FXDD

Account: 878011 Name: Terminator Currency: USD 2007 July 10, 22:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
93636082007.06.21 09:21balanceDeposit3 000.00
93778422007.06.21 20:39buy0.10usdcad1.07490.00001.11572007.06.29 18:001.06360.000.008.24-106.24
93815802007.06.22 03:49buy0.10eurjpy165.81166.63172.712007.06.22 17:01166.840.000.000.0083.10
93866132007.06.22 09:14buy0.10audusd0.84910.00000.88512007.06.28 16:110.84620.000.000.60-29.00
93997292007.06.22 17:01buy0.10eurjpy166.890.00172.472007.06.28 01:29165.580.000.006.61-106.45
94463642007.06.26 13:00buy0.10eurjpy165.410.00170.992007.06.28 01:29165.580.000.004.4113.81
94628342007.06.27 02:19buy0.10audusd0.84310.00000.87912007.06.28 16:110.84630.000.000.3032.00
94774202007.06.27 10:18buy0.20eurjpy164.480.00170.062007.06.28 01:29165.580.000.006.61178.76
94982552007.06.27 21:10buy0.20audusd0.83650.00000.87252007.06.28 16:110.84630.000.000.60196.00
95037822007.06.28 03:22buy0.10gbpusd2.00042.00822.06722007.07.02 08:562.01040.000.000.02100.00
95090402007.06.28 08:47buy0.10usdcad1.06750.00001.10832007.06.29 18:001.06360.000.004.81-36.67
95288662007.06.28 23:59buy0.20usdcad1.05960.00001.10042007.06.29 18:001.06360.000.009.6275.22
95425362007.06.29 13:02buy0.30usdcad1.04940.00001.09022007.06.29 18:001.06360.000.000.00400.53
95691332007.07.02 08:56buy0.10gbpusd2.01072.01592.07492007.07.03 04:182.01590.000.000.0152.00
96584212007.07.05 16:07buy0.10eurjpy167.22168.02174.102007.07.09 02:45168.250.000.002.4683.42
  0.00 0.00 44.29 936.48
Closed P/L: 980.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
96585892007.07.05 16:11buy0.10audusd0.85800.00000.8940 0.86150.000.000.2835.00
93791122007.06.22 00:00sell0.10eurgbp0.67190.00000.6569 0.67750.000.006.26-113.52
95552522007.06.29 19:59sell0.10eurgbp0.67450.00000.6595 0.67750.000.003.33-60.81
96525272007.07.05 13:07sell0.20eurgbp0.67700.00000.6620 0.67750.000.002.43-20.27
97002662007.07.09 06:25buy0.10eurjpy168.400.00173.98 167.440.000.001.23-78.72
93638072007.06.21 09:35buy0.10usdjpy123.680.00128.96 121.960.000.0020.70-141.03
94761312007.06.27 09:58buy0.10usdjpy122.670.00127.95 121.960.000.0015.86-58.22
  0.00 0.00 50.09 -437.57
 Floating P/L: -387.48
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 980.77 Floating P/L: -387.48 Margin: 482.09
Balance: 3 980.77 Equity: 3 593.29 Free Margin: 3 111.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 238.87 Gross Loss: 258.10 Total Net Profit: 980.77
Profit Factor: 4.80 Expected Payoff: 70.05  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 129.86 (3.35%) Relative Drawdown: 3.35% (129.86)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 400.53 loss trade: -99.84
Average profit trade: 123.89 loss trade: -64.53
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (247.12) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-129.86)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 485.37 (2) consecutive loss (count): -129.86 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1