North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 499635 Name: signal_ichimokuD1 Currency: USD 2007 July 3, 10:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
100947652007.06.02 09:17balanceDeposit50 000.00
101047042007.06.04 11:11buy2.00usdchf1.22821.21821.24822007.06.05 15:001.21820.000.004.09-1 642.04
101484172007.06.05 10:41sell1.90eurgbp0.67740.68740.65742007.06.19 17:250.67470.000.0089.501 019.90
103030782007.06.11 11:30buy1.80gbpusd1.96851.97071.98852007.06.12 11:341.97070.000.001.44396.00
103043502007.06.11 12:10sell1.70usdchf1.23711.24711.21712007.06.13 13:221.24710.000.00-21.12-1 363.16
103048512007.06.11 12:31buy1.60eurchf1.65231.66261.67232007.06.19 10:591.66260.000.0032.941 328.92
103050152007.06.11 12:41buy1.50eurusd1.33491.33911.35492007.06.19 12:001.33910.000.00-58.80630.00
103057292007.06.11 13:31buy1.40usdcad1.06281.06951.08282007.06.13 16:061.06950.000.004.48877.13
103062772007.06.11 13:52buy1.40gbpchf2.43642.45182.45642007.06.12 21:062.45640.000.0012.102 254.79
104410992007.06.18 07:12sell1.80gbpjpy244.30245.30242.302007.06.18 23:26245.300.000.000.00-1 455.25
104890612007.06.19 18:30sell2.10usdchf1.24001.25001.22002007.06.20 16:221.23630.000.00-13.03628.49
104913152007.06.19 20:10buy2.00eurjpy165.68164.68167.682007.06.20 16:23165.850.000.0010.71275.33
105177832007.06.20 18:50sell2.10eurchf1.66121.65471.64122007.06.28 01:561.65470.000.00-143.081 109.94
105180612007.06.20 19:10buy2.00gbpusd1.99351.99502.01352007.06.22 17:481.99500.000.006.40300.00
107608692007.07.02 10:11buy2.00eurjpy166.41166.71168.412007.07.03 10:32166.710.000.0010.78489.91
107611072007.07.02 10:20sell1.90eurchf1.65241.65111.63242007.07.02 18:001.65110.000.000.00203.88
107616062007.07.02 10:31sell1.90usdchf1.21911.21401.19912007.07.03 10:141.21400.000.00-12.08798.19
107622172007.07.02 10:40sell1.80gbpchf2.44792.43742.42792007.07.02 16:572.43740.000.000.001 558.89
107627332007.07.02 10:50buy1.60gbpjpy246.78247.15248.782007.07.03 10:01247.150.000.0020.52483.19
  0.00 0.00 -55.15 7 894.11
Closed P/L: 7 838.96
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
105181292007.06.20 19:15sell1.90eurgbp0.67320.68320.6532 0.67540.000.0083.96-843.03
  0.00 0.00 83.96 -843.03
 Floating P/L: -759.07
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 7 838.96 Floating P/L: -759.07 Margin: 2 550.18
Balance: 57 838.96 Equity: 57 079.89 Free Margin: 54 529.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12 316.44 Gross Loss: 4 477.48 Total Net Profit: 7 838.96
Profit Factor: 2.75 Expected Payoff: 435.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 637.95 Maximal Drawdown: 1 957.92 (3.84%) Relative Drawdown: 3.84% (1 957.92)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 2 266.89 loss trade: -1 637.95
Average profit trade: 821.10 loss trade: -1 492.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (8 770.50) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 637.95)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 8 770.50 (12) consecutive loss (count): -1 637.95 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1