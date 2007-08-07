FXLite LLC

Account: 912625 Name: 10.3 DS (RMI) Currency: USD 2007 August 7, 15:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
104980212007.08.07 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.37880.00001.37782007.08.07 15:351.37930.000.000.00-5.00
 10201RF1
104981272007.08.07 15:04sell0.20eurusd1.37950.00001.37852007.08.07 15:351.37920.000.000.006.00
 10201RF1
104941752007.08.07 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.37870.00001.37772007.08.07 13:071.37960.000.000.00-9.00
 10201RF1
104949852007.08.07 12:35sell0.20eurusd1.37940.00001.37842007.08.07 13:071.37970.000.000.00-6.00
 10201RF1
104953382007.08.07 12:47sell0.40eurusd1.38010.00001.37912007.08.07 13:071.37960.000.000.0020.00
 10201RF1
104924192007.08.07 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.38030.00001.37932007.08.07 11:541.37930.000.000.0010.00
 10201RF1[tp]
104845272007.08.07 04:18sell0.10eurusd1.38060.00001.37962007.08.07 10:181.37960.000.000.0010.00
 10201RF1[tp]
104803262007.08.07 00:21sell0.10eurusd1.37870.00001.37772007.08.07 03:041.38080.000.000.00-21.00
 10201RF1
104807582007.08.07 00:51sell0.20eurusd1.37940.00001.37842007.08.07 03:041.38090.000.000.00-30.00
 10201RF1
104818202007.08.07 02:07sell0.40eurusd1.38010.00001.37912007.08.07 03:041.38080.000.000.00-28.00
 10201RF1
104820872007.08.07 02:16sell0.80eurusd1.38080.00001.37982007.08.07 03:041.38090.000.000.00-8.00
 10201RF1
104826812007.08.07 02:42sell1.60eurusd1.38150.00001.38052007.08.07 03:041.38090.000.000.0096.00
 10201RF1
104753792007.08.06 19:51sell0.10eurusd1.37830.00001.37732007.08.06 22:151.37980.000.000.00-15.00
 10201RF1
104758702007.08.06 20:07sell0.20eurusd1.37900.00001.37802007.08.06 22:151.37960.000.000.00-12.00
 10201RF1
104774002007.08.06 21:52sell0.40eurusd1.37970.00001.37872007.08.06 22:141.37960.000.000.004.00
 10201RF1
104775622007.08.06 22:03sell0.80eurusd1.38030.00001.37932007.08.06 22:141.37980.000.000.0040.00
 10201RF1
104730792007.08.06 18:43sell0.10eurusd1.37880.00001.37782007.08.06 19:351.37920.000.000.00-4.00
 10201RF1
104746002007.08.06 19:28sell0.20eurusd1.37950.00001.37852007.08.06 19:341.37910.000.000.008.00
 10201RF1
104701442007.08.06 17:12sell0.10eurusd1.37960.00001.37862007.08.06 17:521.38040.000.000.00-8.00
 10201RF1
104705582007.08.06 17:23sell0.20eurusd1.38020.00001.37922007.08.06 17:521.38050.000.000.00-6.00
 10201RF1
104710682007.08.06 17:39sell0.40eurusd1.38090.00001.37992007.08.06 17:521.38040.000.000.0020.00
 10201RF1
103064712007.07.31 21:00sell0.10eurusd1.36900.00001.36802007.08.01 00:171.36800.000.000.2810.00
 10201RF1[tp]
102975562007.07.31 17:44sell0.10eurusd1.36940.00001.36842007.07.31 18:291.36980.000.000.00-4.00
 10201RF1
102990082007.07.31 18:07sell0.20eurusd1.37000.00001.36902007.07.31 18:291.36970.000.000.006.00
 10201RF1
102959392007.07.31 17:21sell0.10eurusd1.36860.00001.36762007.07.31 17:441.36970.000.000.00-11.00
 10201RF1
102964162007.07.31 17:26sell0.20eurusd1.36930.00001.36832007.07.31 17:441.36960.000.000.00-6.00
 10201RF1
102972672007.07.31 17:39sell0.40eurusd1.37000.00001.36902007.07.31 17:431.36950.000.000.0020.00
 10201RF1
102950892007.07.31 17:09sell0.10eurusd1.36990.00001.36892007.07.31 17:211.36890.000.000.0010.00
 10201RF1[tp]
102946492007.07.31 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.36990.00001.36892007.07.31 17:091.37000.000.000.00-1.00
 10201RF1
102947292007.07.31 17:00sell0.20eurusd1.37050.00001.36952007.07.31 17:091.37020.000.000.006.00
 10201RF1
102870912007.07.31 14:02sell0.10eurusd1.36950.00001.36852007.07.31 15:501.37090.000.000.00-14.00
 10201RF1
102878682007.07.31 14:22sell0.20eurusd1.37010.00001.36912007.07.31 15:501.37100.000.000.00-18.00
 10201RF1
102881542007.07.31 14:28sell0.40eurusd1.37080.00001.36982007.07.31 15:501.37100.000.000.00-8.00
 10201RF1
102902932007.07.31 15:20sell0.80eurusd1.37150.00001.37052007.07.31 15:501.37090.000.000.0048.00
 10201RF1
102612882007.07.31 01:26balanceDeposit3 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.28 100.00
Closed P/L: 100.28
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 100.28 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 100.28 Equity: 3 100.28 Free Margin: 3 100.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 314.28 Gross Loss: 214.00 Total Net Profit: 100.28
Profit Factor: 1.47 Expected Payoff: 2.95  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 87.00 (2.75%) Relative Drawdown: 2.75% (87.00)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 34 (44.12%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (44.12%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (55.88%)
Largest profit trade: 96.00 loss trade: -30.00
Average profit trade: 20.95 loss trade: -11.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (40.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-87.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 96.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -87.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2