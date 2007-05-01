|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.05.01 00:00 - 2007.06.19 00:00 (2007.05.01 - 2007.06.19)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Lotsize=1; intTakeProfit=999; intStopLoss=999; longbelow=20; shortabove=65; longcloseabove=30; shortclosebelow=70; rsiperiodM1=13; rsiperiodM5=13; rsiperiodM15=9; rsiperiodM30=8; rsiperiodH1=11; rsiperiodH4=13; slippage=3;
|Bars in test
|3789
|Ticks modelled
|108849
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|6439.04
|Gross profit
|8920.99
|Gross loss
|-2481.95
|Profit factor
|3.59
|Expected payoff
|257.56
|Absolute drawdown
|180.00
|Maximal drawdown
|1783.53 (9.98%)
|Relative drawdown
|9.98% (1783.53)
|Total trades
|25
|Short positions (won %)
|13 (76.92%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (83.33%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|20 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|5 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|884.64
|loss trade
|-1036.80
|Average
|profit trade
|446.05
|loss trade
|-496.39
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|8 (3535.68)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-1152.34)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|3535.68 (8)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1152.34 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.05.01 09:52
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.3657
|1.4656
|1.2658
|2
|2007.05.02 06:21
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.3569
|1.4656
|1.2658
|884.64
|10884.64
|3
|2007.05.02 06:21
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.3569
|1.2570
|1.4568
|4
|2007.05.02 16:17
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.3599
|1.2570
|1.4568
|300.00
|11184.64
|5
|2007.05.02 16:17
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.3599
|1.4598
|1.2600
|6
|2007.05.08 17:14
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.3534
|1.4598
|1.2600
|677.84
|11862.48
|7
|2007.05.08 17:14
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.3534
|1.2535
|1.4533
|8
|2007.05.09 16:15
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.3552
|1.2535
|1.4533
|173.27
|12035.75
|9
|2007.05.09 16:15
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.3552
|1.4551
|1.2553
|10
|2007.05.10 20:04
|close
|5
|1.00
|1.3467
|1.4551
|1.2553
|863.92
|12899.67
|11
|2007.05.10 20:04
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.3467
|1.2468
|1.4466
|12
|2007.05.11 15:30
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.3496
|1.2468
|1.4466
|283.27
|13182.94
|13
|2007.05.11 15:30
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.3496
|1.4495
|1.2497
|14
|2007.05.16 19:03
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.3516
|1.4495
|1.2497
|-186.08
|12996.86
|15
|2007.05.16 19:03
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.3516
|1.2517
|1.4515
|16
|2007.05.17 09:47
|close
|8
|1.00
|1.3539
|1.2517
|1.4515
|209.82
|13206.68
|17
|2007.05.17 09:47
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.3539
|1.4538
|1.2540
|18
|2007.05.17 15:38
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.3487
|1.4538
|1.2540
|520.00
|13726.68
|19
|2007.05.17 15:38
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.3487
|1.2488
|1.4486
|20
|2007.05.18 11:13
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.3509
|1.2488
|1.4486
|213.27
|13939.95
|21
|2007.05.18 11:13
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.3509
|1.4508
|1.2510
|22
|2007.05.21 13:29
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.3475
|1.4508
|1.2510
|344.64
|14284.59
|23
|2007.05.21 13:29
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.3475
|1.2476
|1.4474
|24
|2007.05.22 08:40
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.3465
|1.2476
|1.4474
|-106.73
|14177.86
|25
|2007.05.22 08:40
|sell
|13
|1.00
|1.3465
|1.4464
|1.2466
|26
|2007.05.23 10:51
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.3426
|1.4464
|1.2466
|394.64
|14572.50
|27
|2007.05.23 10:51
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.3426
|1.2427
|1.4425
|28
|2007.05.23 14:26
|close
|14
|1.00
|1.3464
|1.2427
|1.4425
|380.00
|14952.50
|29
|2007.05.23 14:26
|sell
|15
|1.00
|1.3464
|1.4463
|1.2465
|30
|2007.05.29 05:44
|close
|15
|1.00
|1.3421
|1.4463
|1.2465
|457.84
|15410.34
|31
|2007.05.29 05:44
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.3421
|1.2422
|1.4420
|32
|2007.05.29 10:55
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.3453
|1.2422
|1.4420
|320.00
|15730.34
|33
|2007.05.29 10:55
|sell
|17
|1.00
|1.3453
|1.4452
|1.2454
|34
|2007.06.01 15:30
|close
|17
|1.00
|1.3410
|1.4452
|1.2454
|453.20
|16183.54
|35
|2007.06.01 15:30
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.3410
|1.2411
|1.4409
|36
|2007.06.01 15:34
|close
|18
|1.00
|1.3451
|1.2411
|1.4409
|410.00
|16593.54
|37
|2007.06.01 15:34
|sell
|19
|1.00
|1.3451
|1.4450
|1.2452
|38
|2007.06.01 17:11
|close
|19
|1.00
|1.3394
|1.4450
|1.2452
|570.00
|17163.54
|39
|2007.06.01 17:11
|buy
|20
|1.00
|1.3394
|1.2395
|1.4393
|40
|2007.06.01 19:53
|close
|20
|1.00
|1.3449
|1.2395
|1.4393
|550.00
|17713.54
|41
|2007.06.01 19:53
|sell
|21
|1.00
|1.3449
|1.4448
|1.2450
|42
|2007.06.07 13:26
|close
|21
|1.00
|1.3467
|1.4448
|1.2450
|-152.16
|17561.38
|43
|2007.06.07 13:26
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.3467
|1.2468
|1.4466
|44
|2007.06.12 09:15
|close
|22
|1.00
|1.3369
|1.2468
|1.4466
|-1000.18
|16561.20
|45
|2007.06.12 09:15
|sell
|23
|1.00
|1.3369
|1.4368
|1.2370
|46
|2007.06.13 03:13
|close
|23
|1.00
|1.3294
|1.4368
|1.2370
|754.64
|17315.84
|47
|2007.06.13 03:13
|buy
|24
|1.00
|1.3294
|1.2295
|1.4293
|48
|2007.06.13 21:56
|close
|24
|1.00
|1.3310
|1.2295
|1.4293
|160.00
|17475.84
|49
|2007.06.13 21:56
|sell
|25
|1.00
|1.3310
|1.4309
|1.2311
|50
|2007.06.18 23:59
|close at stop
|25
|1.00
|1.3416
|1.4309
|1.2311
|-1036.80
|16439.04