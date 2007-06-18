Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1438343
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 22, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|38585299
|2007.06.18 01:01
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3385
|1.3565
|1.3360
|2007.06.19 07:58
|1.3408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-6.90
|38618110
|2007.06.18 06:59
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3403
|1.3565
|1.3378
|2007.06.19 07:58
|1.3409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-3.60
|38741466
|2007.06.19 00:18
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3565
|1.3396
|2007.06.19 07:58
|1.3409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.40
|38825601
|2007.06.19 09:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3391
|1.3571
|1.3366
|2007.06.20 07:29
|1.3415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-7.20
|38867070
|2007.06.19 12:02
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3409
|1.3571
|1.3384
|2007.06.20 07:28
|1.3416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-4.20
|38973409
|2007.06.19 19:00
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3427
|1.3571
|1.3402
|2007.06.20 07:28
|1.3415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|14.40
|39096002
|2007.06.20 08:49
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3398
|1.3363
|2007.06.20 23:24
|1.3398
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|6.30
|39282427
|2007.06.21 03:31
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3393
|1.3573
|1.3368
|2007.06.22 14:40
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-16.50
|39529162
|2007.06.22 06:08
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3411
|1.3573
|1.3386
|2007.06.22 14:39
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.20
|39564207
|2007.06.22 09:31
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3573
|1.3404
|2007.06.22 14:39
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.80
|39587421
|2007.06.22 12:17
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3573
|1.3422
|2007.06.22 14:39
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|39600912
|2007.06.22 12:53
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3465
|1.3573
|1.3440
|2007.06.22 14:39
|1.3449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.80
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.26
|26.10
|Closed P/L:
|28.36
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|28.36
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 374.88
|Equity:
|1 374.88
|Free Margin:
|1 374.88