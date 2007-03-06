Strategy Tester Report
Robot GA-15 Conservative2

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2007.03.01 00:00 - 2007.07.15 23:55 (2007.03.01 - 2007.07.16)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
Bars in test31083Ticks modelled365164Modelling quality88.59%
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit339.61Gross profit339.61Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff12.58
Absolute drawdown99.83Maximal drawdown341.84 (46.07%)Relative drawdown46.07% (341.84)
Total trades27Short positions (won %)13 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)14 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)27 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade28.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade12.58loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)27 (339.61)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)339.61 (27)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins27consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.03.06 06:55buy10.101.92630.00001.9277
22007.03.06 09:46t/p10.101.92770.00001.927714.00514.00
32007.03.08 22:10buy20.101.92880.00001.9295
42007.03.09 01:51t/p20.101.92950.00001.92957.08521.08
52007.03.14 14:25buy30.101.92270.00001.9234
62007.03.14 15:02t/p30.101.92340.00001.92347.00528.08
72007.03.14 21:20sell40.101.93560.00001.9349
82007.03.14 21:25t/p40.101.93490.00001.93497.00535.08
92007.03.19 03:35buy50.101.94020.00001.9412
102007.03.19 03:56t/p50.101.94120.00001.941210.00545.08
112007.03.19 08:40buy60.101.94090.00001.9415
122007.03.19 09:15t/p60.101.94150.00001.94156.00551.08
132007.03.19 13:25sell70.101.94350.00001.9428
142007.03.19 19:23t/p70.101.94280.00001.94287.00558.08
152007.03.20 17:55sell80.101.95870.00001.9578
162007.03.21 11:30t/p80.101.95780.00001.95788.61566.69
172007.03.22 00:05sell90.101.96880.00001.9681
182007.03.22 00:13t/p90.101.96810.00001.96817.00573.69
192007.03.23 11:10buy100.101.96430.00001.9658
202007.03.23 12:21t/p100.101.96580.00001.965815.00588.69
212007.03.26 20:55sell110.101.96990.00001.9693
222007.03.26 23:02t/p110.101.96930.00001.96936.00594.69
232007.04.17 18:50sell120.102.00670.00002.0056
242007.04.17 19:08t/p120.102.00560.00002.005611.00605.69
252007.04.18 18:05buy130.202.00470.00002.0056
262007.04.18 19:36t/p130.202.00560.00002.005618.00623.69
272007.05.02 16:05buy140.201.99040.00001.9912
282007.05.02 16:13t/p140.201.99120.00001.991216.00639.69
292007.05.03 15:35buy150.201.99150.00001.9925
302007.05.04 16:37t/p150.201.99250.00001.992520.16659.85
312007.05.08 17:15buy160.201.99210.00001.9928
322007.05.09 12:59t/p160.201.99280.00001.992814.16674.01
332007.05.10 18:45buy170.201.98210.00001.9828
342007.05.10 18:55t/p170.201.98280.00001.982814.00688.01
352007.05.29 15:25sell180.201.98670.00001.9859
362007.05.29 15:43t/p180.201.98590.00001.985916.00704.01
372007.05.29 20:45buy190.201.98060.00001.9812
382007.05.29 23:14t/p190.201.98120.00001.981212.00716.01
392007.06.01 00:10sell200.201.98060.00001.9800
402007.06.01 01:20t/p200.201.98000.00001.980012.00728.01
412007.06.01 10:40sell210.201.97920.00001.9785
422007.06.01 11:26t/p210.201.97850.00001.978514.00742.01
432007.06.07 19:15buy220.201.97920.00001.9800
442007.06.18 09:45t/p220.201.98000.00001.980017.44759.45
452007.06.20 16:00sell230.201.99380.00001.9932
462007.06.20 16:10t/p230.201.99320.00001.993212.00771.45
472007.06.21 16:15buy240.201.99240.00001.9930
482007.06.22 00:17t/p240.201.99300.00001.993012.16783.61
492007.06.29 22:00sell250.202.00750.00002.0069
502007.07.01 23:15t/p250.202.00690.00002.006912.00795.61
512007.07.05 10:55sell260.202.01650.00002.0157
522007.07.05 13:00t/p260.202.01570.00002.015716.00811.61
532007.07.13 18:50sell270.202.03570.00002.0343
542007.07.13 19:31t/p270.202.03430.00002.034328.00839.61