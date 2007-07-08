|Account: 1537052
|Name: Micronotch v4
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 9, 21:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|42070781
|2007.07.08 23:57
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|42117784
|2007.07.09 06:16
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0101
|1.9601
|2.0197
|2007.07.09 07:00
|2.0117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|42077084
|2007.07.09 01:04
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0115
|1.9615
|2.0211
|2007.07.09 07:00
|2.0117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|42077653
|2007.07.09 01:08
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0109
|1.9609
|2.0205
|2007.07.09 07:00
|2.0117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|42078507
|2007.07.09 01:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0105
|1.9605
|2.0201
|2007.07.09 07:00
|2.0117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|42116374
|2007.07.09 06:14
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3614
|1.3114
|1.3712
|2007.07.09 07:12
|1.3628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|42078383
|2007.07.09 01:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3618
|1.3118
|1.3716
|2007.07.09 07:13
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|42074237
|2007.07.09 00:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3624
|1.3124
|1.3722
|2007.07.09 07:13
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|42077389
|2007.07.09 01:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3621
|1.3121
|1.3719
|2007.07.09 07:13
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|42071630
|2007.07.09 00:02
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0118
|1.9618
|2.0214
|2007.07.09 07:40
|2.0133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|42073084
|2007.07.09 00:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0121
|1.9621
|2.0217
|2007.07.09 08:04
|2.0137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|42138858
|2007.07.09 07:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0130
|1.9630
|2.0226
|2007.07.09 08:04
|2.0137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|42131225
|2007.07.09 07:14
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0125
|1.9625
|2.0219
|2007.07.09 08:04
|2.0137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|42151373
|2007.07.09 08:32
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0124
|1.9624
|2.0220
|2007.07.09 08:41
|2.0141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|42146781
|2007.07.09 08:12
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0135
|1.9635
|2.0231
|2007.07.09 08:41
|2.0144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|42151079
|2007.07.09 08:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0131
|1.9631
|2.0225
|2007.07.09 08:41
|2.0144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|42139415
|2007.07.09 07:41
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0139
|1.9639
|2.0234
|2007.07.09 08:41
|2.0144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|42187514
|2007.07.09 12:16
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0136
|1.9636
|2.0232
|2007.07.09 13:47
|2.0152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|42150654
|2007.07.09 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0144
|1.9644
|2.0231
|2007.07.09 13:47
|2.0153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|42167100
|2007.07.09 09:49
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0141
|1.9641
|2.0237
|2007.07.09 13:47
|2.0153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|42153612
|2007.07.09 08:42
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0149
|1.9649
|2.0245
|2007.07.09 13:47
|2.0153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|42197191
|2007.07.09 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3618
|1.3118
|1.3716
|2007.07.09 14:50
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|42187260
|2007.07.09 12:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3621
|1.3121
|1.3719
|2007.07.09 14:50
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|42071608
|2007.07.09 00:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3627
|1.3127
|1.3725
|2007.07.09 14:50
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|42143290
|2007.07.09 07:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3624
|1.3124
|1.3722
|2007.07.09 14:50
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|42130768
|2007.07.09 07:13
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3630
|1.3130
|1.3728
|2007.07.09 14:50
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|42206737
|2007.07.09 14:13
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0148
|1.9648
|2.0244
|2007.07.09 15:47
|2.0164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|42205784
|2007.07.09 14:03
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0153
|1.9653
|2.0249
|2007.07.09 15:52
|2.0169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.70
|Closed P/L:
|27.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|42133092
|2007.07.09 07:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3633
|1.3133
|1.3731
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.60
|42135339
|2007.07.09 07:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3636
|1.3136
|1.3734
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.90
|42136057
|2007.07.09 07:29
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3639
|1.3139
|1.3737
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-1.20
|42154325
|2007.07.09 08:43
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0157
|1.9657
|2.0253
|2.0147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|42155170
|2007.07.09 08:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0161
|1.9661
|2.0251
|2.0147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|42211799
|2007.07.09 14:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3629
|1.3129
|1.3727
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.20
|42214283
|2007.07.09 15:22
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3626
|1.3126
|1.3724
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.10
|42214934
|2007.07.09 15:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3623
|1.3123
|1.3721
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.40
|42217603
|2007.07.09 15:47
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0167
|1.9667
|2.0263
|2.0147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|42218393
|2007.07.09 15:52
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0172
|1.9672
|2.0268
|2.0147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|42222997
|2007.07.09 16:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3619
|1.3119
|1.3717
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.80
|42231978
|2007.07.09 18:59
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0152
|1.9652
|2.0248
|2.0147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|42237011
|2007.07.09 20:21
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0149
|1.9649
|2.0245
|2.0147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|-9.20
|Floating P/L:
|-9.62
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|27.70
|Floating P/L:
|-9.62
|Margin:
|65.00
|Balance:
|5 027.70
|Equity:
|5 018.08
|Free Margin:
|4 953.08
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|27.70
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|27.70
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1.03
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|27 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.70
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.03
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|27 (27.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|27.70 (27)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|27
|consecutive losses:
|0