Strategy Tester Report
Daily Runner v01 Std Account
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2007.01.02 00:00 - 2007.06.20 00:00 (2007.01.01 - 2007.06.20)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Lots=2; TrailingStop=0; Stop=30; TP=90; BE=30;
|Bars in test
|1877
|Ticks modelled
|595441
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|14285.00
|Total net profit
|4889.05
|Gross profit
|6971.55
|Gross loss
|-2082.50
|Profit factor
|3.35
|Expected payoff
|94.02
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|1032.50 (5.95%)
|Relative drawdown
|5.95% (1032.50)
|Total trades
|52
|Short positions (won %)
|21 (33.33%)
|Long positions (won %)
|31 (93.55%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|36 (69.23%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|16 (30.77%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|868.00
|loss trade
|-840.00
|Average
|profit trade
|193.65
|loss trade
|-130.16
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|13 (2845.05)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-168.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2845.05 (13)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-938.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.01.09 00:03
|buy stop
|1
|4.00
|1.9416
|1.9386
|1.9476
|2
|2007.01.09 01:05
|buy
|1
|4.00
|1.9416
|1.9386
|1.9476
|3
|2007.01.09 08:48
|close
|1
|2.00
|1.9446
|1.9386
|1.9476
|420.00
|14705.00
|4
|2007.01.09 08:48
|buy
|2
|2.00
|1.9416
|1.9386
|1.9476
|5
|2007.01.09 08:48
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.9447
|1.9386
|1.9476
|217.00
|14922.00
|6
|2007.01.09 08:48
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.9416
|1.9386
|1.9476
|7
|2007.01.09 08:48
|close
|3
|0.50
|1.9448
|1.9386
|1.9476
|112.00
|15034.00
|8
|2007.01.09 08:48
|buy
|4
|0.50
|1.9416
|1.9386
|1.9476
|9
|2007.01.09 08:48
|modify
|4
|0.50
|1.9416
|1.9420
|1.9476
|10
|2007.01.09 09:10
|s/l
|4
|0.50
|1.9420
|1.9420
|1.9476
|14.00
|15048.00
|11
|2007.01.10 07:00
|sell stop
|5
|4.00
|1.9365
|1.9395
|1.9305
|12
|2007.01.10 07:35
|sell
|5
|4.00
|1.9365
|1.9395
|1.9305
|13
|2007.01.10 07:35
|close
|5
|2.00
|1.9367
|1.9395
|1.9305
|-28.00
|15020.00
|14
|2007.01.10 07:35
|sell
|6
|2.00
|1.9365
|1.9395
|1.9305
|15
|2007.01.10 07:36
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.9368
|1.9395
|1.9305
|-21.00
|14999.00
|16
|2007.01.10 07:36
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.9365
|1.9395
|1.9305
|17
|2007.01.10 07:36
|close
|7
|0.50
|1.9369
|1.9395
|1.9305
|-14.00
|14985.00
|18
|2007.01.10 07:36
|sell
|8
|0.50
|1.9365
|1.9395
|1.9305
|19
|2007.01.10 08:00
|s/l
|8
|0.50
|1.9395
