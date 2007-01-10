Strategy Tester Report
Robot GA-15 Conservative2
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2007.01.02 08:15 - 2007.07.15 23:55 (2007.01.01 - 2007.07.16)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Bars in test
|38474
|Ticks modelled
|579247
|Modelling quality
|69.17%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|675.73
|Gross profit
|675.73
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|16.89
|Absolute drawdown
|174.77
|Maximal drawdown
|512.76 (49.81%)
|Relative drawdown
|49.81% (512.76)
|Total trades
|40
|Short positions (won %)
|20 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|20 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|40 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|42.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|16.89
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|40 (675.73)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|675.73 (40)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|40
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.01.10 13:55
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.9394
|0.0000
|1.9388
|2
|2007.01.10 13:58
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|1.9388
|0.0000
|1.9388
|6.00
|506.00
|3
|2007.01.12 08:35
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.9466
|0.0000
|1.9458
|4
|2007.01.12 10:18
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|1.9458
|0.0000
|1.9458
|8.00
|514.00
|5
|2007.01.15 17:50
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.9662
|0.0000
|1.9649
|6
|2007.01.15 18:17
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.9649
|0.0000
|1.9649
|13.00
|527.00
|7
|2007.01.22 18:00
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.9759
|0.0000
|1.9750
|8
|2007.01.24 09:50
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|1.9750
|0.0000
|1.9750
|8.22
|535.22
|9
|2007.01.25 07:40
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.9660
|0.0000
|1.9666
|10
|2007.01.25 09:05
|t/p
|5
|0.10
|1.9666
|0.0000
|1.9666
|6.00
|541.22
|11
|2007.01.26 10:10
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.9638
|0.0000
|1.9651
|12
|2007.01.30 09:17
|t/p
|6
|0.10
|1.9651
|0.0000
|1.9651
|13.16
|554.38
|13
|2007.01.31 03:10
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.9628
|0.0000
|1.9622
|14
|2007.01.31 04:25
|t/p
|7
|0.10
|1.9622
|0.0000
|1.9622
|6.00
|560.38
|15
|2007.01.31 15:45
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.9510
|0.0000
|1.9519
|16
|2007.01.31 16:42
|t/p
|8
|0.10
|1.9519
|0.0000
|1.9519
|9.00
|569.38
|17
|2007.02.06 18:35
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.9692
|0.0000
|1.9686
|18
|2007.02.07 11:33
|t/p
|9
|0.10
|1.9686
|0.0000
|1.9686
|5.61
|574.99
|19
|2007.02.08 14:05
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.9650
|0.0000
|1.9667
|20
|2007.02.15 08:48
|t/p
|10
|0.10
|1.9667
|0.0000
|1.9667
|17.56
|592.55
|21
|2007.02.19 08:20
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.9553
|0.0000
|1.9545
|22
|2007.02.19 09:03
|t/p
|11
|0.10
|1.9545
|0.0000
|1.9545
|8.00
|600.55
|23
|2007.02.26 18:40
|buy
|12
|0.20
|1.9623
|0.0000
|1.9630
|24
|2007.02.26 19:06
|t/p
|12
|0.20
|1.9630
|0.0000
|1.9630
|14.00
|614.55
|25
|2007.02.27 17:10
|buy
|13
|0.20
|1.9629
|0.0000
|1.9642
|26
|2007.02.27 17:31
|t/p
|13
|0.20
|1.9642
|0.0000
|1.9642
|26.00
|640.55
|27
|2007.03.06 06:55
|buy
|14
|0.20
|1.9263
|0.0000
|1.9277
|28
|2007.03.06 09:46
|t/p
|14
|0.20
|1.9277
|0.0000
|1.9277
|28.00
|668.55
