North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 572482 Name: TrenD Currency: USD 2007 August 3, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
116516022007.08.03 13:02balanceDeposit3 000.00
116517712007.08.03 13:16buy0.10audusd0.85660.00000.85912007.08.03 16:350.85910.000.000.0025.00
116526262007.08.03 14:06sell0.10usdchf1.20520.00001.20272007.08.03 15:301.20270.000.000.0020.79
116529152007.08.03 14:17sell0.10usdcad1.05670.00001.05422007.08.03 16:211.05420.000.000.0023.71
116536782007.08.03 14:56sell0.10usdchf1.20510.00001.20262007.08.03 15:301.20260.000.000.0020.79
116537402007.08.03 15:00sell0.10usdcad1.05670.00001.05422007.08.03 16:211.05420.000.000.0023.71
116542492007.08.03 15:20buy0.10eurjpy163.290.00163.542007.08.03 19:10163.540.000.000.0021.09
116564592007.08.03 15:45buy0.10eurusd1.37050.00001.37302007.08.03 16:331.37300.000.000.0025.00
116564702007.08.03 15:45buy0.10gbpusd2.03640.00002.03892007.08.03 16:212.03890.000.000.0025.00
116586842007.08.03 16:15buy0.10eurjpy163.270.00163.522007.08.03 19:10163.520.000.000.0021.09
116697462007.08.03 19:15buy0.10gbpjpy242.220.00242.472007.08.03 20:58242.470.000.000.0021.06
116701602007.08.03 19:27sell0.10usdchf1.19250.00001.19002007.08.03 22:011.19000.000.000.0021.01
116723902007.08.03 21:16sell0.10usdchf1.19240.00001.18992007.08.03 22:021.18990.000.000.0021.01
  0.00 0.00 0.00 269.26
Closed P/L: 269.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
116517632007.08.03 13:15sell0.10euraud1.59850.00001.5960 1.61190.000.000.18-114.55
116535002007.08.03 14:45buy0.10gbpjpy242.680.00242.93 240.850.000.001.33-155.03
116599662007.08.03 16:30buy0.10gbpjpy242.780.00243.03 240.850.000.001.33-163.50
116520392007.08.03 13:31buy0.10usdjpy119.210.00119.46 118.040.000.000.64-99.12
116697502007.08.03 19:15buy0.10eurjpy163.540.00163.79 162.590.000.000.56-80.49
116714062007.08.03 20:30buy0.10usdjpy118.630.00118.88 118.040.000.000.64-49.98
116719452007.08.03 21:00buy0.10eurchf1.64530.00001.6478 1.63990.000.000.27-45.36
116719582007.08.03 21:00sell0.10euraud1.60660.00001.6041 1.61190.000.000.18-45.31
116719932007.08.03 21:01buy0.10gbpchf2.43760.00002.4401 2.42930.000.000.90-69.71
116719972007.08.03 21:02buy0.10audusd0.85770.00000.8602 0.85460.000.000.09-31.00
116721672007.08.03 21:07sell0.10eurgbp0.67500.00000.6725 0.67520.000.000.35-4.08
  0.00 0.00 6.47 -858.13
 Floating P/L: -851.66
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 269.26 Floating P/L: -851.66 Margin: 317.18
Balance: 3 269.26 Equity: 2 417.60 Free Margin: 2 100.42
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 269.26 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 269.26
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 22.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 25.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 22.44 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (269.26) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 269.26 (12) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 0