|1.9395
|1.9305
|-105.00
|14880.00
|20
|2007.01.12 07:00
|buy stop
|9
|1.00
|1.9455
|1.9425
|1.9515
|21
|2007.01.12 07:03
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.9455
|1.9425
|1.9515
|22
|2007.01.12 10:48
|close
|9
|0.50
|1.9486
|1.9425
|1.9515
|108.50
|14988.50
|23
|2007.01.12 10:48
|buy
|10
|0.50
|1.9455
|1.9425
|1.9515
|24
|2007.01.12 10:49
|modify
|10
|0.50
|1.9455
|1.9459
|1.9515
|25
|2007.01.12 14:30
|s/l
|10
|0.50
|1.9459
|1.9459
|1.9515
|14.00
|15002.50
|26
|2007.01.16 07:06
|buy stop
|11
|4.00
|1.9653
|1.9623
|1.9713
|27
|2007.01.16 07:07
|buy
|11
|4.00
|1.9653
|1.9623
|1.9713
|28
|2007.01.16 08:41
|close
|11
|2.00
|1.9684
|1.9623
|1.9713
|434.00
|15436.50
|29
|2007.01.16 08:41
|buy
|12
|2.00
|1.9653
|1.9623
|1.9713
|30
|2007.01.16 08:41
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.9684
|1.9623
|1.9713
|217.00
|15653.50
|31
|2007.01.16 08:41
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.9653
|1.9623
|1.9713
|32
|2007.01.16 08:42
|close
|13
|0.50
|1.9684
|1.9623
|1.9713
|108.50
|15762.00
|33
|2007.01.16 08:42
|buy
|14
|0.50
|1.9653
|1.9623
|1.9713
|34
|2007.01.16 08:42
|modify
|14
|0.50
|1.9653
|1.9657
|1.9713
|35
|2007.01.16 09:59
|s/l
|14
|0.50
|1.9657
|1.9657
|1.9713
|14.00
|15776.00
|36
|2007.01.18 00:01
|buy stop
|15
|4.00
|1.9727
|1.9697
|1.9787
|37
|2007.01.18 03:09
|buy
|15
|4.00
|1.9727
|1.9697
|1.9787
|38
|2007.01.18 09:04
|close
|15
|2.00
|1.9757
|1.9697
|1.9787
|420.00
|16196.00
|39
|2007.01.18 09:04
|buy
|16
|2.00
|1.9727
|1.9697
|1.9787
|40
|2007.01.18 09:04
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.9758
|1.9697
|1.9787
|217.00
|16413.00
|41
|2007.01.18 09:04
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.9727
|1.9697
|1.9787
|42
|2007.01.18 09:04
|close
|17
|0.50
|1.9761
|1.9697
|1.9787
|119.00
|16532.00
|43
|2007.01.18 09:04
|buy
|18
|0.50
|1.9727
|1.9697
|1.9787
|44
|2007.01.18 09:04
|modify
|18
|0.50
|1.9727
|1.9731
|1.9787
|45
|2007.01.18 10:18
|s/l
|18
|0.50
|1.9731
|1.9731
|1.9787
|14.00
|16546.00
|46
|2007.01.19 07:01
|buy stop
|19
|4.00
|1.9763
|1.9733
|1.9823
|47
|2007.01.19 07:29
|buy
|19
|4.00
|1.9763
|1.9733
|1.9823
|48
|2007.01.19 10:13
|s/l
|19
|4.00
|1.9733
|1.9733
|1.9823
|-840.00
|15706.00
|49
|2007.01.24 07:00
|buy stop
|20
|8.00
|1.9833
|1.9803
|1.9893
|50
|2007.04.13 03:31
|buy
|20
|8.00
|1.9833
|1.9803
|1.9893
|51
|2007.04.13 08:28
|close
|20
|4.00
|1.9864
|1.9803
|1.9893
|868.00
|16574.00
|52
|2007.04.13 08:28
|buy
|21
|4.00
|1.9833
|1.9803
|1.9893
|53
|2007.04.13 08:28
|close
|21
|2.00
|1.9864
|1.9803
|1.9893
|434.00
|17008.00
|54
|2007.04.13 08:28
|buy
|22
|2.00
|1.9833
|1.9803
|1.9893
|55
|2007.04.13 08:28
|close
