Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1550199 Name: steven Currency: USD 2007 July 19, 23:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
439046442007.07.19 03:26balanceDeposit10 000.00
439049582007.07.19 03:29buy0.20usdchf1.20100.00000.00002007.07.19 17:571.20230.000.000.0021.63
439050302007.07.19 03:30sell0.20eurusd1.38000.00000.00002007.07.19 17:571.38120.000.000.00-24.00
439050352007.07.19 03:30buy0.20audjpy107.080.000.002007.07.19 17:57107.270.000.000.0031.14
439050552007.07.19 03:30sell0.20euraud1.57200.00000.00002007.07.19 17:571.57110.000.000.0015.83
439050662007.07.19 03:30sell0.20eurgbp0.67220.00000.00002007.07.19 17:570.67380.000.000.00-65.61
439050692007.07.19 03:31buy0.20eurjpy168.340.000.002007.07.19 17:57168.530.000.000.0031.14
439050972007.07.19 03:31buy0.20gbpchf2.46540.00000.00002007.07.19 17:572.46500.000.000.00-6.65
439051042007.07.19 03:32buy0.20usdcad1.04540.00000.00002007.07.19 17:571.04240.000.000.00-57.56
439051072007.07.19 03:32buy0.20nzdusd0.79260.00000.00002007.07.19 17:570.79260.000.000.000.00
439605792007.07.19 10:51buy0.40usdchf1.20020.00000.00002007.07.19 17:571.20230.000.000.0069.87
439605932007.07.19 10:52sell0.40eurusd1.38170.00000.00002007.07.19 17:571.38120.000.000.0020.00
439606102007.07.19 10:52buy0.40audjpy107.290.000.002007.07.19 17:57107.270.000.000.00-6.55
439606892007.07.19 10:52sell0.40euraud1.57130.00000.00002007.07.19 17:571.57110.000.000.007.03
439608002007.07.19 10:53sell0.40eurgbp0.67420.00000.00002007.07.19 17:570.67380.000.000.0032.81
439608112007.07.19 10:53buy0.40eurjpy168.590.000.002007.07.19 17:57168.530.000.000.00-19.67
439608192007.07.19 10:53buy0.40gbpchf2.45920.00000.00002007.07.19 17:572.46500.000.000.00192.96
439608402007.07.19 10:53buy0.40usdcad1.04470.00000.00002007.07.19 17:571.04240.000.000.00-88.26
439608782007.07.19 10:53buy0.40nzdusd0.79380.00000.00002007.07.19 17:570.79260.000.000.00-48.00
440178752007.07.19 17:58sell0.20eurusd1.38100.00000.00002007.07.19 23:031.37980.000.001.0824.00
440178882007.07.19 17:58buy0.20usdchf1.20270.00000.00002007.07.19 23:031.20390.000.001.7819.94
440178992007.07.19 17:58buy0.20audjpy107.360.000.002007.07.19 23:03107.460.000.002.1016.37
440179062007.07.19 17:58sell0.20euraud1.57030.00000.00002007.07.19 23:031.56800.000.001.8340.50
440179622007.07.19 17:58sell0.20eurgbp0.67340.00000.00002007.07.19 23:030.67370.000.000.98-12.30
440179772007.07.19 17:58buy0.20eurjpy168.580.000.002007.07.19 23:03168.490.000.001.70-14.74
440180032007.07.19 17:59buy0.20gbpchf2.46560.00000.00002007.07.19 23:032.46610.000.003.338.31
440181992007.07.19 17:59buy0.20usdcad1.04290.00000.00002007.07.19 23:031.04330.000.000.457.67
440182542007.07.19 17:59buy0.20nzdusd0.79360.00000.00002007.07.19 23:030.79340.000.000.65-4.00
  0.00 0.00 13.90 191.86
Closed P/L: 205.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 205.76 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 205.76 Equity: 10 205.76 Free Margin: 10 205.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 549.77 Gross Loss: 344.01 Total Net Profit: 205.76
Profit Factor: 1.60 Expected Payoff: 7.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 108.97 Maximal Drawdown: 200.47 (1.99%) Relative Drawdown: 1.99% (200.47)
 
Total Trades: 27 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (55.56%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (59.26%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (40.74%)
Largest profit trade: 192.96 loss trade: -88.26
Average profit trade: 34.36 loss trade: -31.27
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (86.81) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-145.82)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 212.96 (2) consecutive loss (count): -145.82 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2