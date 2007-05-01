Strategy Tester Report
Emily_v8

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2007.05.01 00:00 - 2007.06.18 00:00 (2007.05.01 - 2007.06.18)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersNote1="TF 15M";
Bars in test14106Ticks modelled97275Modelling quality76.94%
Initial deposit40000.00
Total net profit80417.30Gross profit191635.63Gross loss-111218.33
Profit factor1.72Expected payoff3655.33
Absolute drawdown16361.98Maximal drawdown90004.60 (69.13%)Relative drawdown69.13% (90004.60)
Total trades22Short positions (won %)22 (72.73%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)16 (72.73%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (27.27%)
Largestprofit trade21350.00loss trade-59420.00
Averageprofit trade11977.23loss trade-18536.39
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (31554.40)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-84420.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)65606.29 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-84420.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.05.01 00:00sell110.001.36510.00001.3611
22007.05.01 14:40t/p110.001.36110.00001.36114000.0044000.00
32007.05.01 14:40sell211.001.36090.00001.3569
42007.05.02 03:21t/p211.001.35690.00001.35694459.4048459.40
52007.05.02 03:21sell312.111.35670.00001.3527
62007.05.08 14:18t/p312.111.35270.00001.35275236.3653695.76
72007.05.08 14:18sell413.421.35240.00001.3484
82007.05.10 16:57t/p413.421.34840.00001.34845657.8759353.64
92007.05.10 16:57sell514.831.34820.00001.3442
102007.05.14 10:31sell629.701.35530.00001.3513
112007.05.16 16:07t/p629.701.35130.00001.351312200.7671554.40
122007.05.16 16:07close514.831.35130.00001.3442-4276.9767277.42
132007.05.16 16:07sell716.811.35120.00001.3472
142007.05.18 10:46t/p716.811.34720.00001.34727087.1074364.52
152007.05.18 10:46sell818.591.34700.00001.3430
162007.05.23 07:46t/p818.591.34300.00001.34307737.1682101.68
172007.05.23 07:46sell920.521.34280.00001.3388
182007.05.23 12:08sell1041.101.34980.00001.3458
192007.05.23 17:55t/p1041.101.34580.00001.345816440.0098541.68
202007.05.23 17:55close920.521.34580.00001.3388-6156.0092385.68
212007.05.23 17:55sell1123.091.34570.00001.3417
222007.05.24 14:37t/p1123.091.34170.00001.34179610.06101995.74
232007.05.24 14:37sell1225.491.34150.00001.3375
242007.05.29 09:03sell1350.001.34850.00001.3445
252007.05.29 17:47t/p1350.001.34450.00001.344520000.00121995.74
262007.05.29 17:47close1225.491.34450.00001.3375-7234.06114761.67
272007.05.29 17:47sell1428.691.34440.00001.3404
282007.06.01 14:09t/p1428.691.34040.00001.340412250.63127012.30
292007.06.01 14:09sell1531.751.34020.00001.3362
302007.06.04 11:54sell1650.001.34740.00001.3434
312007.06.07 16:45t/p1650.001.34340.00001.343421350.00148362.30
322007.06.07 16:45close1531.751.34340.00001.3362-9131.30139231.00
332007.06.07 16:45sell1734.801.34340.00001.3394
342007.06.08 07:25t/p1734.801.33940.00001.339414107.92153338.92
352007.06.08 07:25sell1838.331.33920.00001.3352
362007.06.08 09:41t/p1838.331.33520.00001.335215332.00168670.92
372007.06.08 09:41sell1942.161.33500.00001.3310
382007.06.12 20:10t/p1942.161.33100.00001.331017319.33185990.25
392007.06.12 20:10sell2046.491.33080.00001.3268
402007.06.13 09:04t/p2046.491.32680.00001.326818847.05204837.30
412007.06.13 09:04sell2150.001.32660.00001.3226
422007.06.15 12:31sell2250.001.33370.00001.3297
432007.06.17 23:59close at stop2250.001.33870.00001.3297-25000.00179837.30
442007.06.17 23:59close at stop2150.001.33870.00001.3226-59420.00120417.30