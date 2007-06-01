|Symbol
|GBPUSDm (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2007.06.01 00:00 - 2007.07.13 00:00 (2007.06.01 - 2007.08.01)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|InitLotsize=0.1; InitTP=20; InitSL=10; Multiplier=1.5; TPincrement=0; MagicNumber=20070714; Slippage=3;
|Bars in test
|3522
|Ticks modelled
|175310
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|21.07
|Gross profit
|84.58
|Gross loss
|-63.51
|Profit factor
|1.33
|Expected payoff
|0.64
|Absolute drawdown
|22.13
|Maximal drawdown
|42.00 (0.42%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.42% (42.00)
|Total trades
|33
|Short positions (won %)
|13 (7.69%)
|Long positions (won %)
|20 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|11 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|22 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|34.00
|loss trade
|-11.30
|Average
|profit trade
|7.69
|loss trade
|-2.89
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (26.60)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|7 (-31.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|34.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-31.80 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.06.01 00:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.9795
|1.9785
|1.9815
|2
|2007.06.01 00:38
|s/l
|1
|0.10
|1.9785
|1.9785
|1.9815
|-1.00
|9999.00
|3
|2007.06.03 00:00
|buy
|2
|0.15
|1.9820
|1.9810
|1.9840
|4
|2007.06.04 04:04
|t/p
|2
|0.15
|1.9840
|1.9810
|1.9840
|2.99
|10001.99
|5
|2007.06.05 00:00
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.9912
|1.9902
|1.9932
|6
|2007.06.05 07:18
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.9932
|1.9902
|1.9932
|2.00
|10003.99
|7
|2007.06.06 00:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.9931
|1.9921
|1.9951
|8
|2007.06.06 03:18
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|1.9951
|1.9921
|1.9951
|2.00
|10005.99
|9
|2007.06.07 00:00
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.9926
|1.9936
|1.9906
|10
|2007.06.07 02:31
|s/l
|5
|0.10
|1.9936
|1.9936
|1.9906
|-1.00
|10004.99
|11
|2007.06.08 00:00
|sell
|6
|0.15
|1.9781
|1.9791
|1.9761
|12
|2007.06.08 00:44
|s/l
|6
|0.15
|1.9791
|1.9791
|1.9761
|-1.50
|10003.49
|13
|2007.06.10 00:00
|sell
|7
|0.22
|1.9691
|1.9701
|1.9671
|14
|2007.06.10 23:11
|t/p
|7
|0.22
|1.9671
|1.9701
|1.9671
|4.40
|10007.89
|15
|2007.06.11 00:00
|sell
|8
|0.10
|1.9667
|1.9677
|1.9647
|16
|2007.06.11 00:22
|s/l
|8
|0.10
|1.9677
|1.9677
|1.9647
|-1.00
|10006.89
|17
|2007.06.12 00:00
|buy
|9
|0.15
|1.9695
|1.9685
|1.9715
|18
|2007.06.12 00:46
|t/p
|9
|0.15
|1.9715
|1.9685
|1.9715
|3.00
|10009.89
|19
|2007.06.13 00:00
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.9744
|1.9734
|1.9764
|20
|2007.06.13 00:08
|s/l
|10
|0.10
|1.9734
|1.9734
|1.9764
|-1.00
|10008.89
|21
|2007.06.14 00:00
|sell
|11
|0.15
|1.9722
|1.9732
|1.9702
|22
|2007.06.14 00:18
|s/l
|11
|0.15
|1.9732
|1.9732
|1.9702
|-1.50
|10007.39
|23
|2007.06.15 00:00
