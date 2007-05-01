Strategy Tester Report
X92 II Avg

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2007.05.01 00:00 - 2007.06.19 00:00 (2007.05.01 - 2007.06.19)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersLotsize=1; intTakeProfit=999; intStopLoss=999; longbelow=20; shortabove=65; longcloseabove=30; shortclosebelow=70; rsiperiodM1=13; rsiperiodM5=13; rsiperiodM15=9; rsiperiodM30=8; rsiperiodH1=11; rsiperiodH4=13; slippage=3;
Bars in test3789Ticks modelled108849Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit6439.04Gross profit8920.99Gross loss-2481.95
Profit factor3.59Expected payoff257.56
Absolute drawdown180.00Maximal drawdown1783.53 (9.98%)Relative drawdown9.98% (1783.53)
Total trades25Short positions (won %)13 (76.92%)Long positions (won %)12 (83.33%)
Profit trades (% of total)20 (80.00%)Loss trades (% of total)5 (20.00%)
Largestprofit trade884.64loss trade-1036.80
Averageprofit trade446.05loss trade-496.39
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)8 (3535.68)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-1152.34)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3535.68 (8)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1152.34 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.05.01 09:52sell11.001.36571.46561.2658
22007.05.02 06:21close11.001.35691.46561.2658884.6410884.64
32007.05.02 06:21buy21.001.35691.25701.4568
42007.05.02 16:17close21.001.35991.25701.4568300.0011184.64
52007.05.02 16:17sell31.001.35991.45981.2600
62007.05.08 17:14close31.001.35341.45981.2600677.8411862.48
72007.05.08 17:14buy41.001.35341.25351.4533
82007.05.09 16:15close41.001.35521.25351.4533173.2712035.75
92007.05.09 16:15sell51.001.35521.45511.2553
102007.05.10 20:04close51.001.34671.45511.2553863.9212899.67
112007.05.10 20:04buy61.001.34671.24681.4466
122007.05.11 15:30close61.001.34961.24681.4466283.2713182.94
132007.05.11 15:30sell71.001.34961.44951.2497
142007.05.16 19:03close71.001.35161.44951.2497-186.0812996.86
152007.05.16 19:03buy81.001.35161.25171.4515
162007.05.17 09:47close81.001.35391.25171.4515209.8213206.68
172007.05.17 09:47sell91.001.35391.45381.2540
182007.05.17 15:38close91.001.34871.45381.2540520.0013726.68
192007.05.17 15:38buy101.001.34871.24881.4486
202007.05.18 11:13close101.001.35091.24881.4486213.2713939.95
212007.05.18 11:13sell111.001.35091.45081.2510
222007.05.21 13:29close111.001.34751.45081.2510344.6414284.59
232007.05.21 13:29buy121.001.34751.24761.4474
242007.05.22 08:40close121.001.34651.24761.4474-106.7314177.86
252007.05.22 08:40sell131.001.34651.44641.2466
262007.05.23 10:51close131.001.34261.44641.2466394.6414572.50
272007.05.23 10:51buy141.001.34261.24271.4425
282007.05.23 14:26close141.001.34641.24271.4425380.0014952.50
292007.05.23 14:26sell151.001.34641.44631.2465
302007.05.29 05:44close151.001.34211.44631.2465457.8415410.34
312007.05.29 05:44buy161.001.34211.24221.4420
322007.05.29 10:55close161.001.34531.24221.4420320.0015730.34
332007.05.29 10:55sell171.001.34531.44521.2454
342007.06.01 15:30close171.001.34101.44521.2454453.2016183.54
352007.06.01 15:30buy181.001.34101.24111.4409
362007.06.01 15:34close181.001.34511.24111.4409410.0016593.54
372007.06.01 15:34sell191.001.34511.44501.2452
382007.06.01 17:11close191.001.33941.44501.2452570.0017163.54
392007.06.01 17:11buy201.001.33941.23951.4393
402007.06.01 19:53close201.001.34491.23951.4393550.0017713.54
412007.06.01 19:53sell211.001.34491.44481.2450
422007.06.07 13:26close211.001.34671.44481.2450-152.1617561.38
432007.06.07 13:26buy221.001.34671.24681.4466
442007.06.12 09:15close221.001.33691.24681.4466-1000.1816561.20
452007.06.12 09:15sell231.001.33691.43681.2370
462007.06.13 03:13close231.001.32941.43681.2370754.6417315.84
472007.06.13 03:13buy241.001.32941.22951.4293
482007.06.13 21:56close241.001.33101.22951.4293160.0017475.84
492007.06.13 21:56sell251.001.33101.43091.2311
502007.06.18 23:59close at stop251.001.34161.43091.2311-1036.8016439.04