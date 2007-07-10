North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 326946 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 July 13, 02:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
109517312007.07.10 17:35buy0.10eurusd1.37360.00000.00002007.07.10 23:511.37460.000.000.0010.00
109620192007.07.10 23:51buy0.10eurusd1.37470.00000.00002007.07.11 00:501.37680.000.00-0.4921.00
109638152007.07.11 00:51buy0.10eurusd1.37700.00000.00002007.07.11 00:531.37800.000.000.0010.00
109641222007.07.11 00:53buy0.10eurusd1.37820.00000.00002007.07.12 11:521.37920.000.00-1.4710.00
109646802007.07.11 00:57buy0.20eurusd1.37670.00000.00002007.07.11 00:581.37720.000.000.0010.00
109653032007.07.11 01:02buy0.20eurusd1.37670.00000.00002007.07.11 14:381.37720.000.000.0010.00
109699842007.07.11 02:11buy0.40eurusd1.37510.00000.00002007.07.11 02:271.37540.000.000.0012.00
109705842007.07.11 02:36buy0.40eurusd1.37520.00000.00002007.07.11 02:401.37550.000.000.0012.00
109709332007.07.11 02:53buy0.40eurusd1.37520.00000.00002007.07.11 08:381.37550.000.000.0012.00
109770892007.07.11 09:01buy0.40eurusd1.37520.00000.00002007.07.11 09:151.37550.000.000.0012.00
109780852007.07.11 09:29buy0.40eurusd1.37520.00000.00002007.07.11 14:041.37580.000.000.0024.00
109889272007.07.11 14:49buy0.20eurusd1.37670.00000.00002007.07.11 17:031.37720.000.000.0010.00
109907962007.07.11 15:36buy0.40eurusd1.37520.00000.00002007.07.11 15:401.37550.000.000.0012.00
109911212007.07.11 15:41buy0.40eurusd1.37520.00000.00002007.07.11 15:441.37550.000.000.0012.00
109953642007.07.11 17:19buy0.20eurusd1.37670.00000.00002007.07.11 17:261.37720.000.000.0010.00
109971352007.07.11 18:02buy0.20eurusd1.37670.00000.00002007.07.11 19:451.37720.000.000.0010.00
109990992007.07.11 18:38buy0.40eurusd1.37520.00000.00002007.07.11 18:481.37550.000.000.0012.00
109996962007.07.11 18:50buy0.40eurusd1.37520.00000.00002007.07.11 18:541.37550.000.000.0012.00
110015452007.07.11 19:52buy0.20eurusd1.37670.00000.00002007.07.12 09:591.37720.000.00-2.9410.00
110044862007.07.11 23:03buy0.40eurusd1.37520.00000.00002007.07.12 05:411.37550.000.00-5.8812.00
110105042007.07.12 08:02buy0.40eurusd1.37520.00000.00002007.07.12 08:161.37550.000.000.0012.00
110128802007.07.12 10:07buy0.20eurusd1.37670.00000.00002007.07.12 10:251.37720.000.000.0010.00
110219482007.07.12 15:51buy0.20eurusd1.37770.00000.00002007.07.12 19:231.37820.000.000.0010.00
110228692007.07.12 16:03buy0.40eurusd1.37610.00000.00002007.07.12 16:051.37640.000.000.0012.00
110277302007.07.12 18:34buy0.40eurusd1.37610.00000.00002007.07.12 18:351.37650.000.000.0016.00
  0.00 0.00 -10.78 303.00
Closed P/L: 292.22
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
110162702007.07.12 11:53buy0.10eurusd1.37920.00000.0000 1.37850.000.00-0.49-7.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.49 -7.00
 Floating P/L: -7.49
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 292.22 Floating P/L: -7.49 Margin: 27.58
Balance: 52 736.96 Equity: 52 729.47 Free Margin: 52 701.89