North Finance Co Ltd
|Account: 326946
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 13, 02:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10951731
|2007.07.10 17:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3736
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.10 23:51
|1.3746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10962019
|2007.07.10 23:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3747
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 00:50
|1.3768
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|21.00
|10963815
|2007.07.11 00:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3770
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 00:53
|1.3780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10964122
|2007.07.11 00:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3782
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.12 11:52
|1.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|10.00
|10964680
|2007.07.11 00:57
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 00:58
|1.3772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10965303
|2007.07.11 01:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 14:38
|1.3772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10969984
|2007.07.11 02:11
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3751
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 02:27
|1.3754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|10970584
|2007.07.11 02:36
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 02:40
|1.3755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|10970933
|2007.07.11 02:53
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 08:38
|1.3755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|10977089
|2007.07.11 09:01
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 09:15
|1.3755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|10978085
|2007.07.11 09:29
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 14:04
|1.3758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|10988927
|2007.07.11 14:49
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 17:03
|1.3772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10990796
|2007.07.11 15:36
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 15:40
|1.3755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|10991121
|2007.07.11 15:41
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 15:44
|1.3755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|10995364
|2007.07.11 17:19
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 17:26
|1.3772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10997135
|2007.07.11 18:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 19:45
|1.3772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10999099
|2007.07.11 18:38
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 18:48
|1.3755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|10999696
|2007.07.11 18:50
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.11 18:54
|1.3755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|11001545
|2007.07.11 19:52
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.12 09:59
|1.3772
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.94
|10.00
|11004486
|2007.07.11 23:03
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.12 05:41
|1.3755
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.88
|12.00
|11010504
|2007.07.12 08:02
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.12 08:16
|1.3755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|11012880
|2007.07.12 10:07
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.12 10:25
|1.3772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11021948
|2007.07.12 15:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3777
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.12 19:23
|1.3782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11022869
|2007.07.12 16:03
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3761
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.12 16:05
|1.3764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|11027730
|2007.07.12 18:34
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3761
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.12 18:35
|1.3765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.78
|303.00
|Closed P/L:
|292.22
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11016270
|2007.07.12 11:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3792
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.3785
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|-7.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|-7.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-7.49
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|292.22
|Floating P/L:
|-7.49
|Margin:
|27.58
|Balance:
|52 736.96
|Equity:
|52 729.47
|Free Margin:
|52 701.89