|29
|2007.03.08 22:10
|buy
|15
|0.20
|1.9288
|0.0000
|1.9295
|30
|2007.03.09 01:51
|t/p
|15
|0.20
|1.9295
|0.0000
|1.9295
|14.16
|682.71
|31
|2007.03.14 14:25
|buy
|16
|0.20
|1.9227
|0.0000
|1.9234
|32
|2007.03.14 15:02
|t/p
|16
|0.20
|1.9234
|0.0000
|1.9234
|14.00
|696.71
|33
|2007.03.14 21:20
|sell
|17
|0.20
|1.9356
|0.0000
|1.9349
|34
|2007.03.14 21:25
|t/p
|17
|0.20
|1.9349
|0.0000
|1.9349
|14.00
|710.71
|35
|2007.03.19 03:35
|buy
|18
|0.20
|1.9402
|0.0000
|1.9412
|36
|2007.03.19 03:56
|t/p
|18
|0.20
|1.9412
|0.0000
|1.9412
|20.00
|730.71
|37
|2007.03.19 08:40
|buy
|19
|0.20
|1.9409
|0.0000
|1.9415
|38
|2007.03.19 09:15
|t/p
|19
|0.20
|1.9415
|0.0000
|1.9415
|12.00
|742.71
|39
|2007.03.19 13:25
|sell
|20
|0.20
|1.9435
|0.0000
|1.9428
|40
|2007.03.19 19:23
|t/p
|20
|0.20
|1.9428
|0.0000
|1.9428
|14.00
|756.71
|41
|2007.03.20 17:55
|sell
|21
|0.20
|1.9587
|0.0000
|1.9578
|42
|2007.03.21 11:30
|t/p
|21
|0.20
|1.9578
|0.0000
|1.9578
|17.22
|773.93
|43
|2007.03.22 00:05
|sell
|22
|0.20
|1.9688
|0.0000
|1.9681
|44
|2007.03.22 00:13
|t/p
|22
|0.20
|1.9681
|0.0000
|1.9681
|14.00
|787.93
|45
|2007.03.23 11:10
|buy
|23
|0.20
|1.9643
|0.0000
|1.9658
|46
|2007.03.23 12:21
|t/p
|23
|0.20
|1.9658
|0.0000
|1.9658
|30.00
|817.93
|47
|2007.03.26 20:55
|sell
|24
|0.20
|1.9699
|0.0000
|1.9693
|48
|2007.03.26 23:02
|t/p
|24
|0.20
|1.9693
|0.0000
|1.9693
|12.00
|829.93
|49
|2007.04.17 18:50
|sell
|25
|0.20
|2.0067
|0.0000
|2.0056
|50
|2007.04.17 19:08
|t/p
|25
|0.20
|2.0056
|0.0000
|2.0056
|22.00
|851.93
|51
|2007.04.18 18:05
|buy
|26
|0.20
|2.0047
|0.0000
|2.0056
|52
|2007.04.18 19:36
|t/p
|26
|0.20
|2.0056
|0.0000
|2.0056
|18.00
|869.93
|53
|2007.05.02 16:05
|buy
|27
|0.20
|1.9904
|0.0000
|1.9912
|54
|2007.05.02 16:13
|t/p
|27
|0.20
|1.9912
|0.0000
|1.9912
|16.00
|885.93
|55
|2007.05.03 15:35
|buy
|28
|0.20
|1.9915
|0.0000
|1.9925
|56
|2007.05.04 16:37
|t/p
|28
|0.20
|1.9925
|0.0000
|1.9925
|20.16
|906.09
|57
|2007.05.08 17:15
|buy
|29
|0.30
|1.9921
|0.0000
|1.9928
|58
|2007.05.09 12:59
|t/p
|29
|0.30
|1.9928
|0.0000
|1.9928
|21.24
|927.33
|59
|2007.05.10 18:45
|buy
|30
|0.30
|1.9821
|0.0000
|1.9828
|60
|2007.05.10 18:55
|t/p
|30
|0.30
|1.9828
|0.0000
|1.9828
|21.00
|948.33
|61
|2007.05.29 15:25
|sell
|31
|0.30
|1.9867
|0.0000
|1.9859
|62
|2007.05.29 15:43
|t/p
|31
|0.30
|1.9859
|0.0000
|1.9859
|24.00
|972.33
|63
|2007.05.29 20:45
|buy
|32
|0.30
|1.9806
|0.0000
|1.9812
|64
|2007.05.29 23:14
|t/p
|32
|0.30
|1.9812
|0.0000
|1.9812
|18.00
|990.33
|65
|2007.06.01 00:10
|sell
|33
|0.30
|1.9806
|0.0000
|1.9800
|66
|2007.06.01 01:20
|t/p
|33
|0.30
|1.9800
|0.0000
|1.9800
|18.00
|1008.33
|67
|2007.06.01 10:40
|sell
|34
|0.30
|1.9792
|0.0000
|1.9785
|68
|2007.06.01 11:26
|t/p
|34
|0.30
|1.9785
|0.0000
|1.9785
|21.00
|1029.33
|69
|2007.06.07 19:15
|buy
|35
|0.30
|1.9792
|0.0000
|1.9800
|70
|2007.06.18 09:45
|t/p
|35
|0.30
|1.9800
|0.0000
|1.9800
|26.16
|1055.49
|71
|2007.06.20 16:00
|sell
|36
|0.30
|1.9938
|0.0000
|1.9932
|72
|2007.06.20 16:10
|t/p
|36
|0.30
|1.9932
|0.0000
|1.9932
|18.00
|1073.49
|73
|2007.06.21 16:15
|buy
|37
|0.30
|1.9924
|0.0000
|1.9930
|74
|2007.06.22 00:17
|t/p
|37
|0.30
|1.9930
|0.0000
|1.9930
|18.24
|1091.73
|75
|2007.06.29 22:00
|sell
|38
|0.30
|2.0075
|0.0000
|2.0069
|76
|2007.07.01 23:15
|t/p
|38
|0.30
|2.0069
|0.0000
|2.0069
|18.00
|1109.73
|77
|2007.07.05 10:55
|sell
|39
|0.30
|2.0165
|0.0000
|2.0157
|78
|2007.07.05 13:00
|t/p
|39
|0.30
|2.0157
|0.0000
|2.0157
|24.00
|1133.73
|79
|2007.07.13 18:50
|sell
|40
|0.30
|2.0357
|0.0000
|2.0343
|80
|2007.07.13 19:31
|t/p
|40
|0.30
|2.0343
|0.0000
|2.0343
|42.00
|1175.73