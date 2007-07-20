|Account: 903336
|Name: Forex-worx EA1 Martingale2
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 25, 19:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9999094
|2007.07.20 20:00
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|9999167
|2007.07.20 20:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3817
|0.0000
|1.3777
|2007.07.25 10:31
|1.3777
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|40.00
|10000195
|2007.07.20 21:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0555
|0.0000
|2.0595
|2007.07.23 08:56
|2.0595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|40.00
|10000198
|2007.07.20 21:21
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|249.10
|0.00
|248.70
|2007.07.23 01:28
|249.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.06
|-37.06
|10000205
|2007.07.20 21:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.24
|0.00
|121.64
|2007.07.23 00:16
|121.64
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|32.88
|10000214
|2007.07.20 21:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0471
|0.0000
|1.0431
|2007.07.23 12:31
|1.0431
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|38.35
|10001809
|2007.07.23 00:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|249.95
|0.00
|249.55
|2007.07.23 01:28
|249.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.89
|10003486
|2007.07.23 00:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.67
|0.00
|122.07
|2007.07.23 13:02
|121.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.11
|10005082
|2007.07.23 01:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|249.45
|0.00
|249.05
|2007.07.23 03:54
|249.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.02
|10005564
|2007.07.23 01:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.36
|0.00
|121.76
|2007.07.23 13:02
|121.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.82
|10007093
|2007.07.23 03:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|248.97
|0.00
|248.57
|2007.07.23 13:23
|249.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.88
|10007171
|2007.07.23 03:57
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|121.05
|0.00
|121.45
|2007.07.23 13:02
|121.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|131.74
|10009832
|2007.07.23 05:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|249.28
|0.00
|248.88
|2007.07.23 07:37
|248.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.12
|10013183
|2007.07.23 08:57
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0596
|0.0000
|2.0636
|2007.07.24 03:20
|2.0606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|10.00
|10019138
|2007.07.23 12:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0426
|0.0000
|1.0386
|2007.07.24 15:31
|1.0386
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|38.52
|10019387
|2007.07.23 12:36
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|249.58
|0.00
|249.18
|2007.07.23 13:23
|249.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.85
|10019450
|2007.07.23 12:38
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0566
|0.0000
|2.0606
|2007.07.24 03:20
|2.0606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|80.00
|10020625
|2007.07.23 13:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.49
|0.00
|121.89
|2007.07.24 13:28
|120.86
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|-52.13
|10020682
|2007.07.23 13:03
|sell
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|249.89
|0.00
|249.49
|2007.07.23 13:23
|249.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|131.96
|10021451
|2007.07.23 13:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|249.40
|0.00
|249.00
|2007.07.23 23:18
|249.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.61
|10021579
|2007.07.23 13:41
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.18
|0.00
|121.58
|2007.07.24 13:28
|120.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2.46
|-52.95
|10024474
|2007.07.23 15:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|249.71
|0.00
|249.31
|2007.07.23 23:18
|249.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.05
|10028791
|2007.07.23 19:16
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0460
|0.0000
|1.0420
|2007.07.24 15:30
|1.0420
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|76.78
|10030802
|2007.07.23 23:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|249.26
|0.00
|248.86
|2007.07.24 03:13
|248.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.14
|33.10
|10034377
|2007.07.24 03:12
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|120.88
|0.00
|121.28
|2007.07.24 13:28
|120.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.24
|10034429
|2007.07.24 03:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|248.74
|0.00
|248.34
|2007.07.24 22:06
|248.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.25
|10034834
|2007.07.24 03:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0612
|0.0000
|2.0652
|2007.07.24 08:52
|2.0652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|10035494
|2007.07.24 03:31
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|120.57
|0.00
|120.97
|2007.07.24 13:27
|120.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.14
|10042447
|2007.07.24 08:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|249.05
|0.00
|248.65
|2007.07.24 10:49
|248.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.36
|10043317
|2007.07.24 09:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0635
|0.0000
|2.0595
|2007.07.25 03:24
|2.0595
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|40.00
|10079041
|2007.07.24 18:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.64
|0.00
|120.24
|2007.07.24 22:14
|120.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.27
|10079137
|2007.07.24 18:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0383
|0.0000
|1.0423
|2007.07.25 15:40
|1.0392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|8.66
|10081332
|2007.07.24 20:03
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0352
|0.0000
|1.0392
|2007.07.25 15:40
|1.0392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|76.98
|10082792
|2007.07.24 22:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|248.27
|0.00
|247.87
|2007.07.24 22:34
|247.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.27
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.17
|1 208.25
|Closed P/L:
|1 207.08
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 207.08
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 207.08
|Equity:
|11 207.08
|Free Margin:
|11 207.08
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 422.82
|Gross Loss:
|215.74
|Total Net Profit:
|1 207.08
|Profit Factor:
|6.60
|Expected Payoff:
|36.58
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|114.63 (1.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.05% (114.63)
|
|Total Trades:
|33
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (89.47%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|172.14
|loss trade:
|-50.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|52.70
|loss trade:
|-35.96
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (380.79)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-114.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|471.57 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-114.63 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2