|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2007.05.01 00:00 - 2007.06.18 00:00 (2007.05.01 - 2007.06.18)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Note1="TF 15M";
|Bars in test
|14106
|Ticks modelled
|97275
|Modelling quality
|76.94%
|Initial deposit
|40000.00
|Total net profit
|80417.30
|Gross profit
|191635.63
|Gross loss
|-111218.33
|Profit factor
|1.72
|Expected payoff
|3655.33
|Absolute drawdown
|16361.98
|Maximal drawdown
|90004.60 (69.13%)
|Relative drawdown
|69.13% (90004.60)
|Total trades
|22
|Short positions (won %)
|22 (72.73%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|16 (72.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (27.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|21350.00
|loss trade
|-59420.00
|Average
|profit trade
|11977.23
|loss trade
|-18536.39
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (31554.40)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-84420.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|65606.29 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-84420.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.05.01 00:00
|sell
|1
|10.00
|1.3651
|0.0000
|1.3611
|2
|2007.05.01 14:40
|t/p
|1
|10.00
|1.3611
|0.0000
|1.3611
|4000.00
|44000.00
|3
|2007.05.01 14:40
|sell
|2
|11.00
|1.3609
|0.0000
|1.3569
|4
|2007.05.02 03:21
|t/p
|2
|11.00
|1.3569
|0.0000
|1.3569
|4459.40
|48459.40
|5
|2007.05.02 03:21
|sell
|3
|12.11
|1.3567
|0.0000
|1.3527
|6
|2007.05.08 14:18
|t/p
|3
|12.11
|1.3527
|0.0000
|1.3527
|5236.36
|53695.76
|7
|2007.05.08 14:18
|sell
|4
|13.42
|1.3524
|0.0000
|1.3484
|8
|2007.05.10 16:57
|t/p
|4
|13.42
|1.3484
|0.0000
|1.3484
|5657.87
|59353.64
|9
|2007.05.10 16:57
|sell
|5
|14.83
|1.3482
|0.0000
|1.3442
|10
|2007.05.14 10:31
|sell
|6
|29.70
|1.3553
|0.0000
|1.3513
|11
|2007.05.16 16:07
|t/p
|6
|29.70
|1.3513
|0.0000
|1.3513
|12200.76
|71554.40
|12
|2007.05.16 16:07
|close
|5
|14.83
|1.3513
|0.0000
|1.3442
|-4276.97
|67277.42
|13
|2007.05.16 16:07
|sell
|7
|16.81
|1.3512
|0.0000
|1.3472
|14
|2007.05.18 10:46
|t/p
|7
|16.81
|1.3472
|0.0000
|1.3472
|7087.10
|74364.52
|15
|2007.05.18 10:46
|sell
|8
|18.59
|1.3470
|0.0000
|1.3430
|16
|2007.05.23 07:46
|t/p
|8
|18.59
|1.3430
|0.0000
|1.3430
|7737.16
|82101.68
|17
|2007.05.23 07:46
|sell
|9
|20.52
|1.3428
|0.0000
|1.3388
|18
|2007.05.23 12:08
|sell
|10
|41.10
|1.3498
|0.0000
|1.3458
|19
|2007.05.23 17:55
|t/p
|10
|41.10
|1.3458
|0.0000
|1.3458
|16440.00
|98541.68
|20
|2007.05.23 17:55
|close
|9
|20.52
|1.3458
|0.0000
|1.3388
|-6156.00
|92385.68
|21
|2007.05.23 17:55
|sell
|11
|23.09
|1.3457
|0.0000
|1.3417
|22
|2007.05.24 14:37
|t/p
|11
|23.09
|1.3417
|0.0000
|1.3417
|9610.06
|101995.74
|23
|2007.05.24 14:37
|sell
|12
|25.49
|1.3415
|0.0000
|1.3375
|24
|2007.05.29 09:03
|sell
|13
|50.00
|1.3485
|0.0000
|1.3445
|25
|2007.05.29 17:47
|t/p
|13
|50.00
|1.3445
|0.0000
|1.3445
|20000.00
|121995.74
|26
|2007.05.29 17:47
|close
|12
|25.49
|1.3445
|0.0000
|1.3375
|-7234.06
|114761.67
|27
|2007.05.29 17:47
|sell
|14
|28.69
|1.3444
|0.0000
|1.3404
|28
|2007.06.01 14:09
|t/p
|14
|28.69
|1.3404
|0.0000
|1.3404
|12250.63
|127012.30
|29
|2007.06.01 14:09
|sell
|15
|31.75
|1.3402
|0.0000
|1.3362
|30
|2007.06.04 11:54
|sell
|16
|50.00
|1.3474
|0.0000
|1.3434
|31
|2007.06.07 16:45
|t/p
|16
|50.00
|1.3434
|0.0000
|1.3434
|21350.00
|148362.30
|32
|2007.06.07 16:45
|close
|15
|31.75
|1.3434
|0.0000
|1.3362
|-9131.30
|139231.00
|33
|2007.06.07 16:45
|sell
|17
|34.80
|1.3434
|0.0000
|1.3394
|34
|2007.06.08 07:25
|t/p
|17
|34.80
|1.3394
|0.0000
|1.3394
|14107.92
|153338.92
|35
|2007.06.08 07:25
|sell
|18
|38.33
|1.3392
|0.0000
|1.3352
|36
|2007.06.08 09:41
|t/p
|18
|38.33
|1.3352
|0.0000
|1.3352
|15332.00
|168670.92
|37
|2007.06.08 09:41
|sell
|19
|42.16
|1.3350
|0.0000
|1.3310
|38
|2007.06.12 20:10
|t/p
|19
|42.16
|1.3310
|0.0000
|1.3310
|17319.33
|185990.25
|39
|2007.06.12 20:10
|sell
|20
|46.49
|1.3308
|0.0000
|1.3268
|40
|2007.06.13 09:04
|t/p
|20
|46.49
|1.3268
|0.0000
|1.3268
|18847.05
|204837.30
|41
|2007.06.13 09:04
|sell
|21
|50.00
|1.3266
|0.0000
|1.3226
|42
|2007.06.15 12:31
|sell
|22
|50.00
|1.3337
|0.0000
|1.3297
|43
|2007.06.17 23:59
|close at stop
|22
|50.00
|1.3387
|0.0000
|1.3297
|-25000.00
|179837.30
|44
|2007.06.17 23:59
|close at stop
|21
|50.00
|1.3387
|0.0000
|1.3226
|-59420.00
|120417.30