Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1558408 Name: FXA0 Currency: USD 2007 July 26, 22:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
450655262007.07.25 20:05balanceDeposit1 000.00
450655822007.07.25 20:06sell0.10gbpjpym247.290.000.002007.07.26 02:15247.160.000.00-0.801.08
450780702007.07.25 21:41sell0.20gbpjpym247.590.000.002007.07.26 02:15247.160.000.000.007.14
451055702007.07.26 02:15sell0.10gbpjpym247.080.000.002007.07.26 05:55246.960.000.000.001.00
451152802007.07.26 04:17sell0.20gbpjpym247.390.000.002007.07.26 05:55246.960.000.000.007.14
451251822007.07.26 05:55sell0.10gbpjpym246.860.000.002007.07.26 11:11245.890.000.000.008.07
451801422007.07.26 11:12sell0.10gbpjpym245.550.000.002007.07.26 11:23244.610.000.000.007.85
451906272007.07.26 11:23sell0.10gbpjpym244.510.000.002007.07.26 18:14243.560.000.000.008.01
451914082007.07.26 11:23sell0.20gbpjpym244.810.000.002007.07.26 13:06244.390.000.000.007.03
453367382007.07.26 18:14sell0.10gbpjpym243.480.000.002007.07.26 21:20242.520.000.00-0.278.10
  0.00 0.00 -1.07 55.42
Closed P/L: 54.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
453728812007.07.26 21:20sell0.10gbpjpym242.420.000.00 241.950.000.000.003.97
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3.97
 Floating P/L: 3.97
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 54.35 Floating P/L: 3.97 Margin: 2.50
Balance: 1 054.35 Equity: 1 058.32 Free Margin: 1 055.82
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 54.35 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 54.35
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 6.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 9 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 8.07 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 6.04 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (54.35) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 54.35 (9) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 0