North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 557044 Name: set-forget-buy Currency: USD 2007 July 24, 17:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
112525882007.07.24 07:37balanceDeposit5 000.00
112526472007.07.24 07:42buy0.10usdchf1.20480.00000.00002007.07.24 14:521.20330.000.000.00-12.47
112526522007.07.24 07:42buy0.10gbpusd2.06420.00000.00002007.07.24 14:522.06220.000.000.00-20.00
112526552007.07.24 07:42buy0.10eurusd1.38230.00000.00002007.07.24 14:521.38300.000.000.007.00
112526572007.07.24 07:42buy0.10usdjpy120.500.000.002007.07.24 14:52120.870.000.000.0030.61
112526582007.07.24 07:42buy0.10audusd0.88520.00000.00002007.07.24 14:520.88450.000.000.00-7.00
112526592007.07.24 07:42buy0.10usdcad1.04670.00000.00002007.07.24 14:521.04520.000.000.00-14.35
112526642007.07.24 07:42buy0.10eurgbp0.67000.00000.00002007.07.24 14:520.67060.000.000.0012.37
112526652007.07.24 07:42buy0.10eurchf1.66530.00000.00002007.07.24 14:521.66440.000.000.00-7.48
112526672007.07.24 07:43buy0.10gbpchf2.48660.00000.00002007.07.24 14:522.48160.000.000.00-41.55
112526692007.07.24 07:43buy0.10euraud1.56220.00000.00002007.07.24 14:521.56290.000.000.006.19
112527212007.07.24 07:45buy0.10gbpjpy248.650.000.002007.07.24 14:52249.220.000.000.0047.16
112527232007.07.24 07:46buy0.10eurjpy166.570.000.002007.07.24 14:52167.130.000.000.0046.34
112637762007.07.24 14:54sell0.10usdchf1.20340.00000.00002007.07.24 17:021.20320.000.000.001.66
112637792007.07.24 14:54sell0.10gbpusd2.06180.00000.00002007.07.24 17:022.06390.000.000.00-21.00
112637812007.07.24 14:54sell0.10eurusd1.38280.00000.00002007.07.24 17:021.38380.000.000.00-10.00
112637842007.07.24 14:54sell0.10usdjpy120.860.000.002007.07.24 17:02120.610.000.000.0020.73
112637862007.07.24 14:54sell0.10audusd0.88450.00000.00002007.07.24 17:030.88460.000.000.00-1.00
112637912007.07.24 14:54sell0.10audusd0.88450.00000.00002007.07.24 17:020.88460.000.000.00-1.00
112637942007.07.24 14:54sell0.10usdcad1.04520.00000.00002007.07.24 17:021.03800.000.000.0069.36
112637992007.07.24 14:54sell0.10eurgbp0.67060.00000.00002007.07.24 17:020.67070.000.000.00-2.06
112638092007.07.24 14:54sell0.10eurchf1.66440.00000.00002007.07.24 17:021.66470.000.000.00-2.50
112638162007.07.24 14:54sell0.10eurjpy167.100.000.002007.07.24 17:02166.850.000.000.0020.73
112638212007.07.24 14:54sell0.10gbpjpy249.170.000.002007.07.24 17:02248.830.000.000.0028.20
112638262007.07.24 14:55sell0.10gbpchf2.48180.00000.00002007.07.24 17:022.48280.000.000.00-8.31
112638272007.07.24 14:55sell0.10euraud1.56260.00000.00002007.07.24 17:021.56520.000.000.00-23.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 118.63
Closed P/L: 118.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
112694642007.07.24 17:07buy0.10usdchf1.20320.00000.0000 1.20280.000.000.00-3.33
112694722007.07.24 17:07buy0.10gbpusd2.06400.00000.0000 2.06380.000.000.00-2.00
112694762007.07.24 17:07buy0.10usdjpy120.600.000.00 120.580.000.000.00-1.66
112694822007.07.24 17:07buy0.10usdcad1.03810.00000.0000 1.03710.000.000.00-9.64
112694912007.07.24 17:08buy0.10eurgbp0.67070.00000.0000 0.67030.000.000.00-8.26
112694942007.07.24 17:08buy0.10eurchf1.66460.00000.0000 1.66430.000.000.00-2.49
112695002007.07.24 17:08buy0.10eurjpy166.850.000.00 166.830.000.000.00-1.66
112695102007.07.24 17:08buy0.10gbpjpy248.860.000.00 248.840.000.000.00-1.66
112695182007.07.24 17:08buy0.10gbpchf2.48290.00000.0000 2.48230.000.000.00-4.99
112695292007.07.24 17:09buy0.10euraud1.56440.00000.0000 1.56370.000.000.00-6.19
112695472007.07.24 17:09buy0.10audusd0.88490.00000.0000 0.88450.000.000.00-4.00
112696112007.07.24 17:11buy0.10eurusd1.38340.00000.0000 1.38360.000.000.002.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -43.88
 Floating P/L: -43.88
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 118.63 Floating P/L: -43.88 Margin: 339.89
Balance: 5 118.63 Equity: 5 074.75 Free Margin: 4 734.86
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 290.35 Gross Loss: 171.72 Total Net Profit: 118.63
Profit Factor: 1.69 Expected Payoff: 4.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 16.21 Maximal Drawdown: 46.82 (0.93%) Relative Drawdown: 0.93% (46.82)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 13 (38.46%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (44.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (56.00%)
Largest profit trade: 69.36 loss trade: -41.55
Average profit trade: 26.40 loss trade: -12.27
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (97.94) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-29.56)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 97.94 (4) consecutive loss (count): -46.82 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2