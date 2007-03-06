Strategy Tester Report
Robot GA-15 Conservative2
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2007.03.01 00:00 - 2007.07.15 23:55 (2007.03.01 - 2007.07.16)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Bars in test
|31083
|Ticks modelled
|365164
|Modelling quality
|88.59%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|339.61
|Gross profit
|339.61
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|12.58
|Absolute drawdown
|99.83
|Maximal drawdown
|341.84 (46.07%)
|Relative drawdown
|46.07% (341.84)
|Total trades
|27
|Short positions (won %)
|13 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|14 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|27 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|28.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|12.58
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|27 (339.61)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|339.61 (27)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|27
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.03.06 06:55
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.9263
|0.0000
|1.9277
|2
|2007.03.06 09:46
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|1.9277
|0.0000
|1.9277
|14.00
|514.00
|3
|2007.03.08 22:10
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.9288
|0.0000
|1.9295
|4
|2007.03.09 01:51
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|1.9295
|0.0000
|1.9295
|7.08
|521.08
|5
|2007.03.14 14:25
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.9227
|0.0000
|1.9234
|6
|2007.03.14 15:02
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.9234
|0.0000
|1.9234
|7.00
|528.08
|7
|2007.03.14 21:20
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.9356
|0.0000
|1.9349
|8
|2007.03.14 21:25
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|1.9349
|0.0000
|1.9349
|7.00
|535.08
|9
|2007.03.19 03:35
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.9402
|0.0000
|1.9412
|10
|2007.03.19 03:56
|t/p
|5
|0.10
|1.9412
|0.0000
|1.9412
|10.00
|545.08
|11
|2007.03.19 08:40
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.9409
|0.0000
|1.9415
|12
|2007.03.19 09:15
|t/p
|6
|0.10
|1.9415
|0.0000
|1.9415
|6.00
|551.08
|13
|2007.03.19 13:25
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.9435
|0.0000
|1.9428
|14
|2007.03.19 19:23
|t/p
|7
|0.10
|1.9428
|0.0000
|1.9428
|7.00
|558.08
|15
|2007.03.20 17:55
|sell
|8
|0.10
|1.9587
|0.0000
|1.9578
|16
|2007.03.21 11:30
|t/p
|8
|0.10
|1.9578
|0.0000
|1.9578
|8.61
|566.69
|17
|2007.03.22 00:05
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.9688
|0.0000
|1.9681
|18
|2007.03.22 00:13
|t/p
|9
|0.10
|1.9681
|0.0000
|1.9681
|7.00
|573.69
|19
|2007.03.23 11:10
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.9643
|0.0000
|1.9658
|20
|2007.03.23 12:21
|t/p
|10
|0.10
|1.9658
|0.0000
|1.9658
|15.00
|588.69
|21
|2007.03.26 20:55
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.9699
|0.0000
|1.9693
|22
|2007.03.26 23:02
|t/p
|11
|0.10
|1.9693
|0.0000
|1.9693
|6.00
|594.69
|23
|2007.04.17 18:50
|sell
|12
|0.10
|2.0067
|0.0000
|2.0056
|24
|2007.04.17 19:08
|t/p
|12
|0.10
|2.0056
|0.0000
|2.0056
|11.00
|605.69
|25
|2007.04.18 18:05
|buy
|13
|0.20
|2.0047
|0.0000
|2.0056
|26
|2007.04.18 19:36
|t/p
|13
|0.20
|2.0056
|0.0000
|2.0056
|18.00
|623.69
|27
|2007.05.02 16:05
|buy
|14
|0.20
|1.9904
|0.0000
|1.9912
|28
|2007.05.02 16:13
|t/p
|14
|0.20
|1.9912
|0.0000
|1.9912
|16.00
|639.69
|29
|2007.05.03 15:35
|buy
|15
|0.20
|1.9915
|0.0000
|1.9925
|30
|2007.05.04 16:37
|t/p
|15
|0.20
|1.9925
|0.0000
|1.9925
|20.16
|659.85
|31
|2007.05.08 17:15
|buy
|16
|0.20
|1.9921
|0.0000
|1.9928
|32
|2007.05.09 12:59
|t/p
|16
|0.20
|1.9928
|0.0000
|1.9928
|14.16
|674.01
|33
|2007.05.10 18:45
|buy
|17
|0.20
|1.9821
|0.0000
|1.9828
|34
|2007.05.10 18:55
|t/p
|17
|0.20
|1.9828
|0.0000
|1.9828
|14.00
|688.01
|35
|2007.05.29 15:25
|sell
|18
|0.20
|1.9867
|0.0000
|1.9859
|36
|2007.05.29 15:43
|t/p
|18
|0.20
|1.9859
|0.0000
|1.9859
|16.00
|704.01
|37
|2007.05.29 20:45
|buy
|19
|0.20
|1.9806
|0.0000
|1.9812
|38
|2007.05.29 23:14
|t/p
|19
|0.20
|1.9812
|0.0000
|1.9812
|12.00
|716.01
|39
|2007.06.01 00:10
|sell
|20
|0.20
|1.9806
|0.0000
|1.9800
|40
|2007.06.01 01:20
|t/p
|20
|0.20
|1.9800
|0.0000
|1.9800
|12.00
|728.01
|41
|2007.06.01 10:40
|sell
|21
|0.20
|1.9792
|0.0000
|1.9785
|42
|2007.06.01 11:26
|t/p
|21
|0.20
|1.9785
|0.0000
|1.9785
|14.00
|742.01
|43
|2007.06.07 19:15
|buy
|22
|0.20
|1.9792
|0.0000
|1.9800
|44
|2007.06.18 09:45
|t/p
|22
|0.20
|1.9800
|0.0000
|1.9800
|17.44
|759.45
|45
|2007.06.20 16:00
|sell
|23
|0.20
|1.9938
|0.0000
|1.9932
|46
|2007.06.20 16:10
|t/p
|23
|0.20
|1.9932
|0.0000
|1.9932
|12.00
|771.45
|47
|2007.06.21 16:15
|buy
|24
|0.20
|1.9924
|0.0000
|1.9930
|48
|2007.06.22 00:17
|t/p
|24
|0.20
|1.9930
|0.0000
|1.9930
|12.16
|783.61
|49
|2007.06.29 22:00
|sell
|25
|0.20
|2.0075
|0.0000
|2.0069
|50
|2007.07.01 23:15
|t/p
|25
|0.20
|2.0069
|0.0000
|2.0069
|12.00
|795.61
|51
|2007.07.05 10:55
|sell
|26
|0.20
|2.0165
|0.0000
|2.0157
|52
|2007.07.05 13:00
|t/p
|26
|0.20
|2.0157
|0.0000
|2.0157
|16.00
|811.61
|53
|2007.07.13 18:50
|sell
|27
|0.20
|2.0357
|0.0000
|2.0343
|54
|2007.07.13 19:31
|t/p
|27
|0.20
|2.0343
|0.0000
|2.0343
|28.00
|839.61