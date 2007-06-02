|Account: 499635
|Name: signal_ichimokuD1
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 20, 16:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10094765
|2007.06.02 09:17
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|10104704
|2007.06.04 11:11
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2282
|1.2182
|1.2482
|2007.06.05 15:00
|1.2182
|0.00
|0.00
|4.09
|-1 642.04
|10148417
|2007.06.05 10:41
|sell
|1.90
|eurgbp
|0.6774
|0.6874
|0.6574
|2007.06.19 17:25
|0.6747
|0.00
|0.00
|89.50
|1 019.90
|10303078
|2007.06.11 11:30
|buy
|1.80
|gbpusd
|1.9685
|1.9707
|1.9885
|2007.06.12 11:34
|1.9707
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|396.00
|10304350
|2007.06.11 12:10
|sell
|1.70
|usdchf
|1.2371
|1.2471
|1.2171
|2007.06.13 13:22
|1.2471
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.12
|-1 363.16
|10304851
|2007.06.11 12:31
|buy
|1.60
|eurchf
|1.6523
|1.6626
|1.6723
|2007.06.19 10:59
|1.6626
|0.00
|0.00
|32.94
|1 328.92
|10305015
|2007.06.11 12:41
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3349
|1.3391
|1.3549
|2007.06.19 12:00
|1.3391
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.80
|630.00
|10305729
|2007.06.11 13:31
|buy
|1.40
|usdcad
|1.0628
|1.0695
|1.0828
|2007.06.13 16:06
|1.0695
|0.00
|0.00
|4.48
|877.13
|10306277
|2007.06.11 13:52
|buy
|1.40
|gbpchf
|2.4364
|2.4518
|2.4564
|2007.06.12 21:06
|2.4564
|0.00
|0.00
|12.10
|2 254.79
|10441099
|2007.06.18 07:12
|sell
|1.80
|gbpjpy
|244.30
|245.30
|242.30
|2007.06.18 23:26
|245.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 455.25
|10489061
|2007.06.19 18:30
|sell
|2.10
|usdchf
|1.2400
|1.2500
|1.2200
|2007.06.20 16:22
|1.2363
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.03
|628.49
|10491315
|2007.06.19 20:10
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|165.68
|164.68
|167.68
|2007.06.20 16:23
|165.85
|0.00
|0.00
|10.71
|275.33
|0.00
|0.00
|62.31
|2 950.11
|Closed P/L:
|3 012.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 012.42
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|53 012.42
|Equity:
|53 012.42
|Free Margin:
|53 012.42
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|7 489.90
|Gross Loss:
|4 477.48
|Total Net Profit:
|3 012.42
|Profit Factor:
|1.67
|Expected Payoff:
|273.86
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 637.95
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 957.92 (3.84%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.84% (1 957.92)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (72.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (27.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 266.89
|loss trade:
|-1 637.95
|Average
|profit trade:
|936.24
|loss trade:
|-1 492.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (3 943.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 637.95)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 943.96 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 637.95 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1