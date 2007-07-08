Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1537052 Name: Micronotch v4 Currency: USD 2007 July 9, 21:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
420707812007.07.08 23:57balanceDeposit5 000.00
421177842007.07.09 06:16buy0.01gbpusd2.01011.96012.01972007.07.09 07:002.01170.000.000.001.60
420770842007.07.09 01:04buy0.01gbpusd2.01151.96152.02112007.07.09 07:002.01170.000.000.000.20
420776532007.07.09 01:08buy0.01gbpusd2.01091.96092.02052007.07.09 07:002.01170.000.000.000.80
420785072007.07.09 01:10buy0.01gbpusd2.01051.96052.02012007.07.09 07:002.01170.000.000.001.20
421163742007.07.09 06:14buy0.01eurusd1.36141.31141.37122007.07.09 07:121.36280.000.000.001.40
420783832007.07.09 01:10buy0.01eurusd1.36181.31181.37162007.07.09 07:131.36270.000.000.000.90
420742372007.07.09 00:25buy0.01eurusd1.36241.31241.37222007.07.09 07:131.36270.000.000.000.30
420773892007.07.09 01:07buy0.01eurusd1.36211.31211.37192007.07.09 07:131.36270.000.000.000.60
420716302007.07.09 00:02buy0.01gbpusd2.01181.96182.02142007.07.09 07:402.01330.000.000.001.50
420730842007.07.09 00:15buy0.01gbpusd2.01211.96212.02172007.07.09 08:042.01370.000.000.001.60
421388582007.07.09 07:40buy0.01gbpusd2.01301.96302.02262007.07.09 08:042.01370.000.000.000.70
421312252007.07.09 07:14buy0.01gbpusd2.01251.96252.02192007.07.09 08:042.01370.000.000.001.20
421513732007.07.09 08:32buy0.01gbpusd2.01241.96242.02202007.07.09 08:412.01410.000.000.001.70
421467812007.07.09 08:12buy0.01gbpusd2.01351.96352.02312007.07.09 08:412.01440.000.000.000.90
421510792007.07.09 08:31buy0.01gbpusd2.01311.96312.02252007.07.09 08:412.01440.000.000.001.30
421394152007.07.09 07:41buy0.01gbpusd2.01391.96392.02342007.07.09 08:412.01440.000.000.000.50
421875142007.07.09 12:16buy0.01gbpusd2.01361.96362.02322007.07.09 13:472.01520.000.000.001.60
421506542007.07.09 08:30buy0.01gbpusd2.01441.96442.02312007.07.09 13:472.01530.000.000.000.90
421671002007.07.09 09:49buy0.01gbpusd2.01411.96412.02372007.07.09 13:472.01530.000.000.001.20
421536122007.07.09 08:42buy0.01gbpusd2.01491.96492.02452007.07.09 13:472.01530.000.000.000.40
421971912007.07.09 13:20buy0.01eurusd1.36181.31181.37162007.07.09 14:501.36320.000.000.001.40
421872602007.07.09 12:15buy0.01eurusd1.36211.31211.37192007.07.09 14:501.36320.000.000.001.10
420716082007.07.09 00:02buy0.01eurusd1.36271.31271.37252007.07.09 14:501.36320.000.000.000.50
421432902007.07.09 07:55buy0.01eurusd1.36241.31241.37222007.07.09 14:501.36320.000.000.000.80
421307682007.07.09 07:13buy0.01eurusd1.36301.31301.37282007.07.09 14:501.36320.000.000.000.20
422067372007.07.09 14:13buy0.01gbpusd2.01481.96482.02442007.07.09 15:472.01640.000.000.001.60
422057842007.07.09 14:03buy0.01gbpusd2.01531.96532.02492007.07.09 15:522.01690.000.000.001.60
  0.00 0.00 0.00 27.70
Closed P/L: 27.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
421330922007.07.09 07:20buy0.01eurusd1.36331.31331.3731 1.36270.000.00-0.06-0.60
421353392007.07.09 07:27buy0.01eurusd1.36361.31361.3734 1.36270.000.00-0.06-0.90
421360572007.07.09 07:29buy0.01eurusd1.36391.31391.3737 1.36270.000.00-0.06-1.20
421543252007.07.09 08:43buy0.01gbpusd2.01571.96572.0253 2.01470.000.000.00-1.00
421551702007.07.09 08:45buy0.01gbpusd2.01611.96612.0251 2.01470.000.000.00-1.40
422117992007.07.09 14:58buy0.01eurusd1.36291.31291.3727 1.36270.000.00-0.06-0.20
422142832007.07.09 15:22buy0.01eurusd1.36261.31261.3724 1.36270.000.00-0.060.10
422149342007.07.09 15:27buy0.01eurusd1.36231.31231.3721 1.36270.000.00-0.060.40
422176032007.07.09 15:47buy0.01gbpusd2.01671.96672.0263 2.01470.000.000.00-2.00
422183932007.07.09 15:52buy0.01gbpusd2.01721.96722.0268 2.01470.000.000.00-2.50
422229972007.07.09 16:32buy0.01eurusd1.36191.31191.3717 1.36270.000.00-0.060.80
422319782007.07.09 18:59buy0.01gbpusd2.01521.96522.0248 2.01470.000.000.00-0.50
422370112007.07.09 20:21buy0.01gbpusd2.01491.96492.0245 2.01470.000.000.00-0.20
  0.00 0.00 -0.42 -9.20
 Floating P/L: -9.62
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 27.70 Floating P/L: -9.62 Margin: 65.00
Balance: 5 027.70 Equity: 5 018.08 Free Margin: 4 953.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 27.70 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 27.70
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 27 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 27 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1.70 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1.03 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 27 (27.70) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 27.70 (27) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 27 consecutive losses: 0