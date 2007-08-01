Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1566828 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 August 3, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
461277512007.08.01 02:33balanceDeposit3 000.00
461284132007.08.01 02:44sell0.10eurusd1.36690.00001.36592007.08.01 03:231.36590.000.000.0010.00
461312882007.08.01 03:23sell0.10eurusd1.36580.00001.36482007.08.01 05:211.36480.000.000.0010.00
461547502007.08.01 05:22sell0.10eurusd1.36460.00001.36362007.08.02 16:001.36930.000.001.62-47.00
461963702007.08.01 07:17sell0.20eurusd1.36611.37131.36512007.08.01 08:141.36510.000.000.0020.00
462255732007.08.01 09:49sell0.20eurusd1.36611.37131.36512007.08.02 16:001.36920.000.003.24-62.00
462698932007.08.01 12:22sell0.40eurusd1.36771.37291.36672007.08.01 17:141.36670.000.000.0040.00
463756702007.08.01 21:39sell0.40eurusd1.36771.37291.36672007.08.01 23:301.36670.000.000.0040.00
465211022007.08.02 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.36920.00001.37022007.08.02 16:111.37020.000.000.0010.00
465259602007.08.02 16:12buy0.10eurusd1.37040.00001.37142007.08.03 12:331.37140.000.00-0.6110.00
465433142007.08.02 18:33buy0.40eurusd1.36891.36371.36992007.08.02 19:291.36990.000.000.0040.00
466046902007.08.03 07:53buy0.40eurusd1.36891.36371.36992007.08.03 08:291.36990.000.000.0040.00
466914782007.08.03 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.37850.00001.37952007.08.03 18:461.37950.000.000.0010.00
467109772007.08.03 18:46buy0.10eurusd1.37970.00001.38072007.08.03 19:031.38070.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 4.25 131.00
Closed P/L: 135.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
467185382007.08.03 19:03buy0.10eurusd1.38090.00001.3819 1.37810.000.00-0.61-28.00
467328052007.08.03 19:48buy0.40eurusd1.37941.37421.3804 1.37810.000.00-2.42-52.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.03 -80.00
 Floating P/L: -83.03
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 135.25 Floating P/L: -83.03 Margin: 250.00
Balance: 3 135.25 Equity: 3 052.22 Free Margin: 2 802.22