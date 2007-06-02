North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 499635 Name: signal_ichimokuD1 Currency: USD 2007 June 22, 15:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
100947652007.06.02 09:17balanceDeposit50 000.00
101047042007.06.04 11:11buy2.00usdchf1.22821.21821.24822007.06.05 15:001.21820.000.004.09-1 642.04
101484172007.06.05 10:41sell1.90eurgbp0.67740.68740.65742007.06.19 17:250.67470.000.0089.501 019.90
103030782007.06.11 11:30buy1.80gbpusd1.96851.97071.98852007.06.12 11:341.97070.000.001.44396.00
103043502007.06.11 12:10sell1.70usdchf1.23711.24711.21712007.06.13 13:221.24710.000.00-21.12-1 363.16
103048512007.06.11 12:31buy1.60eurchf1.65231.66261.67232007.06.19 10:591.66260.000.0032.941 328.92
103050152007.06.11 12:41buy1.50eurusd1.33491.33911.35492007.06.19 12:001.33910.000.00-58.80630.00
103057292007.06.11 13:31buy1.40usdcad1.06281.06951.08282007.06.13 16:061.06950.000.004.48877.13
103062772007.06.11 13:52buy1.40gbpchf2.43642.45182.45642007.06.12 21:062.45640.000.0012.102 254.79
104410992007.06.18 07:12sell1.80gbpjpy244.30245.30242.302007.06.18 23:26245.300.000.000.00-1 455.25
104890612007.06.19 18:30sell2.10usdchf1.24001.25001.22002007.06.20 16:221.23630.000.00-13.03628.49
104913152007.06.19 20:10buy2.00eurjpy165.68164.68167.682007.06.20 16:23165.850.000.0010.71275.33
  0.00 0.00 62.31 2 950.11
Closed P/L: 3 012.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
105177832007.06.20 18:50sell2.10eurchf1.66121.67121.6412 1.65760.000.00-56.98613.59
105181292007.06.20 19:15sell1.90eurgbp0.67320.68320.6532 0.67340.000.0025.75-75.96
105180612007.06.20 19:10buy2.00gbpusd1.99351.99452.0135 1.99860.000.006.401 020.00
  0.00 0.00 -24.83 1 557.63
 Floating P/L: 1 532.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 012.42 Floating P/L: 1 532.80 Margin: 9 356.01
Balance: 53 012.42 Equity: 54 545.22 Free Margin: 45 189.21
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 7 489.90 Gross Loss: 4 477.48 Total Net Profit: 3 012.42
Profit Factor: 1.67 Expected Payoff: 273.86  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 637.95 Maximal Drawdown: 1 957.92 (3.84%) Relative Drawdown: 3.84% (1 957.92)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (72.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (27.27%)
Largest profit trade: 2 266.89 loss trade: -1 637.95
Average profit trade: 936.24 loss trade: -1 492.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (3 943.96) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 637.95)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 943.96 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1 637.95 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1