|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2007.06.14 00:00 - 2007.07.18 00:00 (2007.06.17 - 2007.07.18)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Note1="TF 15M";
|Bars in test
|11430
|Ticks modelled
|121912
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|40000.00
|Total net profit
|177975.39
|Gross profit
|183484.66
|Gross loss
|-5509.27
|Profit factor
|33.30
|Expected payoff
|8475.02
|Absolute drawdown
|3796.67
|Maximal drawdown
|65709.27 (64.10%)
|Relative drawdown
|64.10% (65709.27)
|Total trades
|21
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|21 (95.24%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|20 (95.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (4.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|20000.00
|loss trade
|-5509.27
|Average
|profit trade
|9174.23
|loss trade
|-5509.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|12 (86397.50)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-5509.27)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|97087.17 (8)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-5509.27 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|10
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.06.17 22:00
|buy
|1
|10.00
|1.3381
|0.0000
|1.3421
|2
|2007.06.19 00:18
|t/p
|1
|10.00
|1.3421
|0.0000
|1.3421
|3879.00
|43879.00
|3
|2007.06.19 00:18
|buy
|2
|10.96
|1.3423
|0.0000
|1.3463
|4
|2007.06.19 09:00
|buy
|3
|21.90
|1.3393
|0.0000
|1.3433
|5
|2007.06.20 02:24
|t/p
|3
|21.90
|1.3433
|0.0000
|1.3433
|8627.50
|52506.50
|6
|2007.06.20 02:24
|close
|2
|10.96
|1.3433
|0.0000
|1.3463
|1029.69
|53536.20
|7
|2007.06.20 02:24
|buy
|4
|13.38
|1.3434
|0.0000
|1.3474
|8
|2007.06.20 20:03
|buy
|5
|26.80
|1.3403
|0.0000
|1.3443
|9
|2007.06.22 12:15
|t/p
|5
|26.80
|1.3443
|0.0000
|1.3443
|10071.44
|63607.64
|10
|2007.06.22 12:15
|close
|4
|13.38
|1.3443
|0.0000
|1.3474
|880.40
|64488.04
|11
|2007.06.22 12:16
|buy
|6
|16.12
|1.3446
|0.0000
|1.3486
|12
|2007.06.29 09:53
|t/p
|6
|16.12
|1.3486
|0.0000
|1.3486
|5765.32
|70253.36
|13
|2007.06.29 09:53
|buy
|7
|17.56
|1.3488
|0.0000
|1.3528
|14
|2007.06.29 16:04
|t/p
|7
|17.56
|1.3528
|0.0000
|1.3528
|7024.00
|77277.36
|15
|2007.06.29 16:04
|buy
|8
|19.31
|1.3530
|0.0000
|1.3570
|16
|2007.07.02 07:38
|t/p
|8
|19.31
|1.3570
|0.0000
|1.3570
|7607.17
|84884.53
|17
|2007.07.02 07:38
|buy
|9
|21.22
|1.3572
|0.0000
|1.3612
|18
|2007.07.02 14:19
|t/p
|9
|21.22
|1.3612
|0.0000
|1.3612
|8488.00
|93372.53
|19
|2007.07.02 14:19
|buy
|10
|23.34
|1.3614
|0.0000
|1.3654
|20
|2007.07.05 09:48
|t/p
|10
|23.34
|1.3654
|0.0000
|1.3654
|8629.97
|102002.50
|21
|2007.07.05 09:48
|buy
|11
|25.50
|1.3656
|0.0000
|1.3696
|22
|2007.07.05 13:00
|buy
|12
|50.00
|1.3625
|0.0000
|1.3665
|23
|2007.07.05 14:05
|buy
|13
|50.00
|1.3595
|0.0000
|1.3635
|24
|2007.07.06 14:23
|t/p
|13
|50.00
|1.3635
|0.0000
|1.3635
|19697.50
|121700.00
|25
|2007.07.06 14:23
|close
|12
|50.00
|1.3635
|0.0000
|1.3665
|4697.50
|126397.50
|26
|2007.07.06 14:23
|close
|11
|25.50
|1.3635
|0.0000
|1.3696
|-5509.27
|120888.22
|27
|2007.07.06 14:23
|buy
|14
|30.22
|1.3636
|0.0000
|1.3676
|28
|2007.07.10 05:03
|buy
|15
|50.00
|1.3605
|0.0000
|1.3645
|29
|2007.07.10 08:25
|t/p
|15
|50.00
|1.3645
|0.0000
|1.3645
|20000.00
|140888.22
|30
|2007.07.10 08:25
|close
|14
|30.22
|1.3645
|0.0000
|1.3676
|2354.14
|143242.36
|31
|2007.07.10 08:25
|buy
|16
|35.81
|1.3646
|0.0000
|1.3686
|32
|2007.07.10 13:16
|t/p
|16
|35.81
|1.3686
|0.0000
|1.3686
|14324.00
|157566.36
|33
|2007.07.10 13:16
|buy
|17
|39.39
|1.3688
|0.0000
|1.3728
|34
|2007.07.10 14:33
|t/p
|17
|39.39
|1.3728
|0.0000
|1.3728
|15756.00
|173322.36
|35
|2007.07.10 14:33
|buy
|18
|43.33
|1.3731
|0.0000
|1.3771
|36
|2007.07.10 21:52
|t/p
|18
|43.33
|1.3771
|0.0000
|1.3771
|17332.00
|190654.36
|37
|2007.07.10 21:52
|buy
|19
|47.66
|1.3773
|0.0000
|1.3813
|38
|2007.07.11 00:03
|buy
|20
|50.00
|1.3742
|0.0000
|1.3782
|39
|2007.07.12 07:32
|t/p
|20
|50.00
|1.3782
|0.0000
|1.3782
|19092.50
|209746.86
|40
|2007.07.12 07:32
|close
|19
|47.66
|1.3782
|0.0000
|1.3813
|3136.03
|212882.89
|41
|2007.07.12 07:32
|buy
|21
|50.00
|1.3783
|0.0000
|1.3823
|42
|2007.07.17 23:59
|close at stop
|21
|50.00
|1.3795
|0.0000
|1.3823
|5092.50
|217975.39