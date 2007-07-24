|Account: 557044
|Name: set-forget-buy
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 24, 17:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11252588
|2007.07.24 07:37
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|11252647
|2007.07.24 07:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2048
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 14:52
|1.2033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.47
|11252652
|2007.07.24 07:42
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0642
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 14:52
|2.0622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|11252655
|2007.07.24 07:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3823
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 14:52
|1.3830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|11252657
|2007.07.24 07:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.50
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.24 14:52
|120.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.61
|11252658
|2007.07.24 07:42
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8852
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 14:52
|0.8845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|11252659
|2007.07.24 07:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0467
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 14:52
|1.0452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.35
|11252664
|2007.07.24 07:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 14:52
|0.6706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.37
|11252665
|2007.07.24 07:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6653
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 14:52
|1.6644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.48
|11252667
|2007.07.24 07:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4866
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 14:52
|2.4816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.55
|11252669
|2007.07.24 07:43
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.5622
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 14:52
|1.5629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.19
|11252721
|2007.07.24 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|248.65
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.24 14:52
|249.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.16
|11252723
|2007.07.24 07:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|166.57
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.24 14:52
|167.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.34
|11263776
|2007.07.24 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2034
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 17:02
|1.2032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|11263779
|2007.07.24 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0618
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 17:02
|2.0639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|11263781
|2007.07.24 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3828
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 17:02
|1.3838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|11263784
|2007.07.24 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.24 17:02
|120.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.73
|11263786
|2007.07.24 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8845
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 17:03
|0.8846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|11263791
|2007.07.24 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8845
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 17:02
|0.8846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|11263794
|2007.07.24 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0452
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 17:02
|1.0380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.36
|11263799
|2007.07.24 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 17:02
|0.6707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.06
|11263809
|2007.07.24 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6644
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 17:02
|1.6647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|11263816
|2007.07.24 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|167.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.24 17:02
|166.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.73
|11263821
|2007.07.24 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|249.17
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.24 17:02
|248.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.20
|11263826
|2007.07.24 14:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4818
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 17:02
|2.4828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.31
|11263827
|2007.07.24 14:55
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.5626
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 17:02
|1.5652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.63
|Closed P/L:
|118.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11269464
|2007.07.24 17:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2032
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.33
|11269472
|2007.07.24 17:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0640
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.0638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|11269476
|2007.07.24 17:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.60
|0.00
|0.00
|120.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.66
|11269482
|2007.07.24 17:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0381
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.64
|11269491
|2007.07.24 17:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6707
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.6703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.26
|11269494
|2007.07.24 17:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6646
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.6643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.49
|11269500
|2007.07.24 17:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|166.85
|0.00
|0.00
|166.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.66
|11269510
|2007.07.24 17:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|248.86
|0.00
|0.00
|248.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.66
|11269518
|2007.07.24 17:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4829
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.4823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.99
|11269529
|2007.07.24 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.5644
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.5637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.19
|11269547
|2007.07.24 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8849
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|11269611
|2007.07.24 17:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3834
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.88
|Floating P/L:
|-43.88
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|118.63
|Floating P/L:
|-43.88
|Margin:
|339.89
|Balance:
|5 118.63
|Equity:
|5 074.75
|Free Margin:
|4 734.86
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|290.35
|Gross Loss:
|171.72
|Total Net Profit:
|118.63
|Profit Factor:
|1.69
|Expected Payoff:
|4.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|16.21
|Maximal Drawdown:
|46.82 (0.93%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.93% (46.82)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (38.46%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (44.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (56.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|69.36
|loss trade:
|-41.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.40
|loss trade:
|-12.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (97.94)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-29.56)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|97.94 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-46.82 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2