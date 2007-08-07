|Account: 912625
|Name: 10.3 DS (RMI)
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 7, 15:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10498021
|2007.08.07 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3788
|0.0000
|1.3778
|2007.08.07 15:35
|1.3793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|10201
|RF1
|10498127
|2007.08.07 15:04
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3795
|0.0000
|1.3785
|2007.08.07 15:35
|1.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|10201
|RF1
|10494175
|2007.08.07 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3787
|0.0000
|1.3777
|2007.08.07 13:07
|1.3796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|10201
|RF1
|10494985
|2007.08.07 12:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3794
|0.0000
|1.3784
|2007.08.07 13:07
|1.3797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|10201
|RF1
|10495338
|2007.08.07 12:47
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3801
|0.0000
|1.3791
|2007.08.07 13:07
|1.3796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|10201
|RF1
|10492419
|2007.08.07 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3803
|0.0000
|1.3793
|2007.08.07 11:54
|1.3793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|10484527
|2007.08.07 04:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3806
|0.0000
|1.3796
|2007.08.07 10:18
|1.3796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|10480326
|2007.08.07 00:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3787
|0.0000
|1.3777
|2007.08.07 03:04
|1.3808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|10201
|RF1
|10480758
|2007.08.07 00:51
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3794
|0.0000
|1.3784
|2007.08.07 03:04
|1.3809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|10201
|RF1
|10481820
|2007.08.07 02:07
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3801
|0.0000
|1.3791
|2007.08.07 03:04
|1.3808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|10201
|RF1
|10482087
|2007.08.07 02:16
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3808
|0.0000
|1.3798
|2007.08.07 03:04
|1.3809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|10201
|RF1
|10482681
|2007.08.07 02:42
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3815
|0.0000
|1.3805
|2007.08.07 03:04
|1.3809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|10201
|RF1
|10475379
|2007.08.06 19:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3783
|0.0000
|1.3773
|2007.08.06 22:15
|1.3798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|10201
|RF1
|10475870
|2007.08.06 20:07
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3790
|0.0000
|1.3780
|2007.08.06 22:15
|1.3796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|10201
|RF1
|10477400
|2007.08.06 21:52
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3797
|0.0000
|1.3787
|2007.08.06 22:14
|1.3796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|10201
|RF1
|10477562
|2007.08.06 22:03
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3803
|0.0000
|1.3793
|2007.08.06 22:14
|1.3798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|10201
|RF1
|10473079
|2007.08.06 18:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3788
|0.0000
|1.3778
|2007.08.06 19:35
|1.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|10201
|RF1
|10474600
|2007.08.06 19:28
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3795
|0.0000
|1.3785
|2007.08.06 19:34
|1.3791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|10201
|RF1
|10470144
|2007.08.06 17:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3796
|0.0000
|1.3786
|2007.08.06 17:52
|1.3804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|10201
|RF1
|10470558
|2007.08.06 17:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3802
|0.0000
|1.3792
|2007.08.06 17:52
|1.3805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|10201
|RF1
|10471068
|2007.08.06 17:39
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3809
|0.0000
|1.3799
|2007.08.06 17:52
|1.3804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|10201
|RF1
|10306471
|2007.07.31 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3690
|0.0000
|1.3680
|2007.08.01 00:17
|1.3680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|10.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|10297556
|2007.07.31 17:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3694
|0.0000
|1.3684
|2007.07.31 18:29
|1.3698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|10201
|RF1
|10299008
|2007.07.31 18:07
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3700
|0.0000
|1.3690
|2007.07.31 18:29
|1.3697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|10201
|RF1
|10295939
|2007.07.31 17:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3686
|0.0000
|1.3676
|2007.07.31 17:44
|1.3697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|10201
|RF1
|10296416
|2007.07.31 17:26
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3693
|0.0000
|1.3683
|2007.07.31 17:44
|1.3696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|10201
|RF1
|10297267
|2007.07.31 17:39
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3700
|0.0000
|1.3690
|2007.07.31 17:43
|1.3695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|10201
|RF1
|10295089
|2007.07.31 17:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3699
|0.0000
|1.3689
|2007.07.31 17:21
|1.3689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|10294649
|2007.07.31 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3699
|0.0000
|1.3689
|2007.07.31 17:09
|1.3700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|10201
|RF1
|10294729
|2007.07.31 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3705
|0.0000
|1.3695
|2007.07.31 17:09
|1.3702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|10201
|RF1
|10287091
|2007.07.31 14:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3695
|0.0000
|1.3685
|2007.07.31 15:50
|1.3709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|10201
|RF1
|10287868
|2007.07.31 14:22
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3701
|0.0000
|1.3691
|2007.07.31 15:50
|1.3710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|10201
|RF1
|10288154
|2007.07.31 14:28
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3708
|0.0000
|1.3698
|2007.07.31 15:50
|1.3710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|10201
|RF1
|10290293
|2007.07.31 15:20
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3715
|0.0000
|1.3705
|2007.07.31 15:50
|1.3709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|10201
|RF1
|10261288
|2007.07.31 01:26
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|100.00
|Closed P/L:
|100.28
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|100.28
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 100.28
|Equity:
|3 100.28
|Free Margin:
|3 100.28
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|314.28
|Gross Loss:
|214.00
|Total Net Profit:
|100.28
|Profit Factor:
|1.47
|Expected Payoff:
|2.95
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|87.00 (2.75%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.75% (87.00)
|Total Trades:
|34
|Short Positions (won %):
|34 (44.12%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (44.12%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|19 (55.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|96.00
|loss trade:
|-30.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.95
|loss trade:
|-11.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (40.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-87.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|96.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-87.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2