North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 499635 Name: signal_ichimokuD1 Currency: USD 2007 June 25, 14:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
100947652007.06.02 09:17balanceDeposit50 000.00
101047042007.06.04 11:11buy2.00usdchf1.22821.21821.24822007.06.05 15:001.21820.000.004.09-1 642.04
101484172007.06.05 10:41sell1.90eurgbp0.67740.68740.65742007.06.19 17:250.67470.000.0089.501 019.90
103030782007.06.11 11:30buy1.80gbpusd1.96851.97071.98852007.06.12 11:341.97070.000.001.44396.00
103043502007.06.11 12:10sell1.70usdchf1.23711.24711.21712007.06.13 13:221.24710.000.00-21.12-1 363.16
103048512007.06.11 12:31buy1.60eurchf1.65231.66261.67232007.06.19 10:591.66260.000.0032.941 328.92
103050152007.06.11 12:41buy1.50eurusd1.33491.33911.35492007.06.19 12:001.33910.000.00-58.80630.00
103057292007.06.11 13:31buy1.40usdcad1.06281.06951.08282007.06.13 16:061.06950.000.004.48877.13
103062772007.06.11 13:52buy1.40gbpchf2.43642.45182.45642007.06.12 21:062.45640.000.0012.102 254.79
104410992007.06.18 07:12sell1.80gbpjpy244.30245.30242.302007.06.18 23:26245.300.000.000.00-1 455.25
104890612007.06.19 18:30sell2.10usdchf1.24001.25001.22002007.06.20 16:221.23630.000.00-13.03628.49
104913152007.06.19 20:10buy2.00eurjpy165.68164.68167.682007.06.20 16:23165.850.000.0010.71275.33
105180612007.06.20 19:10buy2.00gbpusd1.99351.99502.01352007.06.22 17:481.99500.000.006.40300.00
  0.00 0.00 68.71 3 250.11
Closed P/L: 3 318.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
105177832007.06.20 18:50sell2.10eurchf1.66121.65891.6412 1.65370.000.00-71.341 281.73
105181292007.06.20 19:15sell1.90eurgbp0.67320.68320.6532 0.67380.000.0032.21-227.84
  0.00 0.00 -39.13 1 053.89
 Floating P/L: 1 014.76
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 318.82 Floating P/L: 1 014.76 Margin: 5 369.01
Balance: 53 318.82 Equity: 54 333.58 Free Margin: 48 964.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 7 796.30 Gross Loss: 4 477.48 Total Net Profit: 3 318.82
Profit Factor: 1.74 Expected Payoff: 276.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 637.95 Maximal Drawdown: 1 957.92 (3.84%) Relative Drawdown: 3.84% (1 957.92)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2 266.89 loss trade: -1 637.95
Average profit trade: 866.26 loss trade: -1 492.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (4 250.36) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 637.95)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 250.36 (6) consecutive loss (count): -1 637.95 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1