|Account: 1558408
|Name: FXA0
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 26, 22:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|45065526
|2007.07.25 20:05
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|45065582
|2007.07.25 20:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpym
|247.29
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.26 02:15
|247.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|1.08
|45078070
|2007.07.25 21:41
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpym
|247.59
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.26 02:15
|247.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.14
|45105570
|2007.07.26 02:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpym
|247.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.26 05:55
|246.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|45115280
|2007.07.26 04:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpym
|247.39
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.26 05:55
|246.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.14
|45125182
|2007.07.26 05:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpym
|246.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.26 11:11
|245.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.07
|45180142
|2007.07.26 11:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpym
|245.55
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.26 11:23
|244.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.85
|45190627
|2007.07.26 11:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpym
|244.51
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.26 18:14
|243.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.01
|45191408
|2007.07.26 11:23
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpym
|244.81
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.26 13:06
|244.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.03
|45336738
|2007.07.26 18:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpym
|243.48
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.26 21:20
|242.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|8.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.07
|55.42
|Closed P/L:
|54.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|45372881
|2007.07.26 21:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpym
|242.42
|0.00
|0.00
|241.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.97
|Floating P/L:
|3.97
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|54.35
|Floating P/L:
|3.97
|Margin:
|2.50
|Balance:
|1 054.35
|Equity:
|1 058.32
|Free Margin:
|1 055.82
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|54.35
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|54.35
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|6.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|8.07
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.04
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (54.35)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|54.35 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|0