03792007.08.06 09:452.03790.000.000.0030.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
467788692007.08.06 02:14sell0.10gbpusd2.04060.00002.03762007.08.06 09:042.04110.000.000.00-5.00
 72RSI SELL
467943972007.08.06 06:27sell0.16gbpusd2.04420.00002.04122007.08.06 09:042.04120.000.000.0048.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
466932652007.08.03 16:10buy0.10gbpusd2.04310.00002.04612007.08.06 06:392.04610.000.00-0.0430.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
467362972007.08.03 19:55sell0.10gbpusd2.04040.00002.03742007.08.06 02:142.04100.000.000.03-6.00
 72RSI SELL
467717922007.08.06 00:47sell0.16gbpusd2.04400.00002.04102007.08.06 02:142.04100.000.000.0048.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
461774802007.08.01 06:07sell0.10gbpusd2.02110.00002.01812007.08.03 19:552.04090.000.000.12-198.00
 72RSI SELL
465394102007.08.02 17:50sell0.16gbpusd2.03590.00002.03292007.08.03 19:552.04080.000.000.05-78.40
 72RSI SELL
466685992007.08.03 14:27sell0.26gbpusd2.04030.00002.03732007.08.03 19:552.04080.000.000.00-13.00
 72RSI SELL
467100022007.08.03 18:44sell0.42gbpusd2.04380.00002.04082007.08.03 19:552.04080.000.000.00126.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
466426382007.08.03 13:21buy0.10gbpusd2.03970.00002.04272007.08.03 16:102.04270.000.000.0030.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
465394132007.08.02 17:50buy0.10gbpusd2.03630.00002.03932007.08.03 13:212.03930.000.00-0.0430.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
461809012007.08.01 06:11buy0.10gbpusd2.02480.00002.02782007.08.01 12:222.02780.000.000.0030.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
460433522007.07.31 15:46buy0.10gbpusd2.03570.00002.03872007.08.01 06:112.02460.000.00-0.04-111.00
 71RSI Buy
461148332007.08.01 00:57buy0.16gbpusd2.02860.00002.03162007.08.01 06:112.02450.000.000.00-65.60
 71RSI Buy
461775502007.08.01 06:07buy0.26gbpusd2.02150.00002.02452007.08.01 06:112.02450.000.000.0078.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
460776622007.07.31 19:58sell0.10gbpusd2.03090.00002.02792007.08.01 04:062.02790.000.000.0330.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
459559062007.07.31 05:38sell0.10gbpusd2.02720.00002.02422007.07.31 19:582.03130.000.000.00-41.00
 72RSI SELL
460427412007.07.31 15:46sell0.16gbpusd2.03430.00002.03132007.07.31 19:582.03130.000.000.0048.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
459353322007.07.31 02:47buy0.10gbpusd2.03230.00002.03532007.07.31 15:462.03530.000.000.0030.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
458176972007.07.30 10:52sell0.10gbpusd2.02340.00002.02042007.07.31 05:382.02750.000.000.03-41.00
 72RSI SELL
459114722007.07.30 23:12sell0.16gbpusd2.03040.00002.02742007.07.31 05:382.02740.000.000.0048.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
457911162007.07.30 07:58buy0.10gbpusd2.02890.00002.03192007.07.31 02:472.03190.000.00-0.0430.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
456930192007.07.29 22:05sell0.10gbpusd2.02010.00002.01712007.07.30 10:522.02400.000.000.00-39.00
 72RSI SELL
457868982007.07.30 07:39sell0.16gbpusd2.02710.00002.02412007.07.30 10:522.02410.000.000.0048.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
456140652007.07.27 13:10buy0.10gbpusd2.03240.00002.03542007.07.30 07:582.02840.000.00-0.04-40.00
 71RSI Buy
456586592007.07.27 16:14buy0.16gbpusd2.02540.00002.02842007.07.30 07:582.02840.000.00-0.0648.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
456585822007.07.27 16:14sell0.10gbpusd2.02490.00002.02192007.07.29 22:032.02190.000.000.0330.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
455718772007.07.27 11:07sell0.10gbpusd2.02840.00002.02542007.07.27 16:142.02540.000.000.0030.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
455901302007.07.27 12:05buy0.10gbpusd2.03140.00002.03442007.07.27 12:492.03440.000.000.0030.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
454074002007.07.26 23:53buy0.10gbpusd2.04960.00002.05262007.07.27 12:052.03110.000.000.00-185.00
 71RSI Buy
454530912007.07.27 06:05buy0.16gbpusd2.04250.00002.04552007.07.27 12:052.03110.000.000.00-182.40
 71RSI Buy
455425502007.07.27 09:41buy0.26gbpusd2.03550.00002.03852007.07.27 12:042.03160.000.000.00-101.40
 71RSI Buy
455741582007.07.27 11:13buy0.42gbpusd2.02840.00002.03142007.07.27 12:042.03140.000.000.00126.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
455574442007.07.27 10:29sell0.10gbpusd2.03220.00002.02922007.07.27 11:072.02920.000.000.0030.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
454850042007.07.27 07:30sell0.10gbpusd2.03600.00002.03302007.07.27 10:292.03300.000.000.0030.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
454588232007.07.27 06:15sell0.10gbpusd2.03940.00002.03642007.07.27 07:302.03640.000.000.0030.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
