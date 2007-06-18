Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1438343 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 June 22, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
385852992007.06.18 01:01sell0.03eurusd1.33851.35651.33602007.06.19 07:581.34080.000.000.16-6.90
386181102007.06.18 06:59sell0.06eurusd1.34031.35651.33782007.06.19 07:581.34090.000.000.32-3.60
387414662007.06.19 00:18sell0.12eurusd1.34211.35651.33962007.06.19 07:581.34090.000.000.0014.40
388256012007.06.19 09:00sell0.03eurusd1.33911.35711.33662007.06.20 07:291.34150.000.000.16-7.20
388670702007.06.19 12:02sell0.06eurusd1.34091.35711.33842007.06.20 07:281.34160.000.000.32-4.20
389734092007.06.19 19:00sell0.12eurusd1.34271.35711.34022007.06.20 07:281.34150.000.000.6514.40
390960022007.06.20 08:49sell0.03eurusd1.34191.33981.33632007.06.20 23:241.33980.000.000.496.30
392824272007.06.21 03:31sell0.03eurusd1.33931.35731.33682007.06.22 14:401.34480.000.000.16-16.50
395291622007.06.22 06:08sell0.06eurusd1.34111.35731.33862007.06.22 14:391.34480.000.000.00-22.20
395642072007.06.22 09:31sell0.12eurusd1.34291.35731.34042007.06.22 14:391.34480.000.000.00-22.80
395874212007.06.22 12:17sell0.24eurusd1.34471.35731.34222007.06.22 14:391.34480.000.000.00-2.40
396009122007.06.22 12:53sell0.48eurusd1.34651.35731.34402007.06.22 14:391.34490.000.000.0076.80
  0.00 0.00 2.26 26.10
Closed P/L: 28.36
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 28.36 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 374.88 Equity: 1 374.88 Free Margin: 1 374.88