|22
|1.00
|1.9865
|1.9803
|1.9893
|224.00
|17232.00
|56
|2007.04.13 08:28
|buy
|23
|1.00
|1.9833
|1.9803
|1.9893
|57
|2007.04.13 08:28
|close
|23
|0.50
|1.9866
|1.9803
|1.9893
|115.50
|17347.50
|58
|2007.04.13 08:28
|buy
|24
|0.50
|1.9833
|1.9803
|1.9893
|59
|2007.04.13 08:28
|modify
|24
|0.50
|1.9833
|1.9837
|1.9893
|60
|2007.04.13 16:39
|s/l
|24
|0.50
|1.9837
|1.9837
|1.9893
|14.00
|17361.50
|61
|2007.04.24 11:59
|sell stop
|25
|4.00
|1.9983
|2.0013
|1.9923
|62
|2007.04.26 11:59
|sell
|25
|4.00
|1.9983
|2.0013
|1.9923
|63
|2007.04.26 11:59
|close
|25
|2.00
|1.9985
|2.0013
|1.9923
|-28.00
|17333.50
|64
|2007.04.26 11:59
|sell
|26
|2.00
|1.9983
|2.0013
|1.9923
|65
|2007.04.26 11:59
|close
|26
|1.00
|1.9986
|2.0013
|1.9923
|-21.00
|17312.50
|66
|2007.04.26 11:59
|sell
|27
|1.00
|1.9983
|2.0013
|1.9923
|67
|2007.04.26 11:59
|close
|27
|0.50
|1.9987
|2.0013
|1.9923
|-14.00
|17298.50
|68
|2007.04.26 11:59
|sell
|28
|0.50
|1.9983
|2.0013
|1.9923
|69
|2007.04.26 11:59
|modify
|28
|0.50
|1.9983
|1.9979
|1.9923
|70
|2007.04.26 12:09
|s/l
|28
|0.50
|1.9979
|1.9979
|1.9923
|14.00
|17312.50
|71
|2007.05.02 07:54
|sell stop
|29
|4.00
|1.9963
|1.9993
|1.9903
|72
|2007.05.02 07:55
|sell
|29
|4.00
|1.9963
|1.9993
|1.9903
|73
|2007.05.02 07:55
|close
|29
|2.00
|1.9964
|1.9993
|1.9903
|-14.00
|17298.50
|74
|2007.05.02 07:55
|sell
|30
|2.00
|1.9963
|1.9993
|1.9903
|75
|2007.05.02 07:56
|close
|30
|1.00
|1.9963
|1.9993
|1.9903
|0.00
|17298.50
|76
|2007.05.02 07:56
|sell
|31
|1.00
|1.9963
|1.9993
|1.9903
|77
|2007.05.02 07:56
|close
|31
|0.50
|1.9964
|1.9993
|1.9903
|-3.50
|17295.00
|78
|2007.05.02 07:56
|sell
|32
|0.50
|1.9963
|1.9993
|1.9903
|79
|2007.05.02 08:11
|modify
|32
|0.50
|1.9963
|1.9959
|1.9903
|80
|2007.05.02 10:44
|s/l
|32
|0.50
|1.9959
|1.9959
|1.9903
|14.00
|17309.00
|81
|2007.05.04 07:00
|sell stop
|33
|4.00
|1.9853
|1.9883
|1.9793
|82
|2007.05.04 09:42
|sell
|33
|4.00
|1.9853
|1.9883
|1.9793
|83
|2007.05.04 09:42
|close
|33
|2.00
|1.9855
|1.9883
|1.9793
|-28.00
|17281.00
|84
|2007.05.04 09:42
|sell
|34
|2.00
|1.9853
|1.9883
|1.9793
|85
|2007.05.04 09:42
|close
|34
|1.00
|1.9856
|1.9883
|1.9793
|-21.00
|17260.00
|86
|2007.05.04 09:42
|sell
|35
|1.00
|1.9853
|1.9883
|1.9793
|87
|2007.05.04 09:42
|close
|35
|0.50
|1.9855
|1.9883
|1.9793
|-7.00
|17253.00
|88
|2007.05.04 09:42
|sell
|36
|0.50
|1.9853
|1.9883
|1.9793
|89
|2007.05.04 09:52
|modify
|36
|0.50
|1.9853
|1.9849
|1.9793
|90
|2007.05.04 09:52
|s/l
|36
|0.50
|1.9849
|1.9849
|1.9793
|14.00
|17267.00
|91
|2007.05.16 00:22
|buy stop
|37
|4.00
|1.9884
|1.9854
|1.9944
|92
|2007.05.23 16:26
|buy
|37
|4.00
|1.9884
|1.9854
|1.9944
|93
|2007.05.23 19:40
|s/l
|37