451887292007.07.26 11:21sell0.10gbpusd2.04290.00002.03992007.07.27 06:142.03990.000.000.0330.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
453050972007.07.26 16:28buy0.10gbpusd2.05500.00002.05802007.07.26 23:532.04910.000.00-0.04-59.00
 71RSI Buy
453905962007.07.26 22:05buy0.16gbpusd2.04610.00002.04912007.07.26 23:532.04910.000.000.0048.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
452964732007.07.26 16:20sell0.16gbpusd2.04990.00002.04692007.07.26 21:252.04690.000.000.0548.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
452970732007.07.26 16:21buy0.10gbpusd2.05160.00002.05462007.07.26 16:282.05460.000.000.0030.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
447765752007.07.24 22:11buy0.10gbpusd2.06210.00002.06512007.07.26 16:212.05110.000.00-0.12-110.00
 71RSI Buy
449125302007.07.25 07:57buy0.16gbpusd2.05510.00002.05812007.07.26 16:212.05120.000.00-0.19-62.40
 71RSI Buy
451516402007.07.26 08:50buy0.26gbpusd2.04810.00002.05112007.07.26 16:212.05110.000.000.0078.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
451516142007.07.26 08:50sell0.10gbpusd2.04780.00002.04482007.07.26 11:182.04480.000.000.0030.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
449385622007.07.25 09:01sell0.10gbpusd2.05120.00002.04822007.07.26 08:502.04820.000.000.0930.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
449206952007.07.25 08:42sell0.10gbpusd2.05450.00002.05152007.07.25 09:012.05150.000.000.0030.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
447937202007.07.25 00:26sell0.10gbpusd2.05790.00002.05492007.07.25 08:422.05490.000.000.0030.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
447765742007.07.24 22:11sell0.10gbpusd2.06170.00002.05872007.07.25 00:262.05870.000.000.0030.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
445096682007.07.23 17:18buy0.10usdchf1.20770.00000.00002007.07.24 16:371.20690.000.000.89-6.63
 10
445096622007.07.23 17:18buy0.10eurusd1.38020.00000.00002007.07.24 16:371.38160.000.00-0.6114.00
 10
446522892007.07.24 10:35buy0.12eurusd1.38140.00000.00002007.07.24 10:351.38100.000.000.00-4.80
  hege kontrol
445186652007.07.23 18:10buy0.01usdchf1.20730.00000.00002007.07.23 18:131.20680.000.000.00-0.41
  kontrol hedge posit
445185712007.07.23 18:10buy0.01eurusd1.38010.00000.00002007.07.23 18:131.38000.000.000.00-0.10
  kontrol hedge posit
445026722007.07.23 16:36buy0.01usdchf1.20650.00000.00002007.07.23 18:011.20720.000.000.000.58
445026352007.07.23 16:35buy0.01eurusd1.38100.00000.00002007.07.23 18:011.37990.000.000.00-1.10
445096332007.07.23 17:18buy0.10usdchf1.20770.00000.00002007.07.23 17:181.20730.000.000.00-3.31
 10
445096282007.07.23 17:18buy0.10eurusd1.38010.00000.00002007.07.23 17:181.38000.000.000.00-1.00
 10
445095802007.07.23 17:18buy0.10usdchf1.20770.00000.00002007.07.23 17:181.20730.000.000.00-3.31
 10
445095742007.07.23 17:18buy0.10eurusd1.38020.00000.00002007.07.23 17:181.37990.000.000.00-3.00
 10
445093612007.07.23 17:17buy0.10usdchf1.20770.00000.00002007.07.23 17:181.20730.000.000.00-3.31
 10
445093442007.07.23 17:17buy0.10eurusd1.38030.00000.00002007.07.23 17:181.38000.000.000.00-3.00
 10
445014842007.07.23 16:26sell0.01eurusd1.38160.00000.00002007.07.23 16:261.38170.000.000.00-0.10
445011902007.07.23 16:24balanceDeposit2 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.48 -1 689.29
Closed P/L: -1 689.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
446524592007.07.24 10:36buy0.10eurusd1.38150.00000.0000 1.37690.000.00-8.51-46.00
  hedge kontrol
446523832007.07.24 10:35buy0.12usdchf1.20540.00000.0000 1.19260.000.0014.96-128.79
  hedge kontrol
470205342007.08.07 12:43buy0.10gbpusd2.02510.00002.0281 2.02160.000.000.00-35.00
 71RSI Buy
470237322007.08.07 12:49sell0.10gbpusd2.02350.00002.0205 2.02200.000.000.0015.00
 72RSI SELL
470318872007.08.07 13:26buy0.16gbpusd2.02160.00002.0246 2.02160.000.000.000.00
 71RSI Buy
  0.00 0.00 6.45 -194.79
 Floating P/L: -188.34
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 689.77 Floating P/L: -188.34 Margin: 120.00
Balance: 310.23 Equity: 121.89 Free Margin: 1.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 556.05 Gross Loss: 3 245.82 Total Net Profit: -1 689.77
Profit Factor: 0.48 Expected Payoff: -23.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 719.77 Maximal Drawdown: 2 072.98 (88.09%) Relative Drawdown: 88.09% (2 072.98)
 
Total Trades: 73 Short Positions (won %): 33 (72.73%) Long Positions (won %): 40 (37.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 39 (53.42%) Loss trades (% of total): 34 (46.58%)
Largest profit trade: 126.00 loss trade: -517.07
Average profit trade: 39.90 loss trade: -95.47
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (228.09) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-18.13)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 246.03 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1 878.24 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2