|Account: 1550199
|Name: steven
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 19, 23:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|43904644
|2007.07.19 03:26
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|43904958
|2007.07.19 03:29
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2010
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|1.2023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.63
|43905030
|2007.07.19 03:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3800
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|1.3812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|43905035
|2007.07.19 03:30
|buy
|0.20
|audjpy
|107.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.19 17:57
|107.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.14
|43905055
|2007.07.19 03:30
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.5720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|1.5711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.83
|43905066
|2007.07.19 03:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6722
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|0.6738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.61
|43905069
|2007.07.19 03:31
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|168.34
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.19 17:57
|168.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.14
|43905097
|2007.07.19 03:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.4654
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|2.4650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.65
|43905104
|2007.07.19 03:32
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0454
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|1.0424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.56
|43905107
|2007.07.19 03:32
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7926
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|0.7926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43960579
|2007.07.19 10:51
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2002
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|1.2023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.87
|43960593
|2007.07.19 10:52
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3817
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|1.3812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|43960610
|2007.07.19 10:52
|buy
|0.40
|audjpy
|107.29
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.19 17:57
|107.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.55
|43960689
|2007.07.19 10:52
|sell
|0.40
|euraud
|1.5713
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|1.5711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.03
|43960800
|2007.07.19 10:53
|sell
|0.40
|eurgbp
|0.6742
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|0.6738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.81
|43960811
|2007.07.19 10:53
|buy
|0.40
|eurjpy
|168.59
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.19 17:57
|168.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.67
|43960819
|2007.07.19 10:53
|buy
|0.40
|gbpchf
|2.4592
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|2.4650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.96
|43960840
|2007.07.19 10:53
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.0447
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|1.0424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.26
|43960878
|2007.07.19 10:53
|buy
|0.40
|nzdusd
|0.7938
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 17:57
|0.7926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|44017875
|2007.07.19 17:58
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3810
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 23:03
|1.3798
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|24.00
|44017888
|2007.07.19 17:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2027
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 23:03
|1.2039
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|19.94
|44017899
|2007.07.19 17:58
|buy
|0.20
|audjpy
|107.36
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.19 23:03
|107.46
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|16.37
|44017906
|2007.07.19 17:58
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.5703
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 23:03
|1.5680
|0.00
|0.00
|1.83
|40.50
|44017962
|2007.07.19 17:58
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6734
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 23:03
|0.6737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|-12.30
|44017977
|2007.07.19 17:58
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|168.58
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.07.19 23:03
|168.49
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|-14.74
|44018003
|2007.07.19 17:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.4656
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 23:03
|2.4661
|0.00
|0.00
|3.33
|8.31
|44018199
|2007.07.19 17:59
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0429
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 23:03
|1.0433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|7.67
|44018254
|2007.07.19 17:59
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7936
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.07.19 23:03
|0.7934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.90
|191.86
|Closed P/L:
|205.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|205.76
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 205.76
|Equity:
|10 205.76
|Free Margin:
|10 205.76
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|549.77
|Gross Loss:
|344.01
|Total Net Profit:
|205.76
|Profit Factor:
|1.60
|Expected Payoff:
|7.62
|Absolute Drawdown:
|108.97
|Maximal Drawdown:
|200.47 (1.99%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.99% (200.47)
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (55.56%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (59.26%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (40.74%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|192.96
|loss trade:
|-88.26
|Average
|profit trade:
|34.36
|loss trade:
|-31.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (86.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-145.82)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|212.96 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-145.82 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2