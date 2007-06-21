|Account: 878011
|Name: Terminator
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 10, 22:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9363608
|2007.06.21 09:21
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|9377842
|2007.06.21 20:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0749
|0.0000
|1.1157
|2007.06.29 18:00
|1.0636
|0.00
|0.00
|8.24
|-106.24
|9381580
|2007.06.22 03:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|165.81
|166.63
|172.71
|2007.06.22 17:01
|166.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.10
|9386613
|2007.06.22 09:14
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8491
|0.0000
|0.8851
|2007.06.28 16:11
|0.8462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-29.00
|9399729
|2007.06.22 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|166.89
|0.00
|172.47
|2007.06.28 01:29
|165.58
|0.00
|0.00
|6.61
|-106.45
|9446364
|2007.06.26 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|165.41
|0.00
|170.99
|2007.06.28 01:29
|165.58
|0.00
|0.00
|4.41
|13.81
|9462834
|2007.06.27 02:19
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8431
|0.0000
|0.8791
|2007.06.28 16:11
|0.8463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|32.00
|9477420
|2007.06.27 10:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|164.48
|0.00
|170.06
|2007.06.28 01:29
|165.58
|0.00
|0.00
|6.61
|178.76
|9498255
|2007.06.27 21:10
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8365
|0.0000
|0.8725
|2007.06.28 16:11
|0.8463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|196.00
|9503782
|2007.06.28 03:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0004
|2.0082
|2.0672
|2007.07.02 08:56
|2.0104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|100.00
|9509040
|2007.06.28 08:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0675
|0.0000
|1.1083
|2007.06.29 18:00
|1.0636
|0.00
|0.00
|4.81
|-36.67
|9528866
|2007.06.28 23:59
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0596
|0.0000
|1.1004
|2007.06.29 18:00
|1.0636
|0.00
|0.00
|9.62
|75.22
|9542536
|2007.06.29 13:02
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.0494
|0.0000
|1.0902
|2007.06.29 18:00
|1.0636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.53
|9569133
|2007.07.02 08:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0107
|2.0159
|2.0749
|2007.07.03 04:18
|2.0159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|52.00
|9658421
|2007.07.05 16:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|167.22
|168.02
|174.10
|2007.07.09 02:45
|168.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2.46
|83.42
|0.00
|0.00
|44.29
|936.48
|Closed P/L:
|980.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9658589
|2007.07.05 16:11
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8580
|0.0000
|0.8940
|0.8615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|35.00
|9379112
|2007.06.22 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6719
|0.0000
|0.6569
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|6.26
|-113.52
|9555252
|2007.06.29 19:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6745
|0.0000
|0.6595
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|3.33
|-60.81
|9652527
|2007.07.05 13:07
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6770
|0.0000
|0.6620
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|2.43
|-20.27
|9700266
|2007.07.09 06:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|168.40
|0.00
|173.98
|167.44
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|-78.72
|9363807
|2007.06.21 09:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|123.68
|0.00
|128.96
|121.96
|0.00
|0.00
|20.70
|-141.03
|9476131
|2007.06.27 09:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|122.67
|0.00
|127.95
|121.96
|0.00
|0.00
|15.86
|-58.22
|0.00
|0.00
|50.09
|-437.57
|Floating P/L:
|-387.48
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|980.77
|Floating P/L:
|-387.48
|Margin:
|482.09
|Balance:
|3 980.77
|Equity:
|3 593.29
|Free Margin:
|3 111.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 238.87
|Gross Loss:
|258.10
|Total Net Profit:
|980.77
|Profit Factor:
|4.80
|Expected Payoff:
|70.05
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|129.86 (3.35%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.35% (129.86)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|400.53
|loss trade:
|-99.84
|Average
|profit trade:
|123.89
|loss trade:
|-64.53
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (247.12)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-129.86)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|485.37 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-129.86 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1