|sell
|12
|0.22
|1.9690
|1.9700
|1.9670
|24
|2007.06.15 00:22
|s/l
|12
|0.22
|1.9700
|1.9700
|1.9670
|-2.20
|10005.19
|25
|2007.06.17 00:00
|buy
|13
|0.33
|1.9761
|1.9751
|1.9781
|26
|2007.06.18 05:01
|t/p
|13
|0.33
|1.9781
|1.9751
|1.9781
|6.59
|10011.78
|27
|2007.06.19 00:00
|buy
|14
|0.10
|1.9840
|1.9830
|1.9860
|28
|2007.06.19 08:47
|s/l
|14
|0.10
|1.9830
|1.9830
|1.9860
|-1.00
|10010.78
|29
|2007.06.20 00:00
|buy
|15
|0.15
|1.9878
|1.9868
|1.9898
|30
|2007.06.20 08:30
|t/p
|15
|0.15
|1.9898
|1.9868
|1.9898
|3.00
|10013.78
|31
|2007.06.21 00:00
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.9927
|1.9917
|1.9947
|32
|2007.06.21 00:28
|s/l
|16
|0.10
|1.9917
|1.9917
|1.9947
|-1.00
|10012.78
|33
|2007.06.22 00:00
|sell
|17
|0.15
|1.9919
|1.9929
|1.9899
|34
|2007.06.22 00:18
|s/l
|17
|0.15
|1.9929
|1.9929
|1.9899
|-1.50
|10011.28
|35
|2007.06.24 00:00
|buy
|18
|0.22
|1.9986
|1.9976
|2.0006
|36
|2007.06.25 07:17
|s/l
|18
|0.22
|1.9976
|1.9976
|2.0006
|-2.21
|10009.07
|37
|2007.06.26 00:00
|sell
|19
|0.33
|1.9980
|1.9990
|1.9960
|38
|2007.06.26 01:25
|s/l
|19
|0.33
|1.9990
|1.9990
|1.9960
|-3.30
|10005.77
|39
|2007.06.27 00:00
|buy
|20
|0.50
|1.9987
|1.9977
|2.0007
|40
|2007.06.27 00:23
|s/l
|20
|0.50
|1.9977
|1.9977
|2.0007
|-5.00
|10000.77
|41
|2007.06.28 00:00
|buy
|21
|0.75
|2.0001
|1.9991
|2.0021
|42
|2007.06.28 00:51
|s/l
|21
|0.75
|1.9991
|1.9991
|2.0021
|-7.50
|9993.27
|43
|2007.06.29 00:00
|buy
|22
|1.13
|2.0023
|2.0013
|2.0043
|44
|2007.06.29 06:59
|t/p
|22
|1.13
|2.0043
|2.0013
|2.0043
|22.60
|10015.87
|45
|2007.07.01 00:00
|buy
|23
|0.10
|2.0085
|2.0075
|2.0105
|46
|2007.07.02 05:51
|t/p
|23
|0.10
|2.0105
|2.0075
|2.0105
|2.00
|10017.87
|47
|2007.07.03 00:00
|buy
|24
|0.10
|2.0169
|2.0159
|2.0189
|48
|2007.07.03 06:13
|t/p
|24
|0.10
|2.0189
|2.0159
|2.0189
|2.00
|10019.87
|49
|2007.07.04 00:00
|sell
|25
|0.10
|2.0159
|2.0169
|2.0139
|50
|2007.07.04 00:54
|s/l
|25
|0.10
|2.0169
|2.0169
|2.0139
|-1.00
|10018.87
|51
|2007.07.05 00:00
|sell
|26
|0.15
|2.0153
|2.0163
|2.0133
|52
|2007.07.05 02:49
|s/l
|26
|0.15
|2.0163
|2.0163
|2.0133
|-1.50
|10017.37
|53
|2007.07.06 00:00
|sell
|27
|0.22
|2.0111
|2.0121
|2.0091
|54
|2007.07.06 01:52
|s/l
|27
|0.22
|2.0121
|2.0121
|2.0091
|-2.20
|10015.17
|55
|2007.07.08 00:00
|sell
|28
|0.33
|2.0109
|2.0119
|2.0089
|56
|2007.07.08 23:53
|s/l
|28
|0.33
|2.0119
|2.0119
|2.0089
|-3.30
|10011.87
|57
|2007.07.09 00:00
|buy
|29
|0.50
|2.0119
|2.0109
|2.0139
|58
|2007.07.09 00:07
|s/l
|29
|0.50
|2.0109
|2.0109
|2.0139
|-5.00
|10006.87
|59
|2007.07.10 00:00
|buy
|30
|0.75
|2.0158
|2.0148
|2.0178
|60
|2007.07.10 05:01
|s/l
|30
|0.75
|2.0148
|2.0148
|2.0178
|-7.50
|9999.37
|61
|2007.07.11 00:00
|buy
|31
|1.13
|2.0271
|2.0261
|2.0291
|62
|2007.07.11 00:05
|s/l
|31
|1.13
|2.0261
|2.0261
|2.0291
|-11.30
|9988.07
|63
|2007.07.12 00:00
|buy
|32
|1.70
|2.0316
|2.0306
|2.0336
|64
|2007.07.12 03:16
|t/p
|32
|1.70
|2.0336
|2.0306
|2.0336
|34.00
|10022.07
|65
|2007.07.13 00:00
|sell
|33
|0.10
|2.0287
|2.0297
|2.0267
|66
|2007.07.13 00:09
|s/l
|33
|0.10
|2.0297
|2.0297
|2.0267
|-1.00
|10021.07