North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 499635 Name: signal_ichimokuD1 Currency: USD 2007 July 2, 15:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
100947652007.06.02 09:17balanceDeposit50 000.00
101047042007.06.04 11:11buy2.00usdchf1.22821.21821.24822007.06.05 15:001.21820.000.004.09-1 642.04
101484172007.06.05 10:41sell1.90eurgbp0.67740.68740.65742007.06.19 17:250.67470.000.0089.501 019.90
103030782007.06.11 11:30buy1.80gbpusd1.96851.97071.98852007.06.12 11:341.97070.000.001.44396.00
103043502007.06.11 12:10sell1.70usdchf1.23711.24711.21712007.06.13 13:221.24710.000.00-21.12-1 363.16
103048512007.06.11 12:31buy1.60eurchf1.65231.66261.67232007.06.19 10:591.66260.000.0032.941 328.92
103050152007.06.11 12:41buy1.50eurusd1.33491.33911.35492007.06.19 12:001.33910.000.00-58.80630.00
103057292007.06.11 13:31buy1.40usdcad1.06281.06951.08282007.06.13 16:061.06950.000.004.48877.13
103062772007.06.11 13:52buy1.40gbpchf2.43642.45182.45642007.06.12 21:062.45640.000.0012.102 254.79
104410992007.06.18 07:12sell1.80gbpjpy244.30245.30242.302007.06.18 23:26245.300.000.000.00-1 455.25
104890612007.06.19 18:30sell2.10usdchf1.24001.25001.22002007.06.20 16:221.23630.000.00-13.03628.49
104913152007.06.19 20:10buy2.00eurjpy165.68164.68167.682007.06.20 16:23165.850.000.0010.71275.33
105177832007.06.20 18:50sell2.10eurchf1.66121.65471.64122007.06.28 01:561.65470.000.00-143.081 109.94
105180612007.06.20 19:10buy2.00gbpusd1.99351.99502.01352007.06.22 17:481.99500.000.006.40300.00
  0.00 0.00 -74.37 4 360.05
Closed P/L: 4 285.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
105181292007.06.20 19:15sell1.90eurgbp0.67320.68320.6532 0.67650.000.0077.45-1 260.90
107608692007.07.02 10:11buy2.00eurjpy166.41165.41168.41 166.710.000.000.00489.32
107611072007.07.02 10:20sell1.90eurchf1.65241.65231.6324 1.64790.000.000.00705.44
107616062007.07.02 10:31sell1.90usdchf1.21911.21641.1991 1.21190.000.000.001 128.81
107622172007.07.02 10:40sell1.80gbpchf2.44792.44142.4279 2.43690.000.000.001 633.79
107627332007.07.02 10:50buy1.60gbpjpy246.78245.78248.78 246.530.000.000.00-326.26
  0.00 0.00 77.45 2 370.20
 Floating P/L: 2 447.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 285.68 Floating P/L: 2 447.65 Margin: 16 570.69
Balance: 54 285.68 Equity: 56 733.33 Free Margin: 40 162.64
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 8 763.16 Gross Loss: 4 477.48 Total Net Profit: 4 285.68
Profit Factor: 1.96 Expected Payoff: 329.67  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 637.95 Maximal Drawdown: 1 957.92 (3.84%) Relative Drawdown: 3.84% (1 957.92)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (76.92%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (23.08%)
Largest profit trade: 2 266.89 loss trade: -1 637.95
Average profit trade: 876.32 loss trade: -1 492.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (5 217.22) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 637.95)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 5 217.22 (7) consecutive loss (count): -1 637.95 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1