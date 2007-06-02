|Account: 499635
|Name: signal_ichimokuD1
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 16, 12:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10094765
|2007.06.02 09:17
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|10104704
|2007.06.04 11:11
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2282
|1.2182
|1.2482
|2007.06.05 15:00
|1.2182
|0.00
|0.00
|4.09
|-1 642.04
|10148417
|2007.06.05 10:41
|sell
|1.90
|eurgbp
|0.6774
|0.6874
|0.6574
|2007.06.19 17:25
|0.6747
|0.00
|0.00
|89.50
|1 019.90
|10303078
|2007.06.11 11:30
|buy
|1.80
|gbpusd
|1.9685
|1.9707
|1.9885
|2007.06.12 11:34
|1.9707
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|396.00
|10304350
|2007.06.11 12:10
|sell
|1.70
|usdchf
|1.2371
|1.2471
|1.2171
|2007.06.13 13:22
|1.2471
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.12
|-1 363.16
|10304851
|2007.06.11 12:31
|buy
|1.60
|eurchf
|1.6523
|1.6626
|1.6723
|2007.06.19 10:59
|1.6626
|0.00
|0.00
|32.94
|1 328.92
|10305015
|2007.06.11 12:41
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3349
|1.3391
|1.3549
|2007.06.19 12:00
|1.3391
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.80
|630.00
|10305729
|2007.06.11 13:31
|buy
|1.40
|usdcad
|1.0628
|1.0695
|1.0828
|2007.06.13 16:06
|1.0695
|0.00
|0.00
|4.48
|877.13
|10306277
|2007.06.11 13:52
|buy
|1.40
|gbpchf
|2.4364
|2.4518
|2.4564
|2007.06.12 21:06
|2.4564
|0.00
|0.00
|12.10
|2 254.79
|10441099
|2007.06.18 07:12
|sell
|1.80
|gbpjpy
|244.30
|245.30
|242.30
|2007.06.18 23:26
|245.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 455.25
|10489061
|2007.06.19 18:30
|sell
|2.10
|usdchf
|1.2400
|1.2500
|1.2200
|2007.06.20 16:22
|1.2363
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.03
|628.49
|10491315
|2007.06.19 20:10
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|165.68
|164.68
|167.68
|2007.06.20 16:23
|165.85
|0.00
|0.00
|10.71
|275.33
|10517783
|2007.06.20 18:50
|sell
|2.10
|eurchf
|1.6612
|1.6547
|1.6412
|2007.06.28 01:56
|1.6547
|0.00
|0.00
|-143.08
|1 109.94
|10518061
|2007.06.20 19:10
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9935
|1.9950
|2.0135
|2007.06.22 17:48
|1.9950
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|300.00
|10518129
|2007.06.20 19:15
|sell
|1.90
|eurgbp
|0.6732
|0.6832
|0.6532
|2007.07.06 20:58
|0.6776
|0.00
|0.00
|116.51
|-1 681.53
|10760869
|2007.07.02 10:11
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|166.41
|166.71
|168.41
|2007.07.03 10:32
|166.71
|0.00
|0.00
|10.78
|489.91
|10761107
|2007.07.02 10:20
|sell
|1.90
|eurchf
|1.6524
|1.6511
|1.6324
|2007.07.02 18:00
|1.6511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|203.88
|10761606
|2007.07.02 10:31
|sell
|1.90
|usdchf
|1.2191
|1.2140
|1.1991
|2007.07.03 10:14
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.08
|798.19
|10762217
|2007.07.02 10:40
|sell
|1.80
|gbpchf
|2.4479
|2.4374
|2.4279
|2007.07.02 16:57
|2.4374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 558.89
|10762733
|2007.07.02 10:50
|buy
|1.60
|gbpjpy
|246.78
|247.15
|248.78
|2007.07.03 10:01
|247.15
|0.00
|0.00
|20.52
|483.19
|10912881
|2007.07.09 13:41
|sell
|2.30
|usdchf
|1.2166
|1.2049
|1.1966
|2007.07.11 12:33
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.29
|2 233.38
|10913212
|2007.07.09 13:51
|buy
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3631
|1.3736
|1.3831
|2007.07.11 03:18
|1.3736
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.56
|2 310.00
|10913275
|2007.07.09 13:55
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|2.0144
|2.0296
|2.0344
|2007.07.11 14:44
|2.0344
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|4 000.00
|10915365
|2007.07.09 15:35
|buy
|1.80
|eurchf
|1.6580
|1.6480
|1.6780
|2007.07.13 18:39
|1.6575
|0.00
|0.00
|28.64
|-74.88
|0.00
|0.00
|42.35
|14 681.08
|Closed P/L:
|14 723.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10913589
|2007.07.09 14:10
|buy
|1.90
|audusd
|0.8606
|0.8695
|0.8806
|0.8744
|0.00
|0.00
|11.97
|2 622.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.97
|2 622.00
|Floating P/L:
|2 633.97
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|14 723.43
|Floating P/L:
|2 633.97
|Margin:
|1 635.14
|Balance:
|64 723.43
|Equity:
|67 357.40
|Free Margin:
|65 722.26
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|20 812.17
|Gross Loss:
|6 088.74
|Total Net Profit:
|14 723.43
|Profit Factor:
|3.42
|Expected Payoff:
|640.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 637.95
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 957.92 (3.84%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.84% (1 957.92)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (70.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (84.62%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (78.26%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (21.74%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4 003.20
|loss trade:
|-1 637.95
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 156.23
|loss trade:
|-1 217.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (8 770.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 637.95)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|8 770.50 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 637.95 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1