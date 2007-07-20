FXDD

Account: 903336 Name: Forex-worx EA1 Martingale2 Currency: USD 2007 July 25, 19:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
99990942007.07.20 20:00balanceDeposit10 000.00
99991672007.07.20 20:03sell0.10eurusd1.38170.00001.37772007.07.25 10:311.37770.000.001.0840.00
100001952007.07.20 21:21buy0.10gbpusd2.05550.00002.05952007.07.23 08:562.05950.000.000.1540.00
100001982007.07.20 21:21sell0.10gbpjpy249.100.00248.702007.07.23 01:28249.550.000.00-3.06-37.06
100002052007.07.20 21:22buy0.10usdjpy121.240.00121.642007.07.23 00:16121.640.000.001.2332.88
100002142007.07.20 21:24sell0.10usdcad1.04710.00001.04312007.07.23 12:311.04310.000.00-0.5538.35
100018092007.07.23 00:01sell0.20gbpjpy249.950.00249.552007.07.23 01:28249.550.000.000.0065.89
100034862007.07.23 00:16buy0.10usdjpy121.670.00122.072007.07.23 13:02121.450.000.000.00-18.11
100050822007.07.23 01:28sell0.10gbpjpy249.450.00249.052007.07.23 03:54249.050.000.000.0033.02
100055642007.07.23 01:58buy0.20usdjpy121.360.00121.762007.07.23 13:02121.450.000.000.0014.82
100070932007.07.23 03:54sell0.10gbpjpy248.970.00248.572007.07.23 13:23249.490.000.000.00-42.88
100071712007.07.23 03:57buy0.40usdjpy121.050.00121.452007.07.23 13:02121.450.000.000.00131.74
100098322007.07.23 05:35sell0.20gbpjpy249.280.00248.882007.07.23 07:37248.880.000.000.0066.12
100131832007.07.23 08:57buy0.10gbpusd2.05960.00002.06362007.07.24 03:202.06060.000.000.1510.00
100191382007.07.23 12:31sell0.10usdcad1.04260.00001.03862007.07.24 15:311.03860.000.00-0.5538.52
100193872007.07.23 12:36sell0.20gbpjpy249.580.00249.182007.07.23 13:23249.490.000.000.0014.85
100194502007.07.23 12:38buy0.20gbpusd2.05660.00002.06062007.07.24 03:202.06060.000.000.3080.00
100206252007.07.23 13:02buy0.10usdjpy121.490.00121.892007.07.24 13:28120.860.000.001.23-52.13
100206822007.07.23 13:03sell0.40gbpjpy249.890.00249.492007.07.23 13:23249.490.000.000.00131.96
100214512007.07.23 13:35sell0.10gbpjpy249.400.00249.002007.07.23 23:18249.320.000.000.006.61
100215792007.07.23 13:41buy0.20usdjpy121.180.00121.582007.07.24 13:28120.860.000.002.46-52.95
100244742007.07.23 15:47sell0.20gbpjpy249.710.00249.312007.07.23 23:18249.310.000.000.0066.05
100287912007.07.23 19:16sell0.20usdcad1.04600.00001.04202007.07.24 15:301.04200.000.00-1.1176.78
100308022007.07.23 23:18sell0.10gbpjpy249.260.00248.862007.07.24 03:13248.860.000.00-3.1433.10
100343772007.07.24 03:12buy0.40usdjpy120.880.00121.282007.07.24 13:28120.840.000.000.00-13.24
100344292007.07.24 03:13sell0.10gbpjpy248.740.00248.342007.07.24 22:06248.340.000.000.0033.25
100348342007.07.24 03:20buy0.10gbpusd2.06120.00002.06522007.07.24 08:522.06520.000.000.0040.00
100354942007.07.24 03:31buy0.80usdjpy120.570.00120.972007.07.24 13:27120.830.000.000.00172.14
100424472007.07.24 08:42sell0.20gbpjpy249.050.00248.652007.07.24 10:49248.650.000.000.0066.36
100433172007.07.24 09:10sell0.10gbpusd2.06350.00002.05952007.07.25 03:242.05950.000.00-0.3640.00
100790412007.07.24 18:06sell0.10usdjpy120.640.00120.242007.07.24 22:14120.240.000.000.0033.27
100791372007.07.24 18:10buy0.10usdcad1.03830.00001.04232007.07.25 15:401.03920.000.000.338.66
100813322007.07.24 20:03buy0.20usdcad1.03520.00001.03922007.07.25 15:401.03920.000.000.6776.98
100827922007.07.24 22:06sell0.10gbpjpy248.270.00247.872007.07.24 22:34247.870.000.000.0033.27
  0.00 0.00 -1.17 1 208.25
Closed P/L: 1 207.08
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 207.08 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 207.08 Equity: 11 207.08 Free Margin: 11 207.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 422.82 Gross Loss: 215.74 Total Net Profit: 1 207.08
Profit Factor: 6.60 Expected Payoff: 36.58  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 114.63 (1.05%) Relative Drawdown: 1.05% (114.63)
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 19 (89.47%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (81.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (18.18%)
Largest profit trade: 172.14 loss trade: -50.90
Average profit trade: 52.70 loss trade: -35.96
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (380.79) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-114.63)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 471.57 (8) consecutive loss (count): -114.63 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2