|4.00
|1.9854
|1.9854
|1.9944
|-840.00
|16427.00
|94
|2007.05.30 00:12
|sell stop
|38
|8.00
|1.9781
|1.9811
|1.9721
|95
|2007.05.30 08:50
|sell
|38
|8.00
|1.9781
|1.9811
|1.9721
|96
|2007.05.30 08:50
|close
|38
|4.00
|1.9784
|1.9811
|1.9721
|-84.00
|16343.00
|97
|2007.05.30 08:50
|sell
|39
|4.00
|1.9781
|1.9811
|1.9721
|98
|2007.05.30 08:50
|close
|39
|2.00
|1.9782
|1.9811
|1.9721
|-14.00
|16329.00
|99
|2007.05.30 08:50
|sell
|40
|2.00
|1.9781
|1.9811
|1.9721
|100
|2007.05.30 08:50
|close
|40
|1.00
|1.9780
|1.9811
|1.9721
|7.00
|16336.00
|101
|2007.05.30 08:50
|sell
|41
|1.00
|1.9781
|1.9811
|1.9721
|102
|2007.05.30 08:50
|close
|41
|0.50
|1.9781
|1.9811
|1.9721
|0.00
|16336.00
|103
|2007.05.30 08:50
|sell
|42
|0.50
|1.9781
|1.9811
|1.9721
|104
|2007.05.30 09:03
|modify
|42
|0.50
|1.9781
|1.9777
|1.9721
|105
|2007.05.30 09:05
|s/l
|42
|0.50
|1.9777
|1.9777
|1.9721
|14.00
|16350.00
|106
|2007.06.05 07:00
|buy stop
|43
|4.00
|1.9938
|1.9908
|1.9998
|107
|2007.06.05 09:18
|buy
|43
|4.00
|1.9938
|1.9908
|1.9998
|108
|2007.06.05 20:00
|close
|43
|4.00
|1.9938
|1.9908
|1.9998
|0.00
|16350.00
|109
|2007.06.12 10:34
|buy stop
|44
|8.00
|1.9717
|1.9687
|1.9777
|110
|2007.06.12 10:34
|buy
|44
|8.00
|1.9717
|1.9687
|1.9777
|111
|2007.06.12 14:22
|close
|44
|4.00
|1.9748
|1.9687
|1.9777
|868.00
|17218.00
|112
|2007.06.12 14:22
|buy
|45
|4.00
|1.9717
|1.9687
|1.9777
|113
|2007.06.12 14:23
|close
|45
|2.00
|1.9749
|1.9687
|1.9777
|448.00
|17666.00
|114
|2007.06.12 14:23
|buy
|46
|2.00
|1.9717
|1.9687
|1.9777
|115
|2007.06.12 14:23
|close
|46
|1.00
|1.9748
|1.9687
|1.9777
|217.00
|17883.00
|116
|2007.06.12 14:23
|buy
|47
|1.00
|1.9717
|1.9687
|1.9777
|117
|2007.06.12 14:23
|close
|47
|0.50
|1.9748
|1.9687
|1.9777
|108.50
|17991.50
|118
|2007.06.12 14:23
|buy
|48
|0.50
|1.9717
|1.9687
|1.9777
|119
|2007.06.12 14:24
|modify
|48
|0.50
|1.9717
|1.9721
|1.9777
|120
|2007.06.12 19:43
|t/p
|48
|0.50
|1.9777
|1.9721
|1.9777
|210.00
|18201.50
|121
|2007.06.18 00:03
|buy stop
|49
|4.00
|1.9789
|1.9759
|1.9849
|122
|2007.06.18 07:56
|buy
|49
|4.00
|1.9789
|1.9759
|1.9849
|123
|2007.06.18 08:52
|close
|49
|2.00
|1.9820
|1.9759
|1.9849
|434.00
|18635.50
|124
|2007.06.18 08:52
|buy
|50
|2.00
|1.9789
|1.9759
|1.9849
|125
|2007.06.18 08:52
|close
|50
|1.00
|1.9820
|1.9759
|1.9849
|217.00
|18852.50
|126
|2007.06.18 08:52
|buy
|51
|1.00
|1.9789
|1.9759
|1.9849
|127
|2007.06.18 08:53
|close
|51
|0.50
|1.9821
|1.9759
|1.9849
|112.00
|18964.50
|128
|2007.06.18 08:53
|buy
|52
|0.50
|1.9789
|1.9759
|1.9849
|129
|2007.06.18 08:53
|modify
|52
|0.50
|1.9789
|1.9793
|1.9849
|130
|2007.06.19 07:53
|t/p
|52
|0.50
|1.9849
|1.9793
|1.9849
|209.54
|19174.04