Strategy Tester Report
Robot GA-15 Conservative2

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2007.01.02 08:15 - 2007.07.15 23:55 (2007.01.01 - 2007.07.16)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
Bars in test38474Ticks modelled579247Modelling quality69.17%
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit675.73Gross profit675.73Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff16.89
Absolute drawdown174.77Maximal drawdown512.76 (49.81%)Relative drawdown49.81% (512.76)
Total trades40Short positions (won %)20 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)20 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)40 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade42.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade16.89loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)40 (675.73)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)675.73 (40)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins40consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.01.10 13:55sell10.101.93940.00001.9388
22007.01.10 13:58t/p10.101.93880.00001.93886.00506.00
32007.01.12 08:35sell20.101.94660.00001.9458
42007.01.12 10:18t/p20.101.94580.00001.94588.00514.00
52007.01.15 17:50sell30.101.96620.00001.9649
62007.01.15 18:17t/p30.101.96490.00001.964913.00527.00
72007.01.22 18:00sell40.101.97590.00001.9750
82007.01.24 09:50t/p40.101.97500.00001.97508.22535.22
92007.01.25 07:40buy50.101.96600.00001.9666
102007.01.25 09:05t/p50.101.96660.00001.96666.00541.22
112007.01.26 10:10buy60.101.96380.00001.9651
122007.01.30 09:17t/p60.101.96510.00001.965113.16554.38
132007.01.31 03:10sell70.101.96280.00001.9622
142007.01.31 04:25t/p70.101.96220.00001.96226.00560.38
152007.01.31 15:45buy80.101.95100.00001.9519
162007.01.31 16:42t/p80.101.95190.00001.95199.00569.38
172007.02.06 18:35sell90.101.96920.00001.9686
182007.02.07 11:33t/p90.101.96860.00001.96865.61574.99
192007.02.08 14:05buy100.101.96500.00001.9667
202007.02.15 08:48t/p100.101.96670.00001.966717.56592.55
212007.02.19 08:20sell110.101.95530.00001.9545
222007.02.19 09:03t/p110.101.95450.00001.95458.00600.55
232007.02.26 18:40buy120.201.96230.00001.9630
242007.02.26 19:06t/p120.201.96300.00001.963014.00614.55
252007.02.27 17:10buy130.201.96290.00001.9642
262007.02.27 17:31t/p130.201.96420.00001.964226.00640.55
272007.03.06 06:55buy140.201.92630.00001.9277
282007.03.06 09:46t/p140.201.92770.00001.927728.00668.55
292007.03.08 22:10buy150.201.92880.00001.9295
302007.03.09 01:51t/p150.201.92950.00001.929514.16682.71
312007.03.14 14:25buy160.201.92270.00001.9234
322007.03.14 15:02t/p160.201.92340.00001.923414.00696.71
332007.03.14 21:20sell170.201.93560.00001.9349
342007.03.14 21:25t/p170.201.93490.00001.934914.00710.71
352007.03.19 03:35buy180.201.94020.00001.9412
362007.03.19 03:56t/p180.201.94120.00001.941220.00730.71
372007.03.19 08:40buy190.201.94090.00001.9415
382007.03.19 09:15t/p190.201.94150.00001.941512.00742.71
392007.03.19 13:25sell200.201.94350.00001.9428
402007.03.19 19:23t/p200.201.94280.00001.942814.00756.71
412007.03.20 17:55sell210.201.95870.00001.9578
422007.03.21 11:30t/p210.201.95780.00001.957817.22773.93
432007.03.22 00:05sell220.201.96880.00001.9681
442007.03.22 00:13t/p220.201.96810.00001.968114.00787.93
452007.03.23 11:10buy230.201.96430.00001.9658
462007.03.23 12:21t/p230.201.96580.00001.965830.00817.93
472007.03.26 20:55sell240.201.96990.00001.9693
482007.03.26 23:02t/p240.201.96930.00001.969312.00829.93
492007.04.17 18:50sell250.202.00670.00002.0056
502007.04.17 19:08t/p250.202.00560.00002.005622.00851.93
512007.04.18 18:05buy260.202.00470.00002.0056
522007.04.18 19:36t/p260.202.00560.00002.005618.00869.93
532007.05.02 16:05buy270.201.99040.00001.9912
542007.05.02 16:13t/p270.201.99120.00001.991216.00885.93
552007.05.03 15:35buy280.201.99150.00001.9925
562007.05.04 16:37t/p280.201.99250.00001.992520.16906.09
572007.05.08 17:15buy290.301.99210.00001.9928
582007.05.09 12:59t/p290.301.99280.00001.992821.24927.33
592007.05.10 18:45buy300.301.98210.00001.9828
602007.05.10 18:55t/p300.301.98280.00001.982821.00948.33
612007.05.29 15:25sell310.301.98670.00001.9859
622007.05.29 15:43t/p310.301.98590.00001.985924.00972.33
632007.05.29 20:45buy320.301.98060.00001.9812
642007.05.29 23:14t/p320.301.98120.00001.981218.00990.33
652007.06.01 00:10sell330.301.98060.00001.9800
662007.06.01 01:20t/p330.301.98000.00001.980018.001008.33
672007.06.01 10:40sell340.301.97920.00001.9785
682007.06.01 11:26t/p340.301.97850.00001.978521.001029.33
692007.06.07 19:15buy350.301.97920.00001.9800
702007.06.18 09:45t/p350.301.98000.00001.980026.161055.49
712007.06.20 16:00sell360.301.99380.00001.9932
722007.06.20 16:10t/p360.301.99320.00001.993218.001073.49
732007.06.21 16:15buy370.301.99240.00001.9930
742007.06.22 00:17t/p370.301.99300.00001.993018.241091.73
752007.06.29 22:00sell380.302.00750.00002.0069
762007.07.01 23:15t/p380.302.00690.00002.006918.001109.73
772007.07.05 10:55sell390.302.01650.00002.0157
782007.07.05 13:00t/p390.302.01570.00002.015724.001133.73
792007.07.13 18:50sell400.302.03570.00002.0343
802007.07.13 19:31t/p400.302.03430.00002.034342.001175.73