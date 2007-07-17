|Account: 899358
|Name: MetaTrader BG1
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 19, 13:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9884799
|2007.07.17 02:18
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|9941144
|2007.07.18 18:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3819
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 12:15
|1.3829
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|10.00
|9941534
|2007.07.18 18:14
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.18 18:19
|121.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.49
|9944435
|2007.07.18 21:39
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 01:01
|1.3809
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.48
|12.00
|9944882
|2007.07.18 22:13
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.19 01:02
|121.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.42
|13.13
|9947443
|2007.07.19 01:19
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 01:38
|1.3808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|9947483
|2007.07.19 01:21
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.19 11:14
|121.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.49
|9948078
|2007.07.19 02:19
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 03:14
|1.3808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|9949202
|2007.07.19 03:42
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0523
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 06:30
|2.0528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|9949772
|2007.07.19 04:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 09:30
|1.3808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|9952692
|2007.07.19 08:14
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0523
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 09:28
|2.0528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|9953077
|2007.07.19 08:54
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3788
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 09:00
|1.3791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|9954274
|2007.07.19 09:43
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 10:02
|1.3808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|9955594
|2007.07.19 10:54
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 11:26
|1.3808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|9956802
|2007.07.19 11:34
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 11:41
|2.0504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|9957167
|2007.07.19 11:45
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0500
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 11:53
|2.0503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|9957786
|2007.07.19 11:59
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 12:19
|2.0504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|9959700
|2007.07.19 12:49
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|122.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.19 12:52
|122.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.11
|9959726
|2007.07.19 12:49
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3816
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 13:06
|1.3821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.64
|199.22
|Closed P/L:
|185.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9941135
|2007.07.18 18:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0538
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.0497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|-41.00
|9941147
|2007.07.18 18:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.75
|0.00
|0.00
|121.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.21
|-13.12
|9956371
|2007.07.19 11:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0516
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.0497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|9956626
|2007.07.19 11:32
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.90
|0.00
|0.00
|121.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.64
|9958418
|2007.07.19 12:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3831
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|9959565
|2007.07.19 12:43
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.0497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.75
|-116.76
|Floating P/L:
|-120.51
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|185.58
|Floating P/L:
|-120.51
|Margin:
|1 874.05
|Balance:
|10 185.58
|Equity:
|10 065.07
|Free Margin:
|8 191.02
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|185.58
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|185.58
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|10.31
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|13.11
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.31
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|18 (185.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|185.58 (18)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|18
|consecutive losses:
|0