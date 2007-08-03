|Account: 572482
|Name: TrenD
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 3, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11651602
|2007.08.03 13:02
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|11651771
|2007.08.03 13:16
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8566
|0.0000
|0.8591
|2007.08.03 16:35
|0.8591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11652626
|2007.08.03 14:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2052
|0.0000
|1.2027
|2007.08.03 15:30
|1.2027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.79
|11652915
|2007.08.03 14:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0567
|0.0000
|1.0542
|2007.08.03 16:21
|1.0542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.71
|11653678
|2007.08.03 14:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2051
|0.0000
|1.2026
|2007.08.03 15:30
|1.2026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.79
|11653740
|2007.08.03 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0567
|0.0000
|1.0542
|2007.08.03 16:21
|1.0542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.71
|11654249
|2007.08.03 15:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.29
|0.00
|163.54
|2007.08.03 19:10
|163.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.09
|11656459
|2007.08.03 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3705
|0.0000
|1.3730
|2007.08.03 16:33
|1.3730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11656470
|2007.08.03 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0364
|0.0000
|2.0389
|2007.08.03 16:21
|2.0389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11658684
|2007.08.03 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.27
|0.00
|163.52
|2007.08.03 19:10
|163.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.09
|11669746
|2007.08.03 19:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|242.22
|0.00
|242.47
|2007.08.03 20:58
|242.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.06
|11670160
|2007.08.03 19:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1925
|0.0000
|1.1900
|2007.08.03 22:01
|1.1900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.01
|11672390
|2007.08.03 21:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1924
|0.0000
|1.1899
|2007.08.03 22:02
|1.1899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|269.26
|Closed P/L:
|269.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11651763
|2007.08.03 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.5985
|0.0000
|1.5960
|1.6119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-114.55
|11653500
|2007.08.03 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|242.68
|0.00
|242.93
|240.85
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|-155.03
|11659966
|2007.08.03 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|242.78
|0.00
|243.03
|240.85
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|-163.50
|11652039
|2007.08.03 13:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.21
|0.00
|119.46
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|-99.12
|11669750
|2007.08.03 19:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.54
|0.00
|163.79
|162.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|-80.49
|11671406
|2007.08.03 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.63
|0.00
|118.88
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|-49.98
|11671945
|2007.08.03 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6453
|0.0000
|1.6478
|1.6399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-45.36
|11671958
|2007.08.03 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6066
|0.0000
|1.6041
|1.6119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-45.31
|11671993
|2007.08.03 21:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4376
|0.0000
|2.4401
|2.4293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-69.71
|11671997
|2007.08.03 21:02
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8577
|0.0000
|0.8602
|0.8546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-31.00
|11672167
|2007.08.03 21:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6750
|0.0000
|0.6725
|0.6752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|-4.08
|0.00
|0.00
|6.47
|-858.13
|Floating P/L:
|-851.66
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|269.26
|Floating P/L:
|-851.66
|Margin:
|317.18
|Balance:
|3 269.26
|Equity:
|2 417.60
|Free Margin:
|2 100.42
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|269.26
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|269.26
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|22.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|25.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|22.44
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (269.26)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|269.26 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|0