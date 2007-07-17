FXDD

Account: 899358 Name: MetaTrader BG1 Currency: USD 2007 July 19, 13:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
98847992007.07.17 02:18balanceDeposit10 000.00
99411442007.07.18 18:04buy0.10eurusd1.38190.00000.00002007.07.19 12:151.38290.000.00-1.7410.00
99415342007.07.18 18:14sell0.20usdjpy121.900.000.002007.07.18 18:19121.830.000.000.0011.49
99444352007.07.18 21:39buy0.20eurusd1.38030.00000.00002007.07.19 01:011.38090.000.00-3.4812.00
99448822007.07.18 22:13sell0.20usdjpy121.900.000.002007.07.19 01:02121.820.000.00-8.4213.13
99474432007.07.19 01:19buy0.20eurusd1.38030.00000.00002007.07.19 01:381.38080.000.000.0010.00
99474832007.07.19 01:21sell0.20usdjpy121.900.000.002007.07.19 11:14121.830.000.000.0011.49
99480782007.07.19 02:19buy0.20eurusd1.38030.00000.00002007.07.19 03:141.38080.000.000.0010.00
99492022007.07.19 03:42buy0.20gbpusd2.05230.00000.00002007.07.19 06:302.05280.000.000.0010.00
99497722007.07.19 04:15buy0.20eurusd1.38030.00000.00002007.07.19 09:301.38080.000.000.0010.00
99526922007.07.19 08:14buy0.20gbpusd2.05230.00000.00002007.07.19 09:282.05280.000.000.0010.00
99530772007.07.19 08:54buy0.40eurusd1.37880.00000.00002007.07.19 09:001.37910.000.000.0012.00
99542742007.07.19 09:43buy0.20eurusd1.38030.00000.00002007.07.19 10:021.38080.000.000.0010.00
99555942007.07.19 10:54buy0.20eurusd1.38030.00000.00002007.07.19 11:261.38080.000.000.0010.00
99568022007.07.19 11:34buy0.40gbpusd2.05010.00000.00002007.07.19 11:412.05040.000.000.0012.00
99571672007.07.19 11:45buy0.40gbpusd2.05000.00000.00002007.07.19 11:532.05030.000.000.0012.00
99577862007.07.19 11:59buy0.40gbpusd2.05010.00000.00002007.07.19 12:192.05040.000.000.0012.00
99597002007.07.19 12:49sell0.40usdjpy122.060.000.002007.07.19 12:52122.020.000.000.0013.11
99597262007.07.19 12:49buy0.20eurusd1.38160.00000.00002007.07.19 13:061.38210.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 -13.64 199.22
Closed P/L: 185.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
99411352007.07.18 18:04buy0.10gbpusd2.05380.00000.0000 2.04970.000.000.46-41.00
99411472007.07.18 18:04sell0.10usdjpy121.750.000.00 121.910.000.00-4.21-13.12
99563712007.07.19 11:30buy0.20gbpusd2.05160.00000.0000 2.04970.000.000.00-38.00
99566262007.07.19 11:32sell0.20usdjpy121.900.000.00 121.910.000.000.00-1.64
99584182007.07.19 12:15buy0.10eurusd1.38310.00000.0000 1.38240.000.000.00-7.00
99595652007.07.19 12:43buy0.40gbpusd2.05010.00000.0000 2.04970.000.000.00-16.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.75 -116.76
 Floating P/L: -120.51
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 185.58 Floating P/L: -120.51 Margin: 1 874.05
Balance: 10 185.58 Equity: 10 065.07 Free Margin: 8 191.02
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 185.58 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 185.58
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 10.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 13.11 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 10.31 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (185.58) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 185.58 (18) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 18 consecutive losses: 0