Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1566828
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 3, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|46127751
|2007.08.01 02:33
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|46128413
|2007.08.01 02:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3669
|0.0000
|1.3659
|2007.08.01 03:23
|1.3659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|46131288
|2007.08.01 03:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3658
|0.0000
|1.3648
|2007.08.01 05:21
|1.3648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|46154750
|2007.08.01 05:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3646
|0.0000
|1.3636
|2007.08.02 16:00
|1.3693
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|-47.00
|46196370
|2007.08.01 07:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3661
|1.3713
|1.3651
|2007.08.01 08:14
|1.3651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|46225573
|2007.08.01 09:49
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3661
|1.3713
|1.3651
|2007.08.02 16:00
|1.3692
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|-62.00
|46269893
|2007.08.01 12:22
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3677
|1.3729
|1.3667
|2007.08.01 17:14
|1.3667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|46375670
|2007.08.01 21:39
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3677
|1.3729
|1.3667
|2007.08.01 23:30
|1.3667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|46521102
|2007.08.02 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3692
|0.0000
|1.3702
|2007.08.02 16:11
|1.3702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|46525960
|2007.08.02 16:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3704
|0.0000
|1.3714
|2007.08.03 12:33
|1.3714
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|10.00
|46543314
|2007.08.02 18:33
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3689
|1.3637
|1.3699
|2007.08.02 19:29
|1.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|46604690
|2007.08.03 07:53
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3689
|1.3637
|1.3699
|2007.08.03 08:29
|1.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|46691478
|2007.08.03 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3785
|0.0000
|1.3795
|2007.08.03 18:46
|1.3795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|46710977
|2007.08.03 18:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3797
|0.0000
|1.3807
|2007.08.03 19:03
|1.3807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|4.25
|131.00
|Closed P/L:
|135.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|46718538
|2007.08.03 19:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3809
|0.0000
|1.3819
|
|1.3781
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-28.00
|46732805
|2007.08.03 19:48
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3794
|1.3742
|1.3804
|
|1.3781
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|-52.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.03
|-80.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-83.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|135.25
|Floating P/L:
|-83.03
|Margin:
|250.00
|Balance:
|3 135.25
|Equity:
|3 052.22
|Free Margin:
|